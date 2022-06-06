Google, though started as a search engine, has now become a behemoth that manufactures mobile phones and provides mobile phone plans. So far it has been the best search engine in the world. However, as a wireless service provider, Google is still a new player. Especially when compared to Verizon, which is providing wireless service for more than two decades. However, we cannot judge which among the two is best based on how long they have been in the field. Hence, in this article, we will be taking prices, internet coverage, mobile phone plans, and customer service into account in order to derive a conclusion.

What is Verizon?

Verizon is an old-stager who has long been in the field of mobile carriers. Over time, it has gained the trust and millions of followers throughout the USA. According to a 2018 report, 61 million people were Verizon users. That is more than 27% of the United States. The reason many Americans use Verizon is because of its robustness and reliability.

What is Google Fi?

Google Fi, though a new player, has been in the field for more than 5 years. Google launched it in the year 2015 on the 22nd of April 2015. However, initially, the service was not open to everyone. People were able to use the service by invitation only. After one year, they opened their service to the public on the 7th of March. However, Google Fi is not directly offering the mobile carrier service, but it has joined hands with T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, and Sprint.

Google Fi Vs Verizon: Which Can Offer Good Coverage?

As far as Coverage is concerned, Google Fi has the best chance of providing better coverage. Since it has teamed up with three other mobile carriers, you get better coverage. Be it any location in the USA, you will probably get coverage from any one of three mobile carriers. Especially, people who have any Google Smartphone which is compatible with Google Fi will get the best out of the three mobile carriers. This is because, with such Smartphone, one can easily switch to any of the three networks. Additionally, the smartphone has the ability to choose a mobile carrier that is faster at any particular location. For example, if U.S. Cellular is faster than T-Mobile at a location, it will automatically switch to U.S. Cellular.

Google Fi Vs Verizon: Which Offers Good Coverage in Rural Areas?

Even though Google Fi has good coverage all over the USA, the rural areas seem to be the blind spots they have missed. The void left by Google Fi is filled by Verizon. Verizon provides good coverage in rural areas. However, there is a fair chance of you getting better coverage in rural areas in case you are using Google Smartphone. If you are using some other phone, and you live in a rural area, it is better that you go for Verizon.

Google Fi Vs Verizon: Which Gives Good Coverage in Metropolitan Areas?

To be honest, it is a difficult question to answer. This is because we don’t have a clear winner in this case. Depending on the city, either Google Fi or Verizon can be the winner. Additionally, it also depends on the state you are currently residing in. Let me give a list of Big Cities where Google Fi is considered the best option. They are,

New York, New York

Washington, DC

Indiana polis, Indiana

Nashville, Tennessee

Fort Worth, Texas

Atlanta, Georgia

If you are leaving in cities that are located in the following states, Verizon is considered the best choice. It includes,

Indiana

South Carolina

Kansas

Arkansas

Georgia

Google Fi Vs Verizon: Which Has Better Customer Care Service?

I will leave the decision of declaring the winner to you in this case. Instead, I will provide you with details on the customer service provided by both parties.

In the case of Verizon, it has launched a website to receive all the queries related to mobile data and pricing plans from the customers. If you wish, You can request to connect to a customer service representative through the website. Additionally, when you are using Verizon, you get access to tools for monitoring your mobile data consumption. Finally, you will get prompts or alerts from Verizon when you have consumed all the data that was allotted to you for the month.

Now, talking about Google Fi, it has a built an app. You can install the app from the play store. This app is similar to Verizon’s website. However, When compared to Verizon’s website, the Google Fi app will help you in a lot of ways. It will enable you to chat, email, or even call a representative from the customer support team. You will be able to find all your billings in the billing history. You will get alerts about your internet consumption regularly.

Google Fi vs Verizon: Price

The carrier service that Verizon offers is more expensive when compared to Google Fi. However, let us take a deep look into the plans and prices of both Verizon and Google Fi. If you are planning to subscribe to entry-level unlimited plans of Verizon, based on the number of lines you select, you may pay more than $5 or $20 when compared to the same plan in Google Fi cost. For example, if you want one line, it will cost you $70 in Verizon. However, when it comes to Google Fi, it is only $60. Hence, you saved $10 here. So, if you want to save money, Google Fi is the best choice.

In addition to the cost of plans, there is one other good thing with Google Fi. It is the flexible plan offered by it. When you are using this plan, you will be paying $10 for each gigabyte you consume. Moreover, the Google Fi will save you from paying extra bucks if you accidentally use more data than what you paid for. It is called Bill protection. In case, you haven’t used the data completely, the remaining data will be credited back to your account. Finally, The flexible plan is really useful for people who don’t consume heavy data and want to pay for only the amount of data they have used for.

Google Fi Vs Verizon: Perks

When you subscribe to unlimited plans, both Verizon and Google Fi provide perks that you can enjoy. However, the perks offered by them are different. Hence, depends on what perk you prefer. If you want 6-month access to Apple Music and Disney Plus, you should go with the Verizon Start Unlimited plan. In addition to them, you will be able to use Discovery plus for around 12 months. If you want to get more perks, you can choose different unlimited plans from Verizon such as Verizon Play More Unlimited, Verizon Do More Unlimited, and Verizon Get More Unlimited. Among these, you will get more perks if you select Verizon Get More Unlimited plan. In addition to Disney Plus and Apple Music, you will be able to use Hulu and ESPN Plus for six months. Of course, you can use Discovery Plus for 12 months like the other unlimited plan.

In the case of Google Fi, the only benefit you will get by subscribing to an unlimited data plan is Google One Membership. What are the perks of this membership? Well, first off, it is a $2 worth monthly membership. As a member, you will get cloud storage, discounts, and different kind of support for Google products.

Google Fi Vs Verizon: Which Is the Best Overall?

In my opinion, I would choose Verizon over Google Fi. I have two important reasons for it. The first reason is the coverage of Verizon. Even though Google Fi has a high chance of giving better coverage, it cannot defeat Verizon. More than that, providing good coverage in rural areas showcases the years-long expertise of Verizon. The second reason for me to pick Verizon is the perks I can gain by subscribing to unlimited plans of Verizon.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

In this article, I started by giving a brief introduction about bother carrier service providers Google Fi and Verizon. The main intent of the article is to help the reader decide which is the best option between these two. Hence, I took various criteria into consideration for deciding which is best. Hence, I compared Google and Verizon considering the following criteria Coverage, Customer Care Service, Perks, and Price. Lastly, I suggested my choice for which is the best overall. I hope the information and comparison between the two mobile carriers helped you decide which is best for you. Thank you for reading!

Final Thoughts

Verizon, being in this field for so many years, has the better infrastructure to provide better service. However, this isn’t the case with Google Fi. They haven’t built infrastructure from scratch like Verizon. Instead, they depend on other carriers. This has been a big disadvantage for Google Fi in many places. Still, Google Fi is trying to find a plan among the top carrier service provider by making use of other strengths of Google. Inc.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Google Fi Vs Verizon

1. Who provides good coverage in New York between Google Fi and Verizon? Google Fi is known for providing better coverage in the whole state of New York. 2. Does Verizon have a flexible plan? No. Currently, the flexible plan is offered by Google Fi only. 3. When was Google Fi launched? Google Fi was launched after 15 years of Verizon’s start in the year 2015.