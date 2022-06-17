This post is about the late American reality TV personality Gregg Leakes, who lost his life after a long battle with colon cancer in September 2021. You might recognize him for appearing in the famous American reality TV show “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”. He made an appearance alongside his wife NeNe Leaks on the show for around 8 seasons. Apart from this, the pair also appeared in the spinoff series of the Real Housewives of Atlanta titled “I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding”, which documented the couple’s wedding for the second time. If you want to know why NeNe and Gregg divorced in the first place, then make sure to check out this article till the end.

What Was Gregg Leakes Worth?

The late TV personality, Gregg Leakes net worth was reported to be around $4 million at the time of his passing in September 2021. According to reports, Gregg was a self-made millionaire. He acquired his $4 million fortune through his work as a real estate investor for more than 20 years. Leakes also made a substantial sum of cash by appearing in various reality TV shows. Apart from making appearances in the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Gregg Leakes has also graced shows like Watch What Happens: Live, The Wendy Williams Show, The Arsenio Hall Show, etc. Let’s see how much did Gregg Leakes use to make?

Name Gregg Leakes Net Worth $4 million Birth 18th August 1954, Atlanta, USA Died 1 September 2021, Atlanta, USA Nationality American Age 66 years Height 5ft 11in Weight 80kg Profession Investor, TV Personality Partner NeNe Leakes

How Much Did Gregg Leakes Use to Make?

As per our sources, late Gregg Leakes used to make a little over $900k each year. He derived most of his income through his work as a real estate investor. He also used to make money by giving his expertise in real estate. As stated earlier, he appeared in RHOA for over 8 seasons, which means he might have got some decent stipend for his troubles. Gregg used to draw around $75k through his business endeavors. His weekly takings were expected around $20k.

Gregg Leakes Real Estate

Gregg Leakes and his wife Nene Leakes used to reside in a 10,000-square feet house. The house is located in Duluth, Atlanta, and Gregg bought the house after paying $2.1 million for it. The massive mansion features 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. It also consists of a large swimming pool, which is surrounded by pretty fountains. After the passing away of Gregg Leakes due to colon cancer, his widow, NeNe Leakes decided to list the property for sale. She put the house for sale in October 2021 for a whopping $4 million. Prior to this, the pair used to live in another house in Duluth. However, they had to leave the house in 2008 after failing to make a payment of $6.2k in rent.

Why Did Gregg Leakes and Nene Leakes Divorced and Married Again?

NeNe and Gregg met each way back in 1996 and started dating each other. Around that time, NeNe used to work as a dancer in Atlanta. Gregg and NeNe tied the knot in 1997 and two years later welcomed their first child, Brentt in February. After being married for more than a decade, the pair started having disputes with one another, which eventually led NeNe to file for divorce in 2011. After divorcing NeNe, Gregg stopped appearing in RHOA. Fortunately, Gregg and NeNe resolved their differences in 2012 and walked down the aisle once again in January 2013. The pair stayed married to each other until the death of Gregg Leakes in September 2021.

Gregg and NeNe Marriage Controversy

Though the pair rekindled their romance after divorce and walked down the aisle once again, the audience couldn’t digest this. Some accused Gregg of taking advantage of his wife’s fame, while some said the same for NeNe as well. Some also stated that Gregg and NeNe’s divorce was just a publicity stunt to garner attention and fame from the audience. Many also pointed out that the couple is booked under many cases and has also been taken into custody for violating the laws.

Early Life

There isn’t much information available on Gregg Leakes’s early life and education. The only thing we know is that Gregg Leakes was a self-made businessman, who was in the investing and consulting business for over 20 years. Gregg Leakes was welcomed on this earth by his parents on the 18th of August 1954 in Atlanta, USA. Later in 1996, Gregg Leakes met NeNe Leakes, whose real name is Linnethia Monique, and got married in 1997.

Career

Gregg Leakes made his first appearance on the Real Housewives of Atlanta along with his wife NeNe in 2008. The pair continued to make appearances on the show, until their divorce in 2011. After his divorce, Gregg stopped making appearances on RHOA. Later in 2012, Gregg and NeNe rekindled their romance and got back together. Then in the following year, the pair exchanged wedding vows again in June 2013. The pair’s marriage was documented by Bravo in “I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding”, which is a special program consisting of 7 episodes.

After their marriage, Gregg made his comeback on the reality show RHOA as well. Then later in 2017, Gregg and NeNe participated in the famous American cooking show called “MasterChef Celebrity Showdown”. The pair seem to have a pretty good run until they lost to another TV couple Grace Gealey and Trai Byers, who are famous for their roles in the famous American drama series “Empire”.

Apart from this, Gregg Leakes has also been featured in famous talk shows like Watch What Happens: Live, The Wendy Williams Show, Bethenny, and The Arsenio Hall show as a guest.

Personal Life

NeNe has a son from her previous relationship, who was born in 1989. The same is the case with Gregg Leakes as well as he has 5 sons with his ex-partners. However, there is no information available on any of Gregg’s previous romantic partners whatsoever. Gregg Leake’s first child named Daryl Leakes was born in September 1976. Then in the following year, Gregg welcomed his second child named Damian, who is also born in September.

After a few years i.e, in 1982, Leake’s third child named Katrina was born (interestingly she too is a September born). Later on, Gregg Leakes became the father to Dexter and Denton, who were born in April 1985 and January 1990 respectively. After Gregg married NeNe, he became the father of another son named Brentt, who was born in February 1999.

Gregg Leakes Death

Everything was going fine with Gregg and NeNe after their remarriage until the unfortunate news of Gregg being diagnosed with colon cancer came out in 2018. According to NeNe, the cancer was at stage 3, and Gregg immediately underwent chemotherapy treatment. Unfortunately, Gregg’s deadly illness started creating disputes between him and his wife so much so that the pair started living in different rooms.

Gregg also took this on his Instagram handle to express his guilt for having disputes with his wife. Then in 2019, NeNe gave the good news of Gregg being cured of cancer, and later Gregg and NeNe became ambassadors of the American Cancer Society. They also started their merchandise website called “can-sir.org”, whose proceedings were directly donated to the Cancer Society.

However, the pair’s happiness was short-lived, as cancer returned for the second time in 2021. Mrs. Leakes announced that her husband has undergone treatment once again in June 2021. Unfortunately, Gregg Leakes lost the battle with colon cancer and passed away at his home on the 1st of September 2021 at the age of 66 years, surrounded by his near and dear ones. According to NeNe, her husband’s last words were “I Am not going to leave you. God is going to bless you”. After her husband’s passing away, NeNe listed her residence on the market for $4 million in October 2021.

Final Thoughts On Gregg Leakes

Gregg Leakes rose to fame and grabbed the spotlight after making an appearance on the Real Housewives of Atlanta along with his wife NeNe Leakes. The pair soon became a fan favorite and went on to appear on the show for almost 8 years. Before this, Gregg was an established real estate investor, and he was in the business for more than 20 years. He was the father of 6 children and passed away at the age of 66 years, May his soul rest in peace.

