Hilary Duff Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Family, Cars, House

You would be lying if you say that you don’t know who Hilary Duff is. She is the woman who has renowned for playing the character of Lizzie McGuire. Apart from this, she is also a famous actress, who has appeared in movies like Cadet Kelly, Agent Cody Banks, A Cinderella Story, War Inc, According to Greta, etc. In addition to this, she is also a renowned singer, whose first album “Santa Claus Lane” sold more than 5 million copies around the globe. Wait, this does not end here, Hilary Duff is also a renowned author, whose book has made it to the list of New York best sellers. Currently, she is cast as the lead of a sitcom called “How I Met Your Father”, which is a spin-off of the legendary sitcom “How I Met Your Mother”.

Are you looking to find out What is Hilary Duff net worth? How old is Hilary Duff? and How much does Hilary Duff make? then stay with this post till the end.

What Is Hilary Duff worth?

According to reports the Lizzie McGuire fame Hilary Duff net worth is projected around $25 million as of 2022. She has amassed her astounding fortune through her music and acting career. She has also made money through writing books and endorsing products. Wait the list does not end here, she also makes decent money through her investments in ventures as well. If you are looking to know how much does Hilary Duff make? then keep reading.

Name Hilary Duff Net Worth $25 Million Birth 28th September 1987, Houston, Texas Nationality American Age 34 Years Old Height 5Ft 2In Weight 52 Kg Partner Matthew Koma Profession Actress, Singer, Author Career 1993-Present

How Much Does Hilary Duff Make?

The American actress takes home a whopping amount of at least $4 million every year. Her income is generated through her acting and music career. She also made money through album sales and music tours. A large part of her income is also generated through her business ventures namely Stuff by Hilary Duff, Femme for DKNY, etc. Hilary also makes decent money through publishing works as well. It is reported that Hilary Duff receives payments of around $350k to $400k every month, while her weekly income is calculated as around $75k to $100k. Now let us have a look at Lizzie Maguire’s i.e, Hilary Duff’s earnings.

Hilary Duff Earnings From Music

The American actress has earned millions of dollars throughout her music career. Her first album titled “Santa Claus Lane” was released in the year 2002, and it even got declared gold by the RIAA. According to reports, Hilary Duff earned a huge sum of $477k from album sales.

Then in the following year, Hilary released another album called “Metamorphosis”, whose album sales made her $3.96 million richer. In the same year, Hilary performed a live album titled All Access Pass from which she took home a hefty sum of $215k. In 2004, Hilary Duff released an album called “Hilary Duff”, whose album sales brought a hefty sum of $1.79 million to her bank account.

Also, in the same year, her live albums titled “Learning to Fly” and The Girl Can Rock made her a profit of $17.5k and $15k respectively. Later in the year 2005, Hilary Duff released a compilation album called “Most Wanted”, from which she made $1.48 million. Then her albums Dignity, Best of Hilary Duff, and Breathe In. Breathe Out earned her a sum of $411k, $35k, and $39k respectively. Duff also makes money through merchandise sales and royalties as well.

Hilary Duff Earnings From Movies and TV Shows

Hilary Duff rose to prominence for portraying the character of Lizzie McGuire in a Disney show with the same name. The show aired its first episode in January 2001 and concluded in the year 2004 in February. The show has a total of 65 episodes, and according to reports, Hilary Duff took home a sum of $15k for each episode. If we add the numbers, it makes a total of $975k.

During the airing of the show, Disney also released a movie called “Lizzie McGuire Movie” in 2003. For which Hilary received a payment of $1 million for her role. Not only this but you will be shocked to know that Lizzie McGuire merch recorded sales, crossing the $100 million mark. Given this, you can be sure that Hilary might have got a handsome share from the merchandise sales.

Hilary Duff Other Movies

She was also seen playing the role of Natalie Conners in the 2003 spy movie Agent Cody Banks, for which she charged a sum of $500k. Then in the same year, she appeared as “Lorraine Baker” in Cheaper by the Dozen from which she took home a whopping salary of $1 million. Hilary returned to the big screen as Terri fletcher in Raise Your Voice, and as per reports, her salary was $2 million.

In the same year, Duff made a comeback on the big screen but this time with “A Cinderella Story”. In this movie, she played the character of Samantha Montogomery and received a massive paycheck of $2.2 million for her role. Later in 2005, Hilary Duff was cast in not one but two movies namely Cheaper by the Dozen 2 and The Perfect Man.

