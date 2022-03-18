Henry Ruggs Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Cars, Career

Many of you might have not heard of Henry Ruggs. He is an American football player and a former member of the Raiders team. Ruggs joined the Raiders, just two years back. However, due to an unfortunate incident, he was kicked out of his team. So what happened with Henry Ruggs? why was he suspended from his team? what is Henry Ruggs net worth? what is Henry Ruggs salary? Keep reading this post to find out.

What Is Henry Ruggs Net Worth?

The free agent, Henry Ruggs net worth is estimated between $1.5 to $2 million. He commenced his career, just 2 years back, and just in this span, he earned more than a million. Ruggs gets his money from his contract deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, and also from brand endorsements. Let us have a look at the former Raiders member’s earnings.

Name Henry Ruggs Birth Name Henry James Ruggs III Net Worth $1.5 to $2 million Birth 24th January 1999, Alabama, U.S. Nationality American Age 23 years old Height 6 Ft Weight 85 Kg (approximately) Profession NLF Player Career Raiders (2020-2021)

Henry Ruggs Career Earnings

Before joining the Raiders, Ruggs used to play football at college. Later in 2020, he was picked by the Las Vegas team, where he secured a deal with the Raiders. Henry Ruggs iii contract with the Raiders, granted him a guaranteed stipend of $4 million every year. In addition to this, he also received a whopping sum of more than $9 million in the form of a signing bonus.

The player signed the deal with the Raiders on the 21st of July last year. If we add all these figures, Henry Ruggs was to receive a massive sum of more than $25 million from this deal. This means that by the end of 2025, Henry’s career earnings would have been more than $25 million (we have not included the brand endorsements and his earnings from sponsorships). Unfortunately, it won’t happen now.

Why Henry Ruggs Is Suspended From Las Vegas Raiders?

This incident occurred a few months back, when Henry’s car collided with another car. The heart of the matter is that Henry Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette over 251 km/h. Not only this, but he was also accompanied by his girlfriend Kiara Washington (she was sitting in the passenger’s seat of Chevrolet Corvette).

Reports have also stated that Henry was under the influence of liquor, while he was driving his Chevrolet. While he was driving the car at such speed, he suddenly saw a Toyota car in front of him. Henry tried to stop his car by hitting the brakes, but it was too late.

The Chevrolet crashed into the Toyota car, where Henry and Kiara got minor injuries. Unfortunately, the same could not be said for Toyota’s driver. According to the official’s report, Tina Tintor (driver of Toyota car) succumbed to death on November 2nd after her car caught fire, due to the crash. After the incident, Henry and his girlfriend Kiara were rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared that their injuries were not fatal.

What Happened to Henry Ruggs After the Incident?

After the incident, Henry was presented in front of the judge. Henry’s alcohol reports stated that, the player has drunk twice the permitted limit i.e. 0.161%. However, the judge did not sentence him to prison, and released him on a bail for $150k. Following Henry’s accident, the Las Vegas Raiders, suspended him. Henry’s actions shocked the football federation, other football players, and his fans as well. Henry recently appeared in the court on the 10th of March, where the judge later postponed the hearing to a later date. Ruggs has to appear in front of the judge on May 19th.

What Will Happen to Henry Ruggs Contract With the Las Vegas Raiders?

The Las Vegas Raiders has released Henry Ruggs from their team. Now, Raiders can cancel their deal with Henry Ruggs. If such a thing occurs, then Raiders will repossess the guaranteed salary given to Henry Ruggs. As per reports, the Raiders may also take back the bonus sum given to the sportsman. So, to sum this up, Henry will be left with nothing but a year’s salary in his bank account (as he played for the team from 2020 to 2021). Currently, Henry Ruggs is sentenced to serve his time on house arrest, until the case is over.

What Would Happen to Henry Ruggs if He Is Found Guilty?

Foremost, Henry’s driving license is most likely to get suspended. On top of this, he may also be sentenced to jail for 2 years. If Henry is found guilty, then he will be charged for driving under influence and putting the lives of not only his, but also Kiara’s. Furthermore, he will also be charged with Tina Tintor’s murder. This may result in Henry paying a fine of thousands of dollars, and also receiving a sentence to serve at least 50 years in prison.

Early Life

Though Henry Ruggs is an upcoming player, there is not much information available about his family or his parents. Henry Ruggs is from Alabama, where he was born on the 24th of January 1999. The 23-year-old player went to Robert Lee High School, and he was into football from an early age. He soon got a scholarship when he was just in his junior year.

Apart from this, he also has talent in basketball and running. He grew popular by participating in various games and events. Ruggs was so good in sports, that he even received a scholarship to play football from various universities. It is stated that over 20 universities wanted to enroll Henry Ruggs into their campus. Eventually, Henry decided to join Alabama University.

During his days in college, Henry gave excellent performances in many games. He played in the college football team from 2017 to 2019. Later in the following year, he got picked by the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Career

Henry Rugg’s career with the Las Vegas Raiders lasted for only a year, so there isn’t much to cover. The football player made his debut in September 2020. His first match was against the Carolina Panthers. By the end of the year, Ruggs had 26 receptions, 400+ receiving yards in his credit. Not only this, but he also made 2 touchdowns of all the 13 games he played.

Later in the following year, Henry had 24 receptions and almost 470 receiving yards. During this year, Henry played 7 games, out of which he has 2 touchdowns in his name. Unfortunately, on 2nd November, Henry was suspended from the Raiders, following his accident that resulted in the loss of innocent life. To sum this up, Henry played 20 matches for the Las Vegas Raiders, out of which he scored 4 touchdowns.

Personal Life

The player has stated that he was encouraged by his late buddy called Roderic Scott to play football. Unfortunately, Scott lost his life just at the age of 17 in a car accident. Ruggs always makes sure to pay tribute to his late friend by doing a salute with three fingers as Scott used to wear a number 3 shirt in basketball games. Similarly, Henry’s brother Kevontae also plays football. Kevontae used to play for Ole Miss, and later joined a community college in eastern Mississippi in 2019. It is said that, Henry used to be in a romantic relationship with Rudy Washington. Rudy gave birth to Henry’s daughter, Kenzli Re’Nai in May 2020.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that Henry Ruggs is an exceptional player. There is also no denying that if it hadn’t been for this unfortunate incident, Henry would have become one of the most valuable players of the Las Vegas Raiders. He earned more than a million dollars in just 1 year. His performance was so good that he even secured a guaranteed salary of $4 million for 4 years.

Plus he also had an option to be in the team for 5 years instead of 4 (it all depends on how well he performed during these 4 years). Sadly, his career was cut short because of the 2021 car accident. Henry might serve a life sentence for taking an innocent life and also endangering his girlfriend’s life as well, if he is found guilty.

If he proves to be innocent, h may still have to serve at least 2 years in prison for harsh driving and may also get his license suspended. It seems like his journey with the Las Vegas Raiders is over, as well as his NFL career.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Henry Ruggs iii contract with the Las Vegas Raiders? A. Henry Ruggs signed a 4-year deal with the Raiders with a team option for another year. 2. What is Henry Ruggs salary? A. According to the deal, Henry was given a guaranteed salary of $4 million each year. 3. What are Henry Ruggs career earnings? A. If we add up the bonus amount and a year’s salary of Henry Ruggs, then it is estimated that Ruggs might have earned around $13 million from his NFL career. 4. What is Henry Ruggs full name? A. Henry James Ruggs III is the full name of Henry Ruggs.