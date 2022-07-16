Henry Cavill Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Investment, Biography

Do you know who can travel faster than a bullet train? The answer is Superman. Do you know who can stop the bullets and have X-Ray vision? Yep, that’s Superman? Who can beat goons and get thrashed by Batman? Yes, you have guessed it correctly, it’s Superman. Ok, jokes aside, in my opinion, Henry Cavill is the best of all the actors who have portrayed Superman until now. Similarly, he is the second-worst actor to play the character of Sherlock Holmes (Will Ferrell still is at the top). Henry is also known for his role as “Geralt of Rivia” in “The Witcher”, a Netflix series. Not only this, but he is also famous for portraying the character of Charles Brandon in the TV series “The Tudors”.

Henry Cavill’s first appearance on the big screen was in the movie “Laguna” (released in 2001), where he was seen playing the role of Thomas Aprea. We have more engaging information in this post like, What is Henry Cavill Net Worth? How old is Henry Cavill? Henry Cavill’s career earnings, and How much does Henry Cavill make? make sure to check it all out.

What Is Henry Cavill Worth?

The Superman fame, Henry Cavill net worth is a stunning $40 million as of July 2022. Almost every dime of his fortune came from his acting career. He started off as a supporting character in movies and TV shows and after years of struggle, he became one of the A-list celebrities in the Hollywood industry. Did you know? that Henry Cavill even auditioned for the role of James Bond for the movie Casino Royale, but it instead went to Daniel Craig. If you have suspicions about whether Henry could play the role of a spy or not? I suggest you watch his performance as “August Walker” in Mission: Impossible-Fallout. Some other movies and TV shows Henry Cavill is known for are, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, The Tudors, Tristan & Isolde, Stardust, Immortals, Sand Castle, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., etc. Let’s see how much does Henry Cavill make?

Name Henry Cavill Birth Name Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill Net Worth $40 million Birth 5 May 1989, Saint Helier, Jersey Age 39 years Height 6ft 6in Weight 86 kg Nationality British Profession Actor Career 2001-Present

How Much Does Henry Cavill Make?

When you are getting roles in hit franchises like DC, Mission: Impossible, Sherlock Holmes, The Witcher, etc. making more than $4 million every year is no big deal. The Witcher fame, Henry Cavill makes his money by acting in movies and TV shows. Apart from this, Henry Cavill has earned a tremendous amount of money by doing commercials as well.

He also gets paid handsomely for brand collaborations and guest appearances in movies (like Enola Holmes). In addition to this, Cavill has also received a handsome share of profits from his movies, which in turn increased his wealth many times. It is guessed that the actor collects more than $286k every month. On average, Henry Cavill easily gets at least $65k per week from his acting works.

Henry Cavill Career Earnings

Cavill’s first-ever appearance on the big screen was in the movie “Laguna” (released in 2001), where he played the role of Thomas. According to our reports, Henry Cavill was paid a sum of $413k for his role, which is not bad considering that it was Henry’s first film (that too flopped). Later in the following year i.e, in 2002, Henry Cavill was reportedly paid around $305k for playing the characters of Albert Mondego and Soldier Colley. The former role was in the movie “The Count of Monte Cristo” and the latter was a TV film “Mr. Chips”.

Cavill’s next appearance on the big screen was in the romantic movie “I Capture the Castle”, which was released in May 2003. The movie was made with a huge budget of $8 million, but it only collected around $6 million. As per sources, Henry Cavill was paid $162k for portraying the character of Stephen Colley. Henry was also part of the popular horror franchise “Hellraiser”. He appeared in the 8th installment of the franchise titled “Hellraiser: Hellworld” in which he appeared as “Mike”.

The actor reportedly took $142k for his role. Cavill appeared as “Melot” in the romantic movie “Tristan & Isolde” for which he was paid $126k. Henry Cavill’s stipend in the movies “Red Riding Hood” and “Stardust” (both released in 2007) was $103k and $87k respectively. Cavill got more than $132k for the movies “Whatever Works” and “Town Creek”, where he played the characters Randy Lee James and Even respectively.

Henry Cavill Earnings From The Witcher

The Witcher is a fantasy TV series, which is adapted from a novel written by Andrzej Sapkowski. This series revolves around the character of Henry Cavill called “Geralt of Rivia”. The first season of The Witcher was premiered on Netflix consisting of 8 episodes. According to reports, Henry Cavill was paid a sum of $400k per episode, making his overall takings from season 1 a whopping $3.2 million. After the conclusion of season 1, the series got renewed for another season which premiered in December last year.

