Hitman Holla for those who do not know is a battle rapper. He is best for rapping in the Smack/URL circuits. He has released various singles and has even launched 2 albums. One was which he released recently in 2021. Though he has only 2 albums, he has launched many singles which became very successful. He has also been part of various television shows such as Wild N Out which came on MTV. With all this, Hitman Holla would have made a decent amount of money, but how much is Hitman Holla worth? How much money does he make? Let us find out after looking a bit into his early life.

About Hitman Holla

If you do not know him by his stage name, you might not know him by his real name, which is Gerald Fulton Jr. He was born on 29 March 1988 in St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America. He was born in a well-settled family and would finish his high school graduation in a private school in Missouri. Upon finishing his graduation from high school, Hitman Holla would receive a scholarship from the California State Northridge. Hitman Holla was a professional athlete in his college. He had a lot of love and skill for rapping and decided to change his life with rapping. After attending the University of Missouri, he would decide to pursue a career in it.

Beginning His Career

Hitman Holla would start participating in rap battles in the year 2008. In his first rap battle, he would battle against RemyD. After this rap battle, he started to gain a lot of recognition. Hitman Holla became very popular, especially in the rap battle circuits. At the end of every round, Hitman Holla would end his round with Yett Yett or Ball Game. This became very popular as well. He would be known for having a very aggressive way of rapping and remixing his bars.

He would not only take part in the SMACK/URL, but Hitman Holla would also participate in the Battle American Fight Klub. Hitman Holla once warned rapper Norbes that he would knock him out. This would result in Hitman Holla getting banned from the SMACK/URL. After this, Hitman Holla would go on to join the television show Wild N Out. He would join the show in the 6th season. He would become the second rapper to join the show after Conceited. Since his ban from SMACK/URL, his battle videos have got more than 42 million views.

Hitman Holla once in an interview with Nick Cannon revealed that he had shaved his hair to show his support to people suffering from cancer. Hitman Holla also revealed that his mother had suffered from cancer and had successfully beaten cancer. Apparently, 50 Cent donated $10,000 to Hitman Holla’s mother when she was suffering from cancer. Hitman Holla also has a brother, Showout who is also into rapping and once even revealed that his father would come and attend all his shows.

Hitman Holla’s Girlfriend Gets Shot

He would face a lot of controversies as well. Apparently, Hitman Holla was falsely accused in 2 murder cases. This was not it, his girlfriend was once shot in the face by a few burglars. His girlfriend’s name is Cinnamon. She is an Instagram Influencer and Entrepreneur. Both of them have a YouTube Channel with more than 185,000 subscribers, where they give us a peek into their personal life. One day in the year 2021, when Hitman Holla was away and was face timing his girlfriend, she told him that there are burglars in the house. Hitman Holla would keep on telling her what to do. In an attempt to defend her house, she got shot by one of the four burglars and was hospitalized. He would tell everyone about it through an Instagram post.

Sex Tape

His name would be trending very soon when suddenly his sex tape was leaked on the internet. In the video, he was seen to be with his girlfriend Cinnamon. The shocking part is that Hitman Holla was one of the people who would leak the sex tape on the internet. He would even share a few clips of the sex tape with a few of his close friends on social media. This was the time when Hitman Holla was becoming very famous. Many people, who never heard of him or his songs, started to recognize him. There was huge drama around this video, and Hitman Holla would finally break his silence. He would state that Cinnamon knew about the sex tape being shared on social media and that she knew all his close friends. He said someone screen recorded the video and leaked it online. Furthermore, he even stated that he knew the risk, and it was all good.

Hittman Holla’s Career Till Now

Hitman Holla would go on to release various singles, mixtapes and would even release 2 albums. He has launched singles and albums such as Control Da Room, House Party, Sucka For, Tiff, Drowin, etc. HE has also had rap battles with various famous rappers. Hitman Holla has also launched his own clothing brand and has named it Ball Game and Yett Yett. Furthermore, Hitman Holla has performed in various places like SMACK/URL, Battle American Fight Klub, WorldStarHipHop, Ultimate Rap League, etc. In the year 2017 Hitman Holla launched a single which was titled Diddy Dum Dum which would also feature rapper Jeff. Hitman Holla was also a part of the independent film She Ball. The film was co-written and directed by Nick Cannon. In the year 2021 Hitman Holla would become a cast member of Games People Play which is a BET (Black Entertainment Television network) sports drama.

Hitman Holla Net Worth

After seeing that Hitman Holla made and released so many singles, albums. It should be quite clear that he has made a lot of money. He has also been part of a few television series and an independent film. It was said that he also owns his own clothing brand, which he named Yett Yett and Ball Game. Now he is a cast member of the show Games People Play. As of 2020 Hitman Holla salary was nearly $50,000 a year. Now, let us cater to the question of what is Hitman Holla’s net worth? He is estimated to be worth around $3 million as of 2022. To be honest, this is quite impressive as Hitman Holla has become famous recently. He gained a lot of his popularity after his sex tape was leaked. Before that, he did not have much recognition. His net worth has also been steady and has neither increased nor decreased in a few years. Hitman Holla’s net worth has been the same. It was only in the year 2018 that he had a net worth of less than a million, and in the span of a year it shot up by more than $2 million.

Full Name Gerald Fulton Jr. Date of Birth 29 March 1988 Age 33 years Birthplace St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America Height 5'10" Weight 176 lbs Net Worth $3 million

Hitman Holla Assets

Hitman Holla has made a ton of money with his music and appearances on television. But how does he spend all that money? Let us look at a few of the expensive things that Hitman Holla owns, starting with his cars. Hitman Holla owns a Mercedes Benz CLS 53 which has an estimated price of nearly $100,000. He also owns a Mercedes Benz G 63 AMG, which can have a price tag of $156,450. He also owns a Dodge Challenger, which can cost more than $30,000. Hitman Holla also owns a house in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, where he lives with his girlfriend Cinnamon.

Personal Life

Hitman Holla has been dating social media influencer and entrepreneur Cinnamon. They have been together for a very long time. Cinnamon is not only a social media influencer, but she is also the CEO of CINNY which is an eyewear brand. It is not clear when they first met and when they started dating. They both run a YouTube channel together where they talk about their lives and give all their viewers a peek into their personal lives. Hitman Holla also has a son named Geremiah Fulton. He is 16 years old currently and Hitman Holla loves to spend time with him. He is part of a well-off Christian family. His parents were always supportive of Hitman Holla’s music career. His father Gerald Fulton would attend his rap battles very regularly. Hitman Holla’s mother Sue Fulton would beat cancer. To support his mother through her suffering from cancer, he would shave his hair. He also has sibling Showout, who is also a rapper.

Conclusion

Hitman Holla might have risen to fame in a very controversial way. But he has also released many singles and albums. He released his most recent album Prove Em Wrong came out in the year 2021. As we mentioned before, he has also made appearances in television shows and an independent film, which was written and directed by Nick Cannon. Hitman Holla lives in Atlanta, Georgia, where he lives with his girlfriend, Cinnamon, who is a social media influencer and the CEO of CINNY. Both of them run a YouTube channel that has more than 185,000 subscribers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How old is Hitman Holla? Hitman Holla was born on 29 March 1988 which makes him 33 years old. 2. Where is Hitman Holla from? He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America, and would finish his high school graduation from a local private school in the same place. 3. Where does Hitman Holla live? He lives in Atlanta, Georgia, the United States of America with his girlfriend Cinnamon. 4. Does Hitman Holla have a son? Hitman Holla has a son and his name is Geremiah Fulton, and he is currently 16 years old.