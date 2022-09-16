Greg Norman Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Biography, Awards

If you ever make a list of “Greatest Golf Players of All Time”, don’t forget to include the name of Greg Norman in it. In case you are not aware of him, then let me tell you that he goes by the nickname, “The Great White Shark” in the world of golf. If he is bestowed with the title of “The Great White Shark”, then you can imagine how great and skilled Greg Norman must be in his game. He has 20 PGA Tour, 14 European Tour, 33 PGA Australia Tour, 2 Japan Tour, and 21 Other wins in his name. With his golfing career spanning over 3 decades, Greg Norman dominated the world of golf during his run. He once spent straight 331 weeks as the number 1 golfer in the world during the 1980s and the 1990s.

Just dominating golf wasn’t enough for Greg Norman as he decided to take the business world by storm as well. He has established several companies that cater to the needs of people such as real estate, clothes, interior design, and much more. Last year, Greg Norman took over as the CEO of LIV Golf Tournaments. Thanks to his business ventures, Greg Norman net worth skyrocketed.

Greg Norman's business ventures, Greg Norman's early and personal life, and Greg Norman's real estate.

What Is Greg Norman Worth?

According to our records, the professional golfer turned businessman, Greg Norman net worth is a stunning $400 million as of September 2022. Over the course of his golfing career, he earned millions of dollars. However, he still continued to make money ever after stepping down from golf by running his business ventures. Greg Norman has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame list in the year 2001. He is the winner of the PGA Tour Australia Order of Merit Winner for the years 1978, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1986, and 1988.

Norman has also won the Byron Nelson Award in the years 1988, 1990, 1993, 1994, and 1995. Aside from this, he has also taken home prestigious trophies such as European Tour Order of Merit Winner, PGA Tour Lending Money (3 times), Vardon Trophy (3 times), PGA Player of the Year, PGA Tour Player of the Year, Old Tom Morris Award, and Charlie Bartlett Award. Check out the next section, how much does Greg Norman make?

Name Greg Norman Net Worth $400 million Birth 10 February 1955, Mount Isa, Australia Nationality Australian Age 67 years Height 6ft Weight 82 kg Partner Kristen Kutner Profession Golfer, Businessman Career 1976-Present

How Much Does Greg Norman Make?

You will be stunned to know that Greg Norman manages to make more than a whopping $50 million every year. His massive net worth consists of the money made during his professional golf career as well as his business ventures. He has established various ventures in his name like Greg Norman Golf Course Design, Greg Norman Collection, Greg Norman Estates, Great White Shark Opportunity Fund, Shark Wake Park, Shark Experience, and many more.

In addition to this, he has been hired by the LIV Golf Tournament as the CEO, which makes his takings even greater. Also, he makes tons of cash through his endorsement deals as well. Every month, Greg Norman’s works are reported to bring more than $5 million into his pockets. Greg Norman’s weekly income from his business is reckoned to be $1 million. The next section is about Greg Norman’s earnings.

Greg Norman Career Earnings

As per records, Greg Norman has earned more than $14.48 million by competing in and winning official tournaments. By participating in unofficial tournaments, he has garnered a sum of $3.2 million. Overall the total takings of Greg Norman during his run as a professional golfer amounted to a massive $17.69 million. He was awarded a check of $850k for winning the Australian Open event in the year 1975. Then in 1979, Greg Norman competed in the Hong Kong Open Tournament and took home $100k cash. Then in the years 1981 and 1982, Greg played in Dunlop Masters Tournament and won $121k and $140k respectively.

Similarly, Norman participated in the Kapula International event in 1983 and won a cash prize of $100k. In 1986, Greg Norman won $1 million after he participated in the Dunhill Cup. Greg Norman was also seen competing in Memorial Tournament, World Golf Series, Australia Open, PGA Tour, and many more. The Australian golfer made a fortune by participating in numerous golf events. Read the next section to know more about Greg Norman’s business ventures.

Greg Norman Business Ventures

While Greg Norman’s golfing career was at its peak, he ventured into business. He started off his business career by establishing “Great White Shark Enterprises”, which later became “Greg Norman Company” in 2016. The company was incorporated in the year 1993 as a management company, and eventually, it ventured into different fields as well. Now it is a multi-million business corporation company, which has branches in real estate, interior design, clothing, golf course design, and many more. Look below to read more about them.

Greg Norman Golf Course Design

As you can see in the name, this company is concerned with making golf courses. As per records, this company was incorporated in the year 1987. It is estimated that this company has created more than 100 courses around the globe so far.

Clothing Line

The Australian golfer didn’t stop just after starting a golf course design company. In 1992, Greg Norman and his company started selling clothes as well. One of the things that made Greg Norman’s clothing venture successful is that he focused on providing products for both men and women. In the year 2005 alone, the company generated profits of over $100 million.

