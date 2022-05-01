There are only a handful of corporations that do business the way Walmart does. In 2021 Walmart alone generated nearly $370 billion, which amounts to 67% of total net retail sales in America itself. This clearly represents Walmart corporation’s strong foothold in the country.

As of 2022, there are 10,593 stores and clubs in 24 different countries. With its continuous expansion across many countries around the world, Walmart corporation is bound to become even bigger in its size. There is a lot to be said about the history and ownership of Walmart.

But how did such a corporation capture an entire market segment? Who was responsible for what Walmart is today? What made Walmart a monopoly? Who are its current owners? What are some controversies it’s been involved in? If curious, then read on.

Who Owns Walmart?

Walmart.Inc is collectively owned by The Walton family, they hold nearly 50% share in the company. They inherited this fortune from Samuel Moore Walton after his death in the year 1992. His children Robson, John, Jim, and Alice own and control Walmart, making it the largest family-owned business in the world. With revenue of more than $500 billion a year, Walmart has rightfully earned its name on the Fortune global 500 list.

. A corporation with humble beginnings had a rapid rise to the position that it is today thanks to its founder Sam Walton.

The story behind the foundation of Walmart is not only an interesting read, but the ingenious strategies implemented by Sam Walton forever changed the course of Retail business around the world.

History of Walmart

Established in 1962 by Sam Walton in Rogers, Arkansas. He and his team of workers tried to separate Walmart from the then existing retail giants like K-mart and Sears by implementing various pricing strategies to pull in more customers and focusing heavily on customer satisfaction. You see, Most retail stores around the country back then were mostly short-term oriented. That means they tried to make as many profits as possible with even very little sales.

Observing this, Sam Walton decided to adopt a more long-term strategy to make as many sales as possible by offering the products at a price lower than its competitors.

Offering the products at a discounted rate than other available options and implementing creative and target marketing strategies allowed Walmart to grow in its scope and operations drastically.

Expanding Walmart stores in almost every corner of Arkansas and also across the deep Southern parts of America enabled its growth. Soon, Walmart stores also started stretching across the West and East coast.

By 1983, the retail giant rolled out the first Walmart superstores named Sam’s club. Walmart’s supercenters also came into existence by 1988.

And by 1990 Walmart had earned the position as the largest retailer in the US. As the scope for growth in the country was decreasing, it began to spread its tentacles across the world by branching internationally.

As of 2022 Walmart has placed itself as the largest private employer with around 2.2 million employees across the world, with its operations spanning 24 countries.

How did Walmart become the largest retailer in America?

As mentioned before, the various pricing and marketing strategies implemented by its founder Sam Walton and also taking a more concentrated approach toward customer satisfaction is what progressed its growth to earning its position as the largest retailer in America. Their most impactful strategies are as follows

Discounted Pricing of Goods

By offering products at prices lower than its rivals, Walmart destroyed its competition. You may wonder how will the company earn profits if they are constantly selling goods at discounted prices, and the answer to that is not at all complicated.

Walmart purchases goods from suppliers in bulk quantities, which enables Walmart to demand a heavy discount on the whole initial purchase. After ome price altering on products, Walmart makes sure that they earn profits even when selling products at discounted prices.

This is how it works.

Say your local retail store purchased 100 shirts at $24 each and sells them for $27 to its customers, they will earn a $3 profit on each sale. On the other hand, Walmart buys 100,000 of those same shirts at a bulk purchase rate of $21 per shirt and sells them at $24 each to its customers. Obviously, you will be more inclined to purchase that shirt at Walmart, as it offers a better deal. Whereas the profit margin for Walmart does not decrease.

Implementing Ingenious Marketing Strategies

Walmart uses something called the Every Day Low Price (EDLP) strategy, which basically means offering goods at lower prices than your competitors and launching schemes where the products are priced even lower during festive seasons. While it may seem obvious today, it was not the norm back in the day. Retailers made profits even with lower sales due to high-priced priced products. But Sam Walton got into the game and changed everything.

Sam Walton understood a simple thing, people love discounts. The average person always looks out for a better deal than what he/she is offered, and Sam made full use of this consumer psychology.

