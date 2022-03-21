Some of you may have heard of Glenn Youngkin, while some of you may have not. For those who don’t know, Glenn Youngkin is the 74th Governor of Virginia. Now, the question is how much is Glenn Youngkin net worth?. Well, you must know that Glenn is one of the richest politicians of the Virginia state. Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe (the 72nd governor of Virginia), competed against each other for the governor’s post.

Glenn won the 2021 elections, and thus became the 74th governor, and began serving the people of Virginia from January 2022. Youngkin’s impressive victory in the Virginia elections, made people curious to know more about him. Stay with this post, if you want to know What is Glenn Youngkin’s net worth? How much is Glenn Youngkin worth? And also Glenn Youngkin’s former occupation.

What Is Glenn Youngkin’s Net Worth?

The Virginia state governor i.e. Glenn Youngkin net worth is estimated to be at least $500 million. Yes, you have read it correctly, he has that much money. You might be wondering, how did he acquire so much wealth? It is because. that Glenn Youngkin spent 25 years of his life in a private equity company called the “Carlyle Group”, where he joined as a member, and went on to become the co-CEO of the firm.

How Much Is Glenn Youngkin Worth?

As you have seen that the former member of the Carlyle Group has millions of dollars in his bank account. If we take a look at Glenn’s time in Carlyle, he followed the principle of “slow and steady wins the race”. Youngkin amassed his wealth by diversifying his money in Stocks, Insurance, Dividends, Loans, etc. over 25 years.

During this period of 25 years, he served the company as a member of the buyout team, managing director, member of the executive committee. He also worked as CFO, COO, co-President, and co-CEO of the company. Below are the details of Glenn Youngkin’s earnings and also how Glenn Youngkin spends his money.

Glenn Youngkin Earnings

Glenn Youngkin is the holder of a 2% stake in the Carlyle group or 13,800 units according to reports. Glenn’s stake at the Carlyle’s is evaluated to have a worth of $370 million. In addition to this, he also received a huge amount of $88 million in the form of dividends, out of which he sold dividends worth $50 million.

It is also stated that Youngkin also possesses an enormous sum of more than $75 million in cash and other investments. Reports state, that Glenn owns stocks in various big firms like Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Also, he owns shares in Virginia bonds and Professional Fighters League. If Glenn decides to sell his shares, then he will have no problem getting millions of dollars out of them.

Glenn Youngkin Real Estate

So far we have seen that Glenn invests most of his wealth in stocks and bonds. Do you know that he also spent massive figures on real estate? As per reports, Glenn became the owner of a colossal property situated in Virginia, and reportedly paid a whopping sum of $18 million for it. The property includes a huge 13- acre residence along with a huge basketball court, which is in Great Falls, Virginia. The house is also said to have a large swimming pool.

Furthermore, he also owns another property in Jackson Hole, which is said to have 6 large bedrooms. The governor is also the keeper of an enormous ranch in the Texas Hill Country. It is stated that the ranch is spread over an area of 92-acre. In addition to this, Glenn is also the owner of a horse farm, which got a 95% tax reduction (think of all the money he saved). The farm is said to have an area of 31-acre, and it is located near his residence in Great Falls.

Glenn Youngkin Charity

Moreover, Glenn and his wife Suzanne are said to have given away a massive property worth $15 million to their foundation. The charity run by the couple is called “The Phos Foundation”, which has pledged to serve the community. The couple donated a property located in McLean and Middleburg to the Phos foundation. Phos rent the places in McLean and Middleburg to Holy Trinity Church and Meadowkirk for an annual rent of just $1. (Fun Fact): The Holy Trinity Church was established by none other than Glenn Youngkin, and he works as a warden. On the other hand, Suzanne is one of the members of the board of directors at Meadowkirk.