Greg Norman Estate

Soon in no time, Greg Norman’s company started selling wine. Their company serves world-class wine and serves more than 14 different flavors that come from big places like Australia, California, Argentina, etc. One of the top magazines in the world, Wine Spectator ranked Greg Norman’s company in 8th position.

Real Estate

As time went by, Greg Norman also started dealing in real estate properties to make profits. His company began purchasing, selling, and developing various properties across the United States. He later introduced a company named “The Greg Norman Design Group”, which handles interior design.

Great White Shark Opportunity Fund

After taking over various fields, Greg Norman’s company ventured into finance as well. Norman’s company “Great White Shark Opportunity Fund” provides capital to companies ranging from small to medium. It is a very good platform for small businessmen looking to expand their business to get some financial backing.

Other Companies

If you think that this is the end of Greg Norman’s ventures list, then you are wrong. He started a wakeboarding park called “Shark Wake Park” in the year 2016 along with his son. Later in the year 2019, the father and son duo inaugurated another bigger and grander park in the year 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Norman also introduced a connected golf cart called “Shark Experience” in the year 2017. To start this venture, Greg Norman collaborated with Partners Verizon, GPSi, and Club Car.

As per reports, Greg Norman’s golf cart comes with many features including a GPS system and touch-operated music system. You will be amazed to know that Greg Norman’s company has also been selling sunglasses since 2011. According to reports Norman collaborated with Aspex Eyewear to create “Greg Norman Eyewear” and Aspex serves as the main distributor across the USA. Aside from this, Norman and his company entered the food world as well.

They sell beef meat and other cattle-related products under the name of “Greg Norman Australian Prime”. He also established a restaurant in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina that serves Australian cuisine. In addition to this, Greg Norman went on to do business with GPS Industries, Alchemy Global, Qantas, Cobra Golf, OMEGA, etc. and he also has stakes in these companies. Is there anything venture in this world that Greg Norman isn’t part of?

Greg Norman Early Life and Marriages

The legendary golfer turned businessman, Greg Norman was born to Toini Norman and Mervin Norman. Mervin and Toini brought Greg Norman into this world on the 10th of February 1955 in Mount Isa, Queensland, Australia. Norman’s father used to take care of his family’s expenses by working as an electrical engineer. Greg Norman was enrolled in Townsville Central State School and later transferred to Townsville Grammar School. After spending some time at Townsville Grammar School, Greg Norman changed schools once again and joined Aspley State High School. During his childhood days, Norman used to play cricket and rugby.

According to Norman, he aspired to become a surfer one day. At the age of 15 years, Greg Norman was introduced to golf by his mother and in no time, Norman became skilled at playing golf. Later at the age of 19 years, Greg Norman participated in the Queensland Open Tournament. His golfing skills were so good that he stole the spotlight. Thus, the journey of Greg Norman to become one of the biggest golfers of all time began.

Marriage and Relationships

Norman’s earliest known relationship was with Sue Barker, who is a former tennis player. Later on, Greg Norman met an air hostess named, Laura Andrassy and started dating her. Soon, Norman and Laura exchanged wedding vows in July 1981. Laura gave birth to Greg Norman’s two children i.e, a boy named Greg Norman Jr. and a girl named, Morgan-Leigh. Norman’s and Laura’s union lasted till 2006 and Laura walked away with a whopping $105 million from Norman’s riches as a divorce settlement. After this, Greg started seeing Christ Evert, who is also a world-class tennis player. They both tied the nuptials in June 2008. However, their union lasted just for a year and a half. Then in 2010, Greg Norman walked down the aisle with Kristen Kutner, who is an interior designer by profession.

Conclusion

Of all the articles, I’ve written so far, I have never read about someone like Greg Norman. I mean, this guy earned millions of dollars throughout his golf career, and instead of sitting at home for the rest of his life, Greg Norman chose to work. His companies are spread across the world, and he recently took over CEO’s position in the LIV Golf Tournament. He already has a net worth of more than $400 million, and his appointment as CEO of the LIV Tournament will increase his fortune many times more in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions About Greg Norman

1. What is Greg Norman worth? A. According to reports, Greg Norman net worth is a stunning $400 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Greg Norman? A. The retired professional golfer, Greg Norman is currently 67 years old. 3. How many children do the golfer turned businessman, Greg Norman have? A. Greg Norman is the father of a boy named, Greg Norman Jr. and a girl named, Morgan-Leigh, whom he welcomed with his former wife, Laura Andrassy. Greg Norman has been married to Kristen Kutner since 2010. 4. What is the height of Australian golfer, Greg Norman? A. According to reports, Greg Norman stands 6 feet tall.