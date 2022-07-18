Hercshel Walker is the veteran American football running back who has been a part of many NFL teams throughout his career. He has played for Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants. A multi-sport athlete, Walker has also earned a significant name in other fields like mixed martial arts, bobsleighing, and sprinting. In fact he also competed in the 1992 Winter Olympics while being with NFL and finished number seventh along with his co-partner, Brian Shimer. Hercshel has also invested in multiple other non-athletics ventures that account for his overall wealth as well. So, between all his endeavors, have you ever wondered what is Herschel Walker net worth?

There is a lot of speculation about what Walker is really worth. As per most of the 2022 net worth reports, Herschel Walker Net Worth is between $12 to $15 million. Although a couple of online sources have mentioned his worth to be around $25 to $50 million as well. Whatever it is, Herschel Walker has made some really shrewd business moves that have helped him attain a solid financial stability. Of late, he is in the news for his candidature in 2022’s Republican nomination for United States Senate election in Georgia.

If you are a fan and are willing to know more about this former athlete, you are in the right page. In this posting we have covered some interesting facts about Walker like how much does Herschel Walker make, his personal life, how old is Herschel Walker, his NFL journey, different career undertakings and more. Let’s begin with the what interests everyone- the financials, first.

What is Herschel Walker Worth

Herschel Walker is a multitalented individual who has expanded his career into many different directions and enjoys earnings from these sources. While a significant portion of his earnings have come from the various NFL contracts he had signed when he was active in the game, his other business venture get the equal credit. As mentioned earlier, Herschel Walker Net Worth is likely between $12 to $15 million. In the next section you will get highlights of his earnings, why are some sources pegging him at a higher worth and more.

How Much Does Herschel Walker Make

Walker’s impressive net worth is attributed to multiple different sources like his NFL career which was his main source of income before his retirement. Aside from that he owns business in food industry and other has been a part of other endeavors like speaking projects, endorsement deals, and others. All these have made significant contributions to Herschel Walker net worth. The former American Athlete has also been a part of a few onscreen projects adding up to his total wealth. Let’s go over them one-by-one.

Earnings From NFL Contracts

Herschel signed his very first football contract in1983 with USFL team New Jersey Generals which was a $5 million deal that he would get over three years. It was considered one of the most remarkable deals during that time. J. Walter Duncan was the owner of New Jersey Generals who is an oil business magnate. USFL, just like NFL had a wage upper limit of $1.8 million. Therefore, in order to get around to that figure, the contract was designed in such a way and signed that it included a portion of money as “personal services” with the owner of the team.

To break the USFL earning down, during the first year the running back earned a salary of $1 million along with a $1 million in bonus. The following season, he again earned $1 million. In his third year, 1985, walker took home a paycheck of $1.25 million.

Herschel then signed a 5 year-long contract in 1986 with NFL team, Cowboys that paid him $5 million over 5 years. Later, with New York Giants, he agreed upon a 3-year deal worth $4.8 million. All of these contract helped boost Herschel Walker net worth in a significant way.

Earnings From Other Ventures

Outside his sports career, Walker enjoyed a decent amount of profit from his personal business venture, a company called “Renaissance Man Food Services” that he started in 1999. The company started small initially but quickly grew big owing to the demand of its product. It ran a full-grown, end-to-end chicken distribution operation with its own processing plant in place.

Many sources reported that by 2008, more than 100 employees were working in Walker’s company and it generated a total revenue of roughly around $70 million. But later, during a court case the former athlete disclosed that his company generated an average annual profit of $1.5 million between 2008 to 2017. Nonetheless, this sure worked as one of the prominent factors behind Herschel Walker net worth today.

Later when the Covid 19 pandemic broke out, Herschel seeked help from Payment Protection Program stating that the company’s earnings went down by over 50%. His PPP form also showed that the firm just had 8 people working for it. Walker had recieved around $182000 from the program.

Walker has also reportedly recieved a paycheck of around $420,000 from a couple of sports marketing firms. In addition to that, he serves as a spokesperson for a health care provider for their support program for veterans that added a sum of $330,000 to his bank account in 2021.

Herschel’s Financial Disclosure 2022

As a part of his candidature for the US Senate in Georgia, Walker released his financial report in April 2022. As per the report, his net worth was somewhere between $29 and $65 million during that time. The disclosure further stated that the former American running back had an income of $4 million a year during the period of December 2020 and 2021.

The reports also revealed about Walker’s asset that was so far unknown to the media and public. His biggest asset as mentioned is his firm “H. Walker Enterprises LLC” which is stated to be into business consulting and professional services. This company earned him $3 million between 2020 to 2021. Its net worth falls within $25 and $50 million bracket. Now due to lack of certain details in the form it is difficult to figure out whether it is what it says or is it just an exaggerated figure.

Hercshel also reportedly mentioned in his financial report that he earned close to $415,000 from his public speaking endeavors.

Now that you have an idea about what is Herschel Walker worth and how much does Herschel Walker make a year, let’s take a delve into his early days.