Hilary received a stipend of $2 million for both movies. In the following year, Hilary Duff starred and produced a movie called Material Girls. According to reports, Hilary’s earnings from the movie were $2 million. Did you know? that Hilary Duff’s earnings from 2005 to $2007 were a colossal $27 million (no wonder, she is so rich).

Hilary Duff Business Ventures and Publications

The American singer also earns decent money through her business ventures as well. She introduced a fashion brand back partnering with Townley Cosmetics in the year 2004 called “Stuff By Hilary Duff”. The brand went on to be sold in stores like Target, Zellers, Kmart, The Carlu, and many others. However, later in 2009 Hilary drew back from her fashion brand and moved on to pursue other things.

Then around the same time, Hilary introduced another fashion brand called “Femme for DKNY” in February. Also, Duff partnered with Elizabeth Arden and launched a perfume line called With Love By Hilary Duff. The actress also went on to shake hands with GlassesUSA to introduce her new collection called “Muse x Hilary Duff”.

Apart from this, Duff has also authored books. She first published a novel titled Elixir in the year 2010, and it went on to top the list of the best sellers in the New York Times. Then in the following year, she launched the sequel of Elixir called Devoted. Later, Duff released the third book of the same series titled True, which was released in 2013. Then in 2020, the author released a children’s book titled My Brave Little Girl.

Hilary Duff Real Estate

Apart from taking huge paychecks to her home, Hilary Duff also spends huge sums of money on other things as well. For instance, she used to own a 10,000 square feet property in Los Angeles. According to reports, Hilary Duff paid a hefty sum of $3.5 million for the house. After a few years, the actress listed the house on the market for $7 million in 2010.

As she couldn’t find any buyer, the home, at last, was given away for $6.5 million. Then in the same year, Hilary Duff moved into a grand mansion in Beverly Hills. As per reports, it is estimated that Hilary Duff spent around $3.85 million on the house.

Later on, in 2016, Hilary became the owner of a brand-new mansion in Studio City by paying a sum of $2.6 million. However, Hilary parted with the mansion in the year 2019 for a whopping amount of $3.1 million in May.

Hilary Duff Cars Collection

The list goes on. The actress is also the proud owner of many expensive branded cars. For instance, she is the keeper of a Porsche 911 that is worth at least $101k. Likewise, she is also the owner of a Benz G-Wagon, for which she paid around $147k. Furthermore, Duff is the owner of a car called Porsche Panamera that can cost $88.4k.

In addition to this, she also has a Range Rover Vogue and BMW X5 that cost her a sum of $92k and $59.4k respectively. Last but not the least, Hilary is also the proud keeper of a Lamborghini Murcielago which she purchased for a massive amount of $354k.

Hilary Duff Charity

Apart from earning from movies, music, ventures, etc., and spending money on expensive houses and cars, Hilary also spends money for a good cause as well. She has given away thousands of dollars to various charities and foundations throughout her career. Back in 2005, Duff gave away a sum of $250k to assist the people severely hit by Hurricane Katrina.

In addition to this, she also arranged 2.5 million meals for the victims of the Katrina Hurricane. During the pandemic, Duff and her husband provided financial assistance during Australian bushfires, though the amount donated remains unknown. Also, her foundation named “Happy Little Camper” assisted parents of babies by supplying necessary baby products to them.

Conclusion

Hilary Duff began her career by portraying the character of Lizzie McGuire. Little did she know that her role will take her career to another level. Thanks to her role as Lizzie, she got an opportunity to showcase her talent in music as well. Not only this, her success in Lizzie McGuire opened pathways for her to appear in movies as well. However, Hilary did not stop here, she went on to invest her money in various ventures. Furthermore, she also made a name for herself as an author by publishing books as well. The American actress/singer/author/businesswoman is currently appearing in How I Met Your Father (a spinoff series of “How I Met Your Mother”) as Sophie Tompkins.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Hilary Duff worth? A. The Lizzie McGuire fame Hilary Duff net worth is estimated at around $25 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Hilary Duff? A. Hilary Duff is 34 years old. 3. Who is Hilary Duff’s husband? A. Hilary Duff was previously married to Mike Comrie, and later she walked down the aisle with Mathew Koma in 2019. 4. How many children does Hilary Duff have? A. Hilary Duff is the mother of 3 children. She has a son from her previous marriage and 2 daughters from her current marriage.