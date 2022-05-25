Heather Dubrow Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Biography, Earning

Heather Dubrow is a television personality, singer and a reality series star from America. If you have seen the 2000 comedy drama “That’s Life”, then you probably know her from there. But she has gained much of her popularity after appearing as a main cast in season 7 of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County”. While she exited after filming 5 seasons, viewers find her exit appropriately timed with the building of her new stunning mansion in Crystal Cove of Newport Beach, California. Now that she has returned to the television again after almost 5 years’ break, her magnificent chateau overpowering many other celebrity assets have left fans wonder what might be Heather Dubrow net worth?

Well, Dubrow boasts an impressive net worth of $50 million. Much of this is said to have come from her husband and renowned plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow. Heather, no doubt, has also built a significant amount of fortune from her moderately successful acting career as well. The elite power couple have appeared in numerous shows together the latest of which is the “The Seven Year Stich” on E!.

In this posting you will learn more about this television personality, what is Heather Dubrow worth, how much does Heather Dubrow make, her career, assets and more. So let’s get started.

Heather Dubrow Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

How Much Does Heather Dubrow Make

With Heather's comeback in the reality show "The Real Housewives of Orange County" (RHOC) after a gap, many have been thinking what is Heather Dubrow worth. Especially now that she boasts the sprawling Crystal Cove mansion which Bravo described as an "epitome of extravagance". She has been in the industry for quite some time now and during this whole time she has earned a decent fame and success as an actress. Her major break, however, came with Bravo's RHOC franchise. As of 2022, Heather Dubrow net worth is $50 million. A good portion of this wealth has reportedly come from her plastic surgeon husband, Terry Dubrow given his fame in the television scene.

Nonetheless, the actress has been enjoying quite a luxurious lifestyle thanks to the various venture she has been a part of. Starting with her acting career, while her work in shows like “That’s Life” and “Malibu Country” have got her a good paycheck to add to her wealth, she raked in a huge fortune from RHOC. Heather was one of the core casts in the show and was there from 7th to 11th season before she left until again to return in season 16. Given that there are around 21 to 22 episodes in each season on an average, you can imagine how much the television star would have accrued from this project alone. Heather has also been a part of Terry’s show “Botched: Post-Op” that reportedly paid her well.

Other Ventures Adding To Heather Dubrow Net Worth

When she is not on small or silver screen, she is probably busy working on her podcast named “Heather Dubrow’s World”. This also acts as a major source of earning for her making a prominent contribution to Heather Dubrow net worth. Additionally, she runs her own Youtube channel called “Heather Dubrow” that comes up with new episodes every week. the channel has been able to garner more than 235K subscribers. Some of the videos she has posted have even reached half a million views. So this means as an YouTuber, she manages another decently big pay check every year boosting her bank balance.

Outside the entertainment world, Heather and her husband Terry partner on different projects and make fortune out of it. For example, the couple wrote and published a book called “The Dubrow Diet” which is available in both hardcopy and soft version. The publication has recieved great reviews from the readers. The royalties coming in from this is one of the factors responsible for their wealth. The two have founded a wellness and skincare brand called “Consult Beaute”. This is a specialized company offering keto dietary supplements and hemp-based skincare products.

Terry and Heather together have also bought and sold real estate properties that have earned them good profits. Given all these data, Heather’s annual salary reportedly nears $5 million. The figure, however, varies depending on the revenue generated from their businesses.

Now that you know how much does Heather Dubrow make, and various ventures that she earns money from, let’s delve a bit into her personal and professional life.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Heather Page Kent Popular Name Heather Dubrow Date of Birth 5 January 1969 Age 53 years old Place of Birth Bronx, New York, United States Parents Father: Conrad S. Kent

Mother: Name Unknown Spouse Terry Dubrow Children Nicholas, Maximillia, Collette and Katarina Profession Actress, Television Personality, businesswoman, singer Net Worth $50 million

Heather Dubrow was born Heather Page Kent on the 5th of January, 1969, in Bronx, New York. So for those who ask how old is Heather Dubrow- the reality star is 53 years old as of 2022. While her birth place is Bronx, she relocated with her parents to Chappaqua in New York and mostly spent her childhood days there. Her father’s name is Conrad S. Kent who passed away in 2017. Her mother’s name and other details are unknown.

The reality show star was raised along with her sister Schuyler Kent in a Jewish household. She reportedly belongs to the fifth generation of Jewish ancestry with a combination of German, Polish, and Hungarian ethnicity. Heather’s sister is also into the entertainment business. She has produced some of the popular shows and films like Nowhere Man, Sliders, etc. As far as her education is concerned, Heather went to Horace Greely High School and then enrolled herself at Syracuse University to pursue college. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Musical Theatre in 1990.

