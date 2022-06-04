Glasses have become a new style statement and people love wearing them to look smart. Whether you have power or not, glasses upgrade your look. If the glasses are not your go-to option, then you can have a more compact solution for it, contact lenses. Costco Optical is offering a wide variety of sunglasses, contact lenses, and high-Index lenses. What if the glasses you purchased from Costco Optical are defective or did not give the look you wanted? Would Costco accept to take them back? Come, let’s know more about Costco Optical and the common questions related to the Costco optical return policy.

Costco offers a range of glasses and eye test services for the associated issue right at its warehouse. It promises a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all its range like sunglasses, contact lenses, and reading glasses. The glasses you have purchased with the correct medical prescription are not eligible for return to Costco. In this article, I have discussed the pros and cons of the optical return policy, the process to return your glasses or lens at Costco, and several other pieces of information related to it.

What Is Costco’s Optical Return Policy 2022?

Costco is not accepting returns or exchanges of glasses with correct prescriptions in 2022. But what if the prescription was incorrect? Not to worry, Costco can replace or modify them for you. And accepts the return of contact lenses for 5 years from purchase if they are unused.

Sunglasses and reading glasses with no prescription are available with a 100% satisfaction guarantee and can be returned at any point. For any kind of modification, Costco allows 60 to 90 days from the date of purchase.

You can request a trial for lenses at Costco Optical. If you are planning to return the contact lens, keep in mind, that Costco’s return policy has 2 factors for contact lens returns.

Used contact lenses are not eligible for returns or exchange at Costco Optical. Unused Contact lenses can be returned to Costco within 5 years of purchase. The product should be used and unopened.

What Are Some Pros and Cons of Costco’s Optical Return Policy?

Pros of Costco Optical 500+ Costco Optical stores across the world. Low-cost eye tests under Vision Insurance Service Plans, which are accepted at Costco Optical. Eye test appointment at Costco Optical doesn’t need any Costco membership card. Offers many discounts on membership cards. Accepts prescriptions from other Optometrists.

Cons of Costco Optical Costco asks for a membership card for purchasing glasses and lenses. Its official website is unsure about certain things, like the insurance accepted for glasses and the warranty information, etc. Costco’s website and the app have the same interface. No new features are explored in their app. Do not provide services for serious eye illnesses like Cataracts and Diabetic Retinopathy. Customers have to wait for 2 weeks to get their ordered glasses. No 30-day satisfaction guarantee like most of the optical stores in the market.



Different Brands of Optical That You Can Purchase at Costco

Costco offers a variety of glasses, reading glasses, and contact lenses at different prices. It even accepts most insurance plans. There are a lot of different brands available at Costco Optical.

Below are some eyewear frame brands available at Costco

Kirkland Signature Burberry Bottega Veneta Mikli Bebe Fendi Tod’s

Ray-Ban and Maui Jim are the most popular brands purchased from Costco Optical. Below are some sunglasses brands available at Costco

Maui Jim Ray-Ban Vera Wang Kate Spade Balmain Oakley Vera Bradley XOXO Furla Serengeti Nike Hobie Kirkland Signature

Can You Return Sunglasses Purchased at Costco?

Yes, Sunglasses come under non-prescribed glasses, which are covered by Costco’s 100% satisfaction guarantee. So, they can be returned anytime if the customer is dissatisfied with them. It even offers modifications for sunglasses between 60 and 90 days based on the location of the store.

Costco accepts returns on contact lenses for 5 years from the date of purchase. But, the lenses should be unused, undamaged, and unopened at the time of return. If you want to avoid this, you can ask for a trial before purchasing the lenses. This helps find lenses of your style and which are comfortable. If you want to return the lenses, then you have to carry a valid Costco membership card used while purchasing. Glasses purchased online can be returned through the official app or website. Costco doesn’t ask for the receipt, as the membership card serves the purpose.

Costco accepts returns of non-prescribed glasses and contact lenses. Follow the below steps to return glasses and contacts to Costco

If the purchase is done in a Costco optical departmental store, then you have to carry the Costco membership card used for purchasing the item along with the glasses or lens intended to be returned. It is considered the proof of purchase, so no need for a receipt. Costco customer service can help you at the store. If the purchase is done on a Costco official website or app, then you have to log in to your account and place a request for a return. Further, schedule a pickup, and Costco will arrange to collect your package from your house. Customers do not need any receipt while returning glasses or contacts. The Costco membership card used while purchasing them acts as the proof of purchase and has all orders and transactions saved in the history.

Does Costco Offer Any Warranty That You Can Opt for Optical

Costco Optical does not provide any such kind of warranty on any prescribed or non-prescribed glasses, Glassware frames, and contact lenses. Any kind of damage like scratches and broken frames is not covered under any services provided at Costco.

Does One Require a Costco Membership to Purchase Glasses and Lenses in Costco?

A membership card is mandatory for every purchase done at Costco Optical. Even if you are planning to return or exchange the glasses or lenses, you are asked for a membership card as proof of purchase. A Costco membership card has all the orders and payments saved in it, so no extra receipt would be required while returning.

However, Costco doesn’t ask for a membership card for an eye examination. A Costco personal membership card costs $60 annually, which can be canceled whenever you want. An additional $60 is charged for an executive membership card. Customers with membership cards can get additional discounts on the items they purchase.

How Much Do Eye Tests and Glasses Cost at Costco?

Costco’s website has not mentioned the charge taken for an eye test at their store. But it costs an average of $70 to $80 based on the location of the store. You can even call the nearest store to get the information on eye test pricing. This doesn’t require a Costco membership card.

However, if you want to purchase glasses or contacts, you would need a valid membership card. It would cost $60 for a personal membership card and an additional $60 for an executive membership card. The average cost of a pair of glasses at Costco is $184. This is considered expensive by most of its customers compared to other optics retailers in the market.

Conclusion

Costco does not accept returns on prescribed glasses. However, customers are able to return glasses with the wrong prescription within 60 to 90 days. Contact lenses can be returned within 5 years period, but they have to be undamaged, unopened, and unused. A membership card is not needed for an eye test at Costco, but it is mandatory when you purchase glasses, lenses, and frames. No receipt is necessary while returning glasses at Costco, as their membership acts as proof of purchase. No warranties are offered at Costco for any repairs or damages that occurred to the eyewear. Further, this article even discussed the pros and cons of Costco optical, and the different brands available at their store and on their website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can you return contact lenses at Costco? Yes, You can return the contact lens and the return period is 5 years from the date of purchase. However, they should be unused and unopened for Costco to accept. To avoid this, you can request a trial before purchasing the lenses. Does Costco have a warranty that you can opt into for optical? No, Costco does not offer any such warranties on their eyewear even if the glasses are damaged like scratches or broken. Does Costco ask for a membership card for my eye test? No, the eye test at Costco does not require a membership card. But, it is required while you make a purchase at the optical. Does Costco accept all the vision insurance