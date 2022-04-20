As we all know, Home Depot is one of the biggest home improvement stores in the United States of America. They have more than, 2300 stores around the world. With these many stores, Home Depot has more than 500,000 associates working in their stores. Now, you might be wondering if these associates get any sort of discounts in their stores. Well, you have come to the right place because here we are going to be discussing whether Home Depot employees get any discounts in their stores or not. We will also be discussing a few other queries related to this topic. So, let us start without any further delay.

Does Home Depot Have an Employee Discount?

Sadly, Home Depot does not offer their employee any type of discount. The employees in Home Depot might not be getting any sort of discount, but they do get various benefits. The amount of benefits they get depends on the number of hours the employee dedicates to work in a week. The benefits that employees get in Home Depot get are health care, tuition reimbursement, insurance, spending accounts, vision care, dental care, etc.

What Are the Benefits That Home Depot Employees Get?

There are various benefits that a Home Depot employee gets. As we have mentioned before, the benefits an employee gets solely depend on the number of hours the employee dedicates to work in a week. A few benefits that employees get are, health care, tuition reimbursement, insurance, spending accounts, vision care, dental care, etc. Apart from this, Home Depot employees also get financial incentives, paid time off, and paid leaves. The benefits that employees receive are also dependent on whether the employee works full-time or part-time. Part-time employees in the company receive,

Dental care

Vision care

Life insurance

Short term disability insurance

When it comes to full-time employees, they receive the following benefits.

Dental care

Vision care

Life insurance

Disability Insurance

Spending accounts

Medical care

These are just a few benefits that Home Depot employees get. Apart from this, Home Depot employees get benefits such as a 401(K) plan, paid parental leave, bonuses, pet insurance, 15% discounts on Home Depot stock, 24/7 physician support, access to a health care team, etc.

Why Do Home Depot Employees Not Get a Discount?

The reason why employees in Home Depot do not get any discounts is that they get discounts from alternative places from the employee portal called OrganicLife. Also, the employees working in Home Depot such as managers, cashiers, customer assistants, etc. are the first people to know when a sale is going to take place in the store. So, they can buy products from the store before anyone else for a lower price. These are a few reasons why employees in Home Depot do not get any discount in the store.

Can Employees at Home Depot Earn Any Type of Discount?

Unfortunately, employees at Home Depot can not earn any type of discount. Though they do get or earn any sort of discounts, they are eligible for certain merits and award programs that are offered by the company. These merits and award programs are offered only to employees who perform above and beyond the call of duty. The awards and merits include promotions, an increase in payment, decoration of apron, and last but not least a badge of recognition for the customers to see your achievements.

Can Employees at Home Depot Earn Any Commission?

No, Home Depot employees do not get any commission as well. They do not take any commission on sales as well as the sales maybe vary between small and large every day. They might not make any commission, but if an employee does make a large sale, then he/she will get the merit or get an award for their achievement, which we have discussed in the previous section. The employees will also get a financial reward for every achievement.

Which Employees at Home Depot Are Eligible for Benefits?

All the employees at Home Depot are eligible for the benefits they offer. When we say all the employees, we mean both full-time and part-time employees. But as we have mentioned in the initial section, the benefits an employee receives depend upon the number of hours he/she works for. If any employee at Home Depot wants to receive benefits that full-time employees get, then he/she must give 20 hours of work per week. Any amount of time less than 20 hours a week will be considered to be part-time, and the employee will only receive the benefits of part-time employees.

Who Are a Few Competitors of Home Depot Who Provide Employee Discounts?

One of the biggest competitors of Home Depot is Lowe’s. Lowe’s is also a home improvement retailer and is one of the biggest in the United States of America. If anyone wants to work in a home improvement store and wants to make a decent hourly wage and get an employee discount wage as well. They should try to join Lowe’s. Lowe’s offers all its employees a 10% discount on its products. These discounts are offered on purchases in-store and online.

The employees at Lowe’s get the discounts by using the employee discount cards. The employees at Lowe’s get access to Lowe’s Associate Discount Program. The Lowe’s Associate Discount Program is an online program where Lowe’s employees can go and purchase various products offered by Lowe’s. This online program is only made for employees working in Lowe’s. But if an employee chooses to, he/she can buy something from the portal for family/friends. Employees at Lowe’s save approximately $5000 every year because of the Lowe’s Associate Discount Program.

Conclusion

Home Depot is the biggest home improvement store in the world. They have more than, 2300 stores across the globe and have more than 500,000 employees working with them. But unfortunately, these employees do get any discounts in their stores or online. Though they do not get any discounts in the store, these employees are eligible for a lot of benefits that are offered by the company. The various benefits offered by the company have been mentioned in the above sections. The employees working at Home Depot do not get any sort of discount or commission, even if they make a sale.

Instead of getting a discount, the employees get merits or awards. The merits and awards include financial rewards or a badge that can be put on the employees’ apron. More details on this have been given above. In the final sections, we have discussed which employees are eligible for the benefits given by Home Depot. We have also given details of one of Home Depot’s biggest competitors, which offers its employee discount on purchases in-store and online, and various other benefits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How much does Home Depot match on their 401(K) plan? Home Depot gives a 4% match to their employees on the 401 (K) plan. This perk is mainly given to the retail employees working at Home Depot stores. 2. Does Home Depot pay its employees weekly? Yes, Home Dept pays its employees weekly. The company typically pays its employees once in 2 weeks. The wages depend on how many hours the employee has worked in one week. If the employee has worked during the holidays, he/she will get paid time and a half for that day. 3. Do candidates have to give a drug test at Home Depot? Yes, candidates who are applying for a job at Home Depot have to be prepared to give a drug test in order to join the company. New employees will also have to give a drug test before starting to work there. The drug test is usually done by collecting a mouth swab from the candidate. 4. What is the Home Depot dress code? The dress code employees at Home Depot have to follow includes, a collared shirt, slacks, jeans or shorts, and the orange Home Depot apron.