It is stated that Suzanne and Glenn have donated a hefty sum of $23 million from the year 2016 to 2018 alone. For the past 5 years, Glenn is said to have amassed a fortune of more than $125 million, out of which he donated around $52 million to charity. Last year, he reportedly gave away a huge sum of $15 million and $6 million to charity and taxes out of his $40 million earnings. It is stated that he gave away 40% of his proceeds to various charities, from the past 5 years.

In addition to this, Glenn has also stated that he will donate his earnings as governor of Virginia i.e. $175k every year, to charity. However, the name of the charitable trusts has not been disclosed by Glenn Youngkin.

How Much Did Glenn Youngkin Spent on the Gubernatorial Campaign?

Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin had a tough competition. Both the parties spent a substantial amount of money, time, and energy on their election campaigns. It is reported that, Glenn managed to raise a colossal sum of more than $57 million for his campaign. Out of this, he presumably spent at least $25 million out of his then $470 million fortune.

In addition to this, Glenn’s campaign was also backed by a few billionaires as well. For instance, he got financial aid of $150k from the wife of WWE Chairman, Linda McMahon. Furthermore, he also got support from Patrick Ryan with an amount of $125k. He was also backed by Melinda Hildebrand, William Koch, and Bill Haslam. Moreover, Richard Kinder, Marlene Ricketts, Kenny Troutt, Lisa Troutt, and a few others also came out in the support of Glenn Youngkin. If we calculate the financial support given by billionaires and their wives, Glenn managed to collect a hefty sum of $830k from them.

Later on the 2nd of November, it was all over the news that Glenn beat Terry for the governor’s seat. Glenn managed to get 50.58%, while on the other hand Terry got 48.64% of the votes. Then in January, Glenn Youngkin started to serve the people of Virginia as their “Governor”.

Early Life

Glenn Youngkin was born to Ellis Youngkin and Carroll Wayne Youngkin on the 9th of December 1966, in Richmond, Virginia. Glenn went to a school called Norfolk Academy. He completed his studies and got graduated in the year 1985. Glenn was a fan of playing basketball like his father, and Glenn won many awards for playing basketball. His talent in playing basketball earned him a scholarship for the same. Glenn decided to enroll himself in a private research university called “William Marsh Rice University”.

Youngkin joined a basketball team called “The Owls”. Later in the year 1990, he came out with a Bachelor degree in science and arts majoring in managerial studies and mechanical engineering respectively. Later on, enrolled himself in Harvard to pursue his further studies. Then in the year 1994, he got his MBA degree from Harvard Business School.

During this period, he worked briefly at a bank called “First Boston”. This job gave him exposure in capital market, mergers, and acquisitions. After getting his MBA he joined McKinsey & Company. In the following year, Glenn joined an equity company called “The Carlyle Group” as a buyout member, and eventually ended up working for 25 years in the company.

Career

Glenn worked for 4 years as a buyout member, and later got the managing director’s post. During his time as a managing director, he successfully guided U.K.’s buyout team from 2000 to 2005, and later investment team relating to global industries from 2005 to 2008. In 2009, he was in charge of the firms daily activities. Then in the same year, he was appointed as a member of executive committee of the company. For a short period, Glenn also served as the CFO of Carlyle, and later in 2011, Glenn got the post of COO of Carlyle.

After serving for 3 years, he was then appointed as the co-President as well as the co-COO of the company with Michael Cavanagh. Michael left the post in a year, which made Glenn the President and COO of Carlyle. Later in 2017, it was announced that Glenn and Kewsong Lee would be appointed as the co-CEO of Carlyle. The duo went on to work together on many projects until Glenn left the company in September 2020.

Soon after leaving the company Glenn entered politics. He expressed his desire to run for the governor’s post in January. By the end of 2021, the results came out declaring Glenn Youngkin as the new governor of Virginia. He is a father of 4 children, and is married to Suzanne Youngkin. Glenn and Suzanne walked down the aisle in the year 1995. Now, Glenn and Suzanne donate a huge sum of money to various charities.