The second season of The Witcher also consists of 8 episodes and according to reports, Henry Cavill’s stipend was hiked to $1 million per episode. So if we add the numbers, Henry Cavill walked away with a whopping $8 million from season 2. If we add the stipend of Henry Cavill from season 1 and season 2 it makes a total of $11.2 million. Netflix announced that The Witcher is going to return with a third season.

Henry Cavill Earnings From Superman and Mission: Impossible-Fallout

As per reports, Henry Cavill received a sum of $300k for playing the role of Superman in “Man of Steel”. However, he managed to strike a deal with the makers of the movie, which made him entitled to a percentage of the movie’s profits. Man of Steel was made with a budget of $225 million, and it grossed more than $668 million at the box office.

As per reports, Henry Cavill received a whopping $14 million from the movie’s profits. However, Henry’s stipend hasn’t been revealed for his appearances in the movies Justice League, Batman V.S. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League: The Snyder Cut. It is guessed that Henry was paid around $20 million for his role as Superman in 2016s Justice League.

Henry Cavill played the evil version of Tom Cruise’s character “Ethan Hunt” in the movie “Mission: Impossible-Fallout”. This film was released in 2018, and we see Henry playing the role of Alan Walker in the movie. The film had a budget of $178 million, and it collected more than $791 million at the box office. According to reports, Henry Cavill was given a stipend of $4 million to play the role of the bad guy.

Henry Cavill Assets

Superman fame has spent millions of dollars to acquire real estate properties. He is said to be the owner of a huge mansion located in Lake Sherwood, Hollywood. The house is said to have futuristic features and the actor purchased it in 2013 for a whopping $5 million. Similarly, Henry has spent thousands of dollars on his car collection.

He is said to own a Ferrari 458 supercar, which is said to be worth $240k. Cavill also purchased a Mercedes-Benz E-Class car, which cost him more than $52k. His collection also includes supercars like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, McLaren, Aston Martin, Ducati, etc. The Hollywood actor also runs a website called “henrycavill.org”, which was evaluated to be worth more than $10k in 2018.

Apart from this, Henry Cavill has also volunteered to raise money for charity. Back in 2013, Henry Cavill participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge organized by ALS. According to reports, the event managed to raise more than $78.1 million and the proceedings were donated to charity.

Henry Cavill Early Life

Henry Cavill is the 4th child of a Catholic couple named Colin Cavill and Marianne Dalgliesh. Marianne gave birth to her 4th child on the 5th of May 1993 in Saith Helier, Jersey, and named him “Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill”. Colin used to work as a stockbroker, while Marianne had a job as a bank secretary. Henry Cavill was sent to St. Michael’s Preparatory School and later on to Stowe School. After completing his studies, Henry Cavill went on to become an actor.

Henry Cavill Romantic Relationships

The British actor has had his share of romantic relationships. He exchanged engagement rings with Ellen Whitaker in 2011, which lasted just for a year. After this, he was reportedly seeing Kaley Cuoco from The Big Bang Theory. However, the pair reportedly ended their relationship after the news about their relationship broke out. Later in 2013, Henry started seeing Gina Carano, who is an MMA fighter, and later parted ways.

After this, Cavill started dating Marisa Gonzalo, but the pair soon parted ways. In 2015, reports started flowing on the web about Henry’s relationship with a 19-year-old college girl. The student’s name is Tara King, and she met Henry at a nightclub. Ultimately, Henry and King ended their relationship in 2016, and in the following year, Henry got into a relationship with Lucy Cork.

According to reports, Lucy and Henry met each other during the filming of Mission: Impossible-Fallout, where Lucy served as a stunt woman. Lucy and Henry went their separate ways in February 2020. Last year in April, Henry Cavill announced that he is in a romantic relationship with Natalie Viscuso through an Instagram post.

Final Thoughts on Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill has achieved so much over the course of his acting career. His roles as Superman and the antagonist of Mission: Impossible 6 made him one of the biggest names in the Hollywood industry. Currently, Henry Cavill is part of not one but two upcoming spy movies titled “Argylle” and “Enola Holmes 2”. Both the movies are scheduled to be released this year.

Frequently Asked Questions About Henry Cavill

1. What is Henry Cavill worth? A. According to reports, Henry Cavill net worth is more than $40 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Henry Cavill? A. The British actor, Henry Cavill was born on the 5th of May in 1983. Two months ago Henry Cavill turned 39. 3. Who is Henry Cavill dating? A. Henry Cavill is presumably in a romantic relationship with Natalie Viscuso. The pair started their relationship last year in April and the news was confirmed by Henry Cavill himself through an Instagram post. 4. What is Henry Cavill’s height? A. The Witcher fame, Henry Cavill stands 6 feet and 6 inches tall.