Goldie Hawn Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Assets, Earnings, Family, Cars

Goldie Hawn is one of the most distinguished actors, producers and directors of America whose career spans well over 50 decades! In fact, she is not just an actress but also an overall performer with exceptional talent in dancing and singing as well. Over the years, Hawn has earned the love of millions of fans across the world through her immense contribution in both television and Hollywood. Aside from that, the actress has also massed an impressive amount of fortune together with her long time love partner, Kurt Russell. As of 2022, Goldie Hawn net worth is an whopping $90 million.

So how did Goldie Hawn build such an enormous bank? How much does Goldie Hawn make? Has she retired as an actress? How old is Goldie Hawn today? There might be numerous other questions spawning in your head right now.

The legendary actress has endless television shows and films to her credit through which she has maintained a highly profitable career. However, the most celebrated ones that people remember her for include “Cactus Flower”, “Butterflies Are Free”, “Foul Play”, “Private Benjamin”, “There’s a Girl in My Soup” among numerous others.

In this posting, we are going to walk you through various interesting personal and professional facts about this Hollywood superstar. So go ahead give a read to this one for more.

Goldie Hawn has had a prolific career in the entertainment industry which branches out to acting, directing as well as producing. Between her various roles and positions she has served in her career so far, the actress has built an enviably large empire. The recent reports have suggested Goldie Hawn net worth to be $90 million which is probably just a couple more films away from entering the billionaire’s club!

So now that you know what is Goldie Hawn worth, you might be wondering what would her annual salary be. Hawn reportedly makes somewhere around more than $3 million a year depending on her acting and producing work. That said, the fact that she has been enjoying a rock solid tenure in the industry that spreads over 5 decades has a crucial role to play in Goldie Hawn’s incredible bank balance today.

Another strong factor responsible for Goldie Hawn net worth is that, she has not limited herself to just films or just television. Instead, working extensively in both the scenes has gotten her a constant flow of income all throughout. As a result, she was also never short of projects.

Although, there aren’t much details about how much Hawn raked in from each film, one of the sources recorded that her salary from 1992 film, “Death Becomes Her” was $3,000,000. If she recieved a nine-figure paycheck in the early 90s, then it is safe to assume that in the later years she would have made a lot more than this for every film.

Let’s now move on to see how her early life treated her and how did she develop interest for entertainment.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Goldie Hawn Popular Name Goldie Hawn Date of Birth November 21, 1945 Age 77 years Place of Birth Washington DC, United States Parents Father: Edward Rutledge Hawn

Mother: Laura Hawn Relationship Kurt Russell (Since 1983) Children Kate Hudson

Oliver Hudson

Wyatt Russell Profession Actress, Singer, Director, Producer Net Worth $90 million

How old is Goldie Hawn? The iconic on-screen star came into this world on the 21st of November, 1945 in Washington, D.C. where she also spent most of her early days with her sister. So as of 2022, Hawn is 77 years old. She was born in a well-to-do family and is the daughter of Edward Rutledge Hawn and Laura Hawn. While her mother owned a dance school and also was a jewelery wholesaler, her father was a musician who led a band. Therefore, it is safe to say that Goldie inherited the knack for dancing, singing and acting from her parents.

Goldie explored her passion for dancing and performing at a very young age. As a child she started her training in ballet and in 1955 appeared in the famous show “The Nutcracker” of Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo production. Then in 1964, she got her first chance to appear in a proper stage performance in the production of Romeo and Juliet. She enrolled at American University, but, dropped out shortly to chase her professional dreams.

The actress initially started off as a model and dancer. She also briefly worked as a ballet coach and simultaneously became a dancer at New York World’s Fair in 1964 before entering the television scene.

Career

Breakthrough

After taking up small roles in a few television sitcoms, Goldie Hawn garnered a national fame after appearing in the comedy sketch program, “Laugh-In”. Her role as a dumb blonde in bikini also made her a sex-icon during that time. She was a part of the show for 6 seasons from 1968 to 1973 and earned two Emmy nominations for her outstanding performance. While already engaged in this project, Hawn made her entry into feature film segment as a dancer in “The One and Only, Genuine, Family Band in 1968.

Between the late 60s through the 80s, Hawn became a staple in the big screen as well. She landed on several award-winning roles in films like “Cactus Flower”, “The Sugarland Express”, “Foul Play”, “Private Benjamin”, “Swing Shift”, “Overboard” among several others. Her role as Tony Simmons in “Cactus Flower” won her the prestigious Academy award, while her work in “Private Benjamin” earned her the second nomination for Academy award.

During this time, Goldie Hawn subsequently took up roles in several television projects like “Goldie and Liza Together” and more.

90s and Later

After a successful 80s era, Goldie Hawn continued her contributing to the showbiz through the next decade and the next. Some of the notable films and shows during this time include “Housesitter”, “Bird on a Wire”, “Death Becomes Her”, “The Banger Sisters”, “Snatched” and the list goes on. In 2005, the actress released her autobiography “A Lotus Grows in the Mud”. Hawn also signed a Netflix holiday film “The Christmas Chronicle” in 2017.

In addition to a prolific acting career, Goldie Hawn also entertained her audiences with her singing talent. She released an album titled “Goldie” in 1972, which comprised of pop-country musical pieces. The album included songs like “My Blue Tears”, “Butterfly”, and “Wynken, Blynken and Nood”. Over the years she has offered other songs like “Pitta Patta” and ” You Don’t Own Me”.

Awards and Accomplishments

Goldie Hawn has been the recipient of several awards and accomplishments for her exceptional contributions to showbiz. Some of the most notable ones that she recieved were the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, People’s Choice Award, Golden Globe Award, Glamour Lifetime Achievement Award, Bambi-International Award among many others.

Personal Life

Goldie first tied the knot with Gus Trikonis in 1969. They were together for around 6 years before parting their ways in 1976. The same year, the actress married Bill Hudson, popular American musician and actor. The couple welcomed two children, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson both of who are well-known actors of Hollywood. Bill and Goldie divorced in 1982.

Goldie met Kurt Russell in 1983. Even though they did not officially become husband and wife, the two have been sharing a strong love connection to date. They were blessed with a son who they named Wyatt Russell. Wyatt like her other half-siblings has also followed the mother’s footsteps and is now a popular actor of the American film industry.

The “Cactus Flower” actress has been a part of various charitable programs. In 2003, she established the Hawn Foundation which focusses on delivering strategies for enhancing life in Youth education programs.

Assets

Goldie Hawn boasts a series of real estate assets some of which she has bought together with her long time partner Kurt Russell. She has houses in She in New York, Washington, DC, California’s Beverly Hills and Los Angeles.

Summing Up

Goldie Hawn in one of the most talented actors of both Hollywood and American television industry. giving 50 years of her life, she has carved out for a career that many people can only dream about. Even though she comes from a family who have been in some way involved in art and entertainment, Hawn chalked her career out on her own and achieved tremendous success through her hard work and talent.

As per the recent updates, Goldie Hawn net worth is $90 million which she has earned from her prolific career as an actress. The actress is still very much active in the industry now, so you may expect a rise in this figure if she takes up a few more projects.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Goldie Hawn worth? As of 2022, Goldie Hawn net worth is $90 million. How old is Goldie Hawn? Born on 21st of November, 1945, Hawn is 77 years old now. Is Goldie and Kurt Russell married? Goldie and Kurt are in a romantic relationship since 1983 which makes it 37 years! They are not married and also revealed publicly that they couple is extremely happy without tying the knot. How many children does Goldie Hawn have? Goldie is the mother of three children- Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell. All of her three children are actors popular actors.