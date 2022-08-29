Home Depot Commercial Account Explained

We visit Home Depot to purchase various types of Home Furnishing products. Additionally, we visit the store for getting done with small work like wood cutting, glass cutting, etc. We subscribe to the aforementioned services, especially when we are involved in any DIY project. So many people who frequently indulge in DIY projects seek the help of Home Depot. I have been buying products from Home Depot for several years to complete my DIY project. Despite this long-time interaction with Home Depot, I was not aware of the Home Depot Commercial account. Just like you, I was wondering what is Home Depot Commercial account. I did some research and gathered information regarding it. Continue reading to know that.

What Does Commercial Account Mean in Home Depot?

Home Depot, in order to give special service to the business firms who are purchasing from their store, has offered to open exclusive Commercial Accounts. In order to achieve this task, Home Depot has joined hands with Citibank. The business firms are given buyers IDs that will help them purchase goods from Home Depot. At the same time, it will send itemized billing statements to them. A business firm should pay off the Home Depot Commercial account completely every month. I will elucidate further about the Home Depot Commercial Account in this article. Read the article till the end for a better understanding of the usage of Commercial accounts in Home Depot.

What is a Home Depot Commercial Account?

Home Depot and Citibank are jointly offering this account. It is called a net 30 vendor account and is part of Home Depot, issuing business accounts exclusively for businesses. People who are using the Home Depot Commercial Account will be given a unique buyer ID. The authorized users can use the buyer ID to buy goods and products from Home Depot stores. You may be wondering what is so special about purchasing using a commercial account. Well, here is the thing about Home Depot Commercial Account. This helps you to optimize the cash flow of your business. Additionally, you will receive itemized invoices and billing statements for every purchase you make from Home Depot.

The invoices and billing statements will help you in keeping track of your purchases from the Home Depot stores. You don’t have to pay any annual fee for using a commercial account, and you will be given flexible payment options.

How Does the Home Depot Commercial Account Work?

You have to know that the commercial account is a part of the Net 30 group. That means it will report to business credit bureaus such as Equifax Small Business, Dun and Bradstreet, and Experian Small Business. You will be eligible to receive an approval of $500 to $2000 on your Commercial account. In case, you have around 80 paydex, 10 employees, 3 years of business history, and 2 million sales, you will not be asked for a personal guarantee for creating your Commercial Account.

How Can I Get My Home Depot Commercial Account?

The first step in the procedure of getting your Home Depot commercial account is to visit the Home Depot Website. There you have to direct to the webpage where you will be able to apply for a Commercial Account. When you are applying, you should have the following information. Your legal name, business structure, billing information, and other business details. Additionally, you will be eligible for applying only if you are a majority shareholder of the business. Besides, you should be the controlling party and an authorized officer of the business.

In addition to the aforementioned requirements, the name, address, and date of birth of the primary shareholder must be submitted while applying for a commercial account. In case you are not meeting the criteria, you should apply for the account with the help of a personal guarantor. Additionally, you will have the option to enroll yourself in fuel rewards. Lastly, you can choose the payment terms of either 30 days or 60 days.

What is the Procedure for Making Home Depot Commercial Account Payments?

Once you have created a commercial account for yourself, you can begin using it for doing payments. For managing your account online, there will be a Citi account portal. The Home Depot commercial account allows you to pay using two payment methods. The first method is to pay online, while the second method is called mail to pay. There is one drawback with the latter. When you are using mail to pay, your Home Depot Commercial account will at least 5 days to reach the processing facility.

How Can I Check My Purchases Made Using the Commercial Account?

First, you should access and log into your Citi online portal. After logging in, you will be able to track the purchases made by you using the Home Depot Commercial account. You will be able to see all your purchases on your monthly billing statement. In order to track the purchase, you can use either your job number, name, purchase order, or buyer’s name.

What Should I Do in Order to Change the Authorized Buyers on My Commercial Account?

Again, you should use the same Citi online portal in order to manage your authorized buyer on your commercial account. In the portal, select the “Maintenance Requests” option to change the authorized buyers by adding or removing them from your commercial account. Nevertheless, this isn’t the only option available for changing the authorized buyers. You have to option contact Home Depot Credit Services by faxing them regarding authorized buyers at 1-888-266-7308. Lastly, Home Depot Credit services can be contacted by calling them at 899-875-5490.

What Will I Gain by Having a Home Depot Commercial Account?

Authorized buyers and itemized billing are two business benefits you will be getting as a member. Additionally, all the members will be given additional bonuses. You will be eligible to receive fuel discounts at shell if you had opted for it while filing the application. You will get $0.10 as fuel reward savings if you had made a purchase worth $100 through your account. As a member of a commercial account, you can advance to Pro Xtra membership by making returns to Home Depot.

What Should Be My Credit Score if I Have to Open a Home Depot Commercial Account?

You have to meet several criteria if you need a Home Depot Commercial Account. Among them, having the right credit score is also one. Your credit score should be over 640 to meet the criteria. A similar score is expected in the case of other store credit cards. Before all this, you should keep in your mind that you should be a registered business owner if you are applying for a Commercial Account.

What is a Commercial Revolving Charge Card?

You can use a commercial revolving charge card like your commercial account. However, the former is said to be harder to apply for. Using the commercial account, you can pay in full each month. Or else, you can choose to make lower partial payments. Additionally, it helps you in getting approval for large sums of money that range from $2000 to $10,000. Similar to the commercial account, you should have a personal guarantee for commercial revolving charge cards as well. Services like itemized statements, purchase tracking, and fuel savings are available in both commercial accounts and revolving charge cards.

What Have I Said in This Article? (Recap)

I began this article by giving a brief explanation regarding commercial accounts of Home Depot. Following this, I told what is Home Depot Commercial accounts. Later, I explained how to use the account. After this, I told how can a person get a commercial account from Home Depot. In the next section, I spoke about making payments using a commercial account. While answering the next question, I explained about changing the authorized buyers from your commercial account. The benefits a person will get using a commercial account and the required credit score for opening the account were discussed while answering the next couple of queries. Lastly, I told about the commercial revolving charge card. I hope the information provided in this article regarding the Home Depot Commercial account was helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

Home Depot has come up with so many features to give a customized shopping experience to its different types of customers. In that line, we have this Home Depot Commercial Account that is aimed at business people or businesses that are purchasing from Home Depot. Unlike, regular customers, the business makes bulk purchases. Hence, giving more attention to this certain set of customers is very important for Home Depot. Especially, if it wants its customers to be happy and loyal for a long time. Home Depot, in addition to providing this commercial account, offers many other benefits as well. Home Depot is offering this service by joining hands with Citi bank.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Home Depot Commercial Account

1. Will I be able to open a Home Depot Commercial Account with a credit score of 630? No. In addition to being a registered business owner, you should have a credit score of either 650 or above. 2. How much amount will you save using fuel rewards? A person can save around $0.10 if he has spent around $100 on eligible purchases. Please note that you should have already opted for this option while filling application for opening the account. 3. What information is needed in order to check my purchases? In order to check the purchases made using the account, you should have at least one among the following. They are the buyer’s name, job number, your name, and purchase order. 4. Is the Commercial revolving charge card helpful in getting approval? Yes. For getting approval for a large sum of money up to $10000, the revolving charge card is helpful. 5. What should be the sales count for opening a Home Depot Commercial account? A business should have made at least 2 million sales after opening a Home Depot Commercial account.