Heather Dubrow took part in various beauty pageants when she was a teenager. She earned the title of named Miss Greater Syracuse in 1989. In 1990, she bagged the title of Miss Congeniality at the Miss New York State Pageant.

Career

Heather’s beauty pageant profile during her teenage helped her her get various small television gigs and commercials that launched her career in 1991. Later, when the actress moved to Los Angeles to pursue a acting, she started with singing and performing at a Jamboree in Disneyland. She met another artist there and they teamed up to form a 14 member band. Heather then started touring with the band and began performing as a lead singer in various events, including opening for various well known artists. She was doing this for four years until she got a television project.

In 2000, Dubrow appeared as Lydia DeLucca in the television show called “That’s Life” aired by CBS. She also got an opportunity to display her singing talent in the shows soundtrack “Learnin’ As I Go” that was played in the season 2. She then went on appear in various other television shows like Married with Children, Men Behaving Badly, Jenny, Stark Raving Mad, and Surviving Suburbia, and Nowhere Man among others.

After all these projects, Heather took a long break from work so she could become a full time mother and raise her four kids. Later she joined “The Real Housewives of Orange County” after consociating with Tamara Judge. She continued in the show for four years from 2012 to 2016. However, following a few tiff with Kelly Dodd, the new housewife then, she exited from the show. In fact, their unpleasant relationship continued for quite some time even outside the show.

Career after RHOC

During her break from this reality show, Heather focused on getting back to her mainstream acting. She added a few more projects to her name that include “Hot in Cleveland”, “Malibu Country”, “Young & Hungry”, “Hawaii Five-0”. Aside from this Heather served as a replacement co-host for shows like “Good Day L.A.” and “Botched: Post Op”.

After a gap of five years from “The Real Housewives of Orange County”, the reality star makes her comeback in the 16th episode of the show in 2021. She and her husband Terry Dubrow collaboratively host the show called “The Seven Year Stich”.

Heather is a professional podcaster and Youtuber as well. She uploads videos on regular basis.

Personal Life

Heather was looking for a Jewish doctor for a relationship when she was 27 and her friend, a transplant surgeon who introduced her to Terry Dubrow, the cosmetic surgeon. They met on a blind date and Terry fell in love with her right away. While it took a while for Heather to decide if he would be the right person for her, she soon was convinced too that he is the one she wanted to marry. They dated for three years and in 1999, the duo tied the knot.

Terry and Heather have been blessed with four children. They have a twins named Nicholas and Maximillia, and two more daughters named Katarina and Collette. They currently live in their much discussed mansion in New Port Beach, California.

Terry Dubrow is studied in medical school at UCLA. He then recieved his Master’s Degree from the prestigious Yale University. He went on to complete residency in general surgery and fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the UCLA. Dubrow is the American Board of Plastic Surgery certified surgeon, and is also a member of the American College of Surgeons.

Although a doctor by profession, Terry is no less a television star. He is primarily known for starring in the hit series of E! networks “Botched”. In this show, he together with Dr. Nassir help people who have had improper plastic surgeries. Some of the other shows he has been a part of include “Bridalplasty”, “Good Work” (as a host), “The Swan” and more.

Assets

Heather and Terry jointly own the beautiful mansion (you may also call it a chateau!) that sits over 22,000 square feet area. The house boasts some ultra modern and unique features like a table of fresh flowers that rotates, multilayer chandelier at the entrance path, stunning floor lighting among many others. Some of the other notable features include magnificent champagne art wall, a home theater with 24 reclining seats and many other amenities.

The couple reportedly sold their previous their mansion in Orange County for a around $16.4 million after which they built this new home.

Summing Up

Heather Dubrow has established herself as a very successful woman. She rose to fame during the 2000s as she appeared in “That’s Life”. Her pleasant personality and incredible acting talent has garnered her fan following. She has maintained a balance between family and work which is why she doesn’t have too many movies and shows to her credit. But, the ones she took up, she has done her due diligence and received praise from around the world.

As of 2022, Heather Dubrow net worth is $50 million. With the businesses that she is running in partnership with her husband, and if she takes up more television projects, she will surely have a higher worth in a few years’ time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Heather Dubrow worth? Heather Dubrow net worth is $50 million as of 2022. While she has acquired some of it from her husband, Dubrow has also earned a good amount of fortune from her acting and modeling career and other business ventures that she is partnering with her husband. How old is Heather Dubrow? Heather Dubrow was born on 5th of January, 1969. So she is 53 years old as of 2022. How much does Heather Dubrow make? Dubrow reportedly makes close to $5 million a year from different ventures including her television projects. Who is Heather’s husband? Heather Dubrow’s husband is Terry Dubrow, the well famed plastic surgeon and a popular television personality.