After implementing this strategy, the next important thing was to make the public notice the prices at Walmart, and making them notice is what he did.

Initially, he and his team started customer-focused advertising campaigns by directly advertising the discounted price of various essential products through mail ads.

Once people notice these ad pamphlets in their mailboxes, a lot of them got curious about Walmart and visited the store to check out if the prices were as what was claimed in the mail ads.

As their doubts were clarified, Word of mouth started to spread, and pretty soon all other retail stores started to lose their customer base to Walmart and had to close down after incurring heavy losses. This would later be termed the Walmart effect.

Location-specific Expansion

One of the most important aspects of a business’s success is its location, and Sam Walton understood this very well. Most retail giants and businesses were mostly located in the urban parts of the country. Walmart’s management took advantage of the huge, largely untapped retail market of suburban cities and rural towns and started branching into those areas.

Back in the 1950s and 60s, nearly 40 % of the American population resided in those rural and suburban areas. By reaching out to that customer base with almost no proper competition

to rival, Walmart quickly became the top choice for most people to buy whatever they need.

Walmart also built warehouses close to its stores, which thereby made transporting goods cheaper and easier.

Controversies That Walmart Faced

Exploiting Foreign and Child Labor

It was also found that some workers in those factories are just children as young as 12 years old. Walmart made this possible by bribing the local corrupt government to ignore these issues.

In 2012, a garment factory in Bangladesh caught fire, which killed 111 people in total and injured others. It was later revealed that the garment factory produced clothes for Walmart. The workers in that factory worked for 15 cents an hour in extremely unsafe conditions. It isn’t the only factory in Bangladesh. There are many factories scattered across Third World countries where people work in horrific conditions for 7 days a week from 7 am to 10 pm.

The retail giant has also been linked to the slave trade in Thailand. And the worst part of all this is that Walmart hasn’t stopped using such disgusting practices.

Gender Discrimination

Walmart has also been accused of gender discrimination. It was reported in 2013 that women in Walmart pay $1.16 lesser than their male counterparts. Even though Women account for 57% of the total U.S. workforce.

Multiple lawsuits were also filed against the company, claiming that Walmart neglects pregnant women’s needs and in some cases even fires them for being pregnant.

This blatant disregard for women is not only evil, but also criminal. Fortunately, these cases are coming into the view of the supreme court, which ruled in favor of Women. But there is still a long way to go to achieve true gender equality in terms of pay and treatment.

Local Communities Are Hurt Due to Predatory Pricing

As most people start buying products at Walmart due to their steep discounts, local mom-and-pop businesses are heavily hurt. As Walmart drives all small local stores out of business, the economies of these relatively smaller communities are stagnated. This leads to poor development community’s social and financial welfare.

Major retailers in direct competition with Walmart

If you are disgusted by the above-mentioned unethical practices done by Walmart and decided to stop enabling their behavior by shopping there, no worries, there are plenty of other retail options to shop at, some of them include

Costco

Kroger

Amazon

Home Depot

eBay

Target

Best buy

Walgreens

Although, the companies mentioned may be less guilty if not as much as Walmart regarding unethical practices. It is always better to avoid empowering a corporation that knowingly uses child labor.

Conclusion

As huge and successful the Walmart is, there is no denying that Walmart clearly represents the dark side of Capitalism. The search for various avenues to decrease costs and increase profits is what made such a huge corporation adopt such unethical practices.

The mentality to defeat and overcome the competitors by any means and having insatiable greed for more profits is not only a trait of Walmart but many other prominent corporations whose owners and high stakeholders vacation at their European mansions while children in poor countries are fainting due to exhaustion from overworking.

FAQs – History and Ownership of Walmart

Who currently owns Walmart? Walmart is currently collectively owned by the Walton family. They own nearly half the entire stake in Walmart. Who was the founder of Walmart? Sam Moore Walton established the first Walmart store in 1962 in nearby Rogers, Arkansas. He went on to incorporate Walmart on October 31st, 1969. Does Walmart still use child labor? Although Walmart’s management claimed to have ceased to employ such practices, there is little evidence to prove these claims, as there are still many factories in Third World countries that employ children to manufacture products for Walmart and many other companies.

