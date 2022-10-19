Plans always change. Unexpected trips, business meetings, tours, and many more are reasons for this. Hence, we should always be ready with alternative plans. You may also be challenged to face a situation where you will be awaiting to get mail from USPS, and suddenly you will have to be somewhere else. In such a situation, your alternative plan is to make use of the “Mail Hold” option present in the USPS. I really have to thank USPS for coming up with this useful feature. We have to admit that ever since the introduction of this option by USPS, porch pirating has reduced significantly. Numerous unpicked parcels and packages were being stolen by miscreants previously. As of now, the package, or mail receiver has control over the delivery.

While using this method, you would have come across terms that you may not be familiar with, such as “End Date”. Read this article and get to know what this term means in USPS.

If you are seeing the Mail Hold End date, you should assume that the package or mail will resume its journey. Until that date, the mail will be stationed as per your Hold request. One can make this mail-hold request on different platforms. If you prefer the online option, you can visit the website of USPS. Another remote option for holding your mail is “Phone”. The offline option you get is the post office located in your neighborhood. According to the USPS policy, you will be able to hold a mail for 3 to 30 days. I will try to provide an elaborate explanation of the mail-holding option offered by the USPS. By the end of the article, you will know Hold Mail End Date Meaning USPS.

What is”Hold Mail” With Respect to USPS?

When you are not present in the home and will be away for a short period of time, USPS allows you to hold the mail at your local post office. Many people have lost their mail after USPS has delivered it to their homes. This problem become insolvable and skyrocketed. People who returned from vacation were shocked to know that the mail or packages delivered by USPS were stolen. Now, the Hold Mail option is acting as an escape route for people.

USPS allows each address to have one active mail hold at a time. All the mail that was sent to the address will be accumulated by USPS. Once you return home, USPS will submit all mails to you at once. From the following day, regular mail delivery will resume. In case, you have a PO box, you may not require a Mail hold. With the PO box, the mail sent to you will automatically collect for 30 days.

How long will the USPS Hold Mail?

The holding period is based on your request. USPS will hold this for a maximum of 30 days. Do you feel the time is very less? Well, for people who desire to extend the holding period beyond this limit, USPS offers another option. For that, the customer should sign up and subscribe to Premium Forwarding Services(PFS). They can do it online by visiting the website of the USPS. Based on your comfort, you can do it one a USPS post office that is located near your place. An extension of the Mail holding period is not the only thing you get from USPS. In addition to that, you get the privilege of diverting the mail or package to an alternative address.

In the case of a USPS mail hold, the “End Date” has significance. When you decide to set up a mail hold, you do it in any of these three ways; Contacting USPS at 1-800-ASK-USPS, paying a visit to the local post office, or using the online platform(USPS website). In all these three ways, you will be asked to fill out a form. While filling out the form, you will mention the start and end dates. The start date in the form is the day when you will be leaving your house, and the end date is the day when the USPS will start processing the delivery of your mail again. In other words, the End Date is the day when you want to resume the delivery journey of the mail you are receiving.

What Will USPS Do Once Your Mail Hold Ends?

When you haven’t returned to your home yet, and the mail hold has ended, you must be wondering what would USPS does. You have three possibilities and they are,

In the first case, a letter carrier will deliver your mail on the end date you entered while filling out the form. This is the most convenient option for USPS as it will be clearing the stacked mail and packages. However, there is a catch in delivering the mail to your mailbox. The mail that is getting delivered to your home when you are away should fit in your mailbox. What if the size of the mail is bigger that it cannot fit in your mailbox?

In such cases, the latter carrier assigned to deliver your mail will leave a PS form 3849 with the message “We ReDeliver for You”. The mail will be taken back to the post office. You have to personally visit the Local Post office and get the mail by yourself. While visiting, make sure to carry a government-issued photo ID and the form that was left to you by your letter carrier.

In the third last case, the USPS is ready to hand over the mail to someone who you trust. Before the person reached for your mail, hand him over a written authorization that would accord him/her to pick up your mail from USPS on your behalf. If no one turns up to pick up the mail by the deadline, the USPS will return the mail to the sender.

Will USPS Be Able to Hold Your Mail Without Sending a Notification to You?

Even if you haven’t requested for “Mail Hold”, there is a good chance of USPS holding your mail for several reasons. In such cases, the USPS may or may not send you a notification. While holding your mail, the postal worker delivering your mail, based on the circumstances, many chose to hold your mail. The below could be the appropriate reasons,

He is not able to access your mailbox due to snow, vehicle, or any other type of barrier

An unleashed do in your home’s premises

Your mailbox is full

Natural disasters and Hazardous conditions

Apart from these reasons, the postal worker is free to have any excuse which sounds genuine or valid. Hence, when you have neither received your mail nor a notification from USPS for a week or more, you should immediately contact USPS and inquire about the delivery of your mail.

Does USPS Deliver Packages During the Mail Hold Status?

When a client requests a “mail hold” from USPS, all types of mails will be halted. It will include both letters and packages. Hence, you will not be getting packages from USPS until the deadline after you have put set up a mail hold. While this is the case with USPS, other delivery services such as UPS and FedEx operate differently. These delivery services may deliver packages and mail when you are away. Hence, you should check the policy of both UPS and FedEx before you use their service.

Final Thoughts

Hold mail is an excellent feature and is helping a lot of people. USPS’s constant effort to understand the problem of its clients and serve accordingly has resulted in this. Moreover, not charging any fee for holding mail represent that USPS is a federal agency and not a money-making machine. This stands as one of the examples where USPS proves that it is working for the people. The holding period provided by USPS is sufficient. Additionally, it gives the clients the privilege of asking the USPS to hold the mail for different periods between 3 and 30 days. Lastly, USPS gives the utmost priority to handing over the mail to your hands safely and preventing miscreants from stealing it. This is reflected in USPS’s Mail Holding policy as well.

1. Will USPS deliver the mail if your mailbox is full? If you are not present at your home, the letter carrier will take back the mail to the local post office. You can reclaim it once you return from your trip or vacation. 2. What is the maximum mail holding period at USPS? As far as USPS is concerned, you can request to hold your mail for a maximum of 30 days. After this period, USPS will deliver the mail irrespective of your presence at your home. If no one collects the mail, it will be sent back to the sender. 3. Is it possible to request a mail hold via phone? USPS provides two remote options to its clients for requesting a mail hold. The phone is one among them while the other one is online.