Biography and Early Life

How old is Herschel Walker? The NFL running back was born on 3rd of March, 1962 in Augusta, Georgia. He is the son of Willis Walker (father) and Christina Walker (mother). He grew up along with six other siblings in a place called Wrightsville, Georgia. As a child, Walker was struggling with overweight and stammering, a speech disorder. His parents were into blue collar jobs and always taught their children that there was no place for excuses in life. Walker studied at Johnson County High School in Wrightsville and was an ace football player of his school. In addition to that, he also played basketball and was proved himself to be an accomplished athlete competing on tracks.

After completing his high school, he enrolled himself at the University of Georgia to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Studies. However, he dropped out in between to join the United States Football League.

Career in High School

During 1976 to 1979, Walker was a part of Johnson County Trojans, the high school football team. He made some great scores and pushed Trojans to ultimately win their first championship. After winning several awards, he started playing actively at the University of Georgia. Herschel Walkers stellar performance as running back in college football team won him numerous awards. Some of the prominent titles and awards that he won during this time include the Maxwell Award, All-American title (three times), and in 1982’s Heisman Trophy.

Walker was in college for three years and during this time he created history by becoming the only player in NCAA to finish in the top three in Heisman voting in all the three seasons he played. Other than that, he was also the only one who finished in the top 10 in rushing yards despite playing for just 3 years. Becoming an inductee in the College Football Hall of Fame, he also stood as one of the most distinguished players in collegiate football.

Career

Herschel Walker stepped into the professional game by joining the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League (USFL). In 1983 and 1985, he was the best rusher in the league and earned the title for the same.

NFL Career

In 1985, Walker became the 5th pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL draft just before the USFL disintegrated owing to difficulty in operating. The initial couple of seasons was a bit slow for Herschel Walker owing to the tensions between Walker and his teammate Tony Dorsett. The latter was apparently upset with Walker being signed in for a higher salary than him and his entry had also reduced his play time.

Later, after Dorsett left the team to join another, Walker got a better chance of proving himself and he did that. In 1988, Walker made some laud-worthy scores and impressed everyone by playing seven different positions – fullback, halfback, H-back, tight end, and wide receiver. He cemented his name as the 10th player in the history of the NFL to stack more than 2,000 yards (including rushing and receiving) in just one season.

By this time Walker became one of the most valuable players of NFL. In 1989, Cowboys traded Walker for 5 players along with six future draft picks! Such was his demand in the league. This trade became one of the most well-known ones, often called by people as the “Herschel Walker trade” or “HWT”. It was initially considered a huge opportunity for the Vikings to attain the Super Bowl run. Later, though, it came out clear that the Cowboys were the actual winners despite this trade which then became the most off-balanced trade that took place in the league.

NFL Career Post 1992

In 1992, Walker went on to play with Philadelphia Eagles. After playing three seasons he became a part of New York Giants in the year 1995. Giants reportedly took him on a three-year long contract that would pay him $4.8 million. But in 1996, the NFL running back returned back to his very first team the Cowboys in 1996. Walker retired from NFL in 1997 from Cowboys after playing that season.

Other Sports Endeavors

Outside his NFL career, the athlete was also great at other sports and was professionally a part of bobsleighing and MMA. As a part of USA men’s bobsleigh team, he competed in 1992 Winter Olympics held in Albertville, France and secured the 7th rank overall.

As for MMA, he took part in the heavyweight competition by signing with MMA promotion company called Strikeforce. In January 2010, Walker won the fight against Greg Nagy in his debut match itself and had a victory the following year as well. In addition to that, Herschel has attained a fifth-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do.

Television Projects

While Walker rose as NFL’s star player, he is also known in the television industry for appearing in a few television reality shows. He appeared in the third season of “Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off”. He eventually became a winner of that season. In 2009, he appeared in another show called “Celebrity Apprentice” but got eliminated in its eighth episode.

Personal Life

Herschel Walker married his college sweetheart, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman in 1983 and welcomed a son together in 1999. But after 19 years of being together, the couple parted their ways in 2002 although they have kept the reason for their split private. After leading single life for almost 8 years, in 2010 he began dating Julie M. Blanchard who was a correspondent with ESPN in the past. The duo exchanged rings but are yet to exchange marriage vows. They reportedly live in Westlake, Texas.

Walker has been an active part of politics for years now and is known for being a republican. in 2014, he was featured in a commercial advocating the campaign of Jack Kingston for the U.S. Senate election. United State Chamber of Commerce backed this campaign financially. He also publicly supported President Donald Trump, and other politicians like Secretary of State Brian Kemp, and U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler. In 2019, Trump appointed him to take the chair as Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition.

Summing Up

With this we come to the closure of Herschel Walker net worth. Walker is one of those few athletic personalities who have entered into more than one competitive sports. He has not only excelled in his NFL career but has also earned a significant name in MMA and bobsledding. Walker’s skillful business attribute has helped him rake in an impressive amount of fortune over the years. He reportedly earns close to $3 to $5 million a year that is constantly adding up to his growing net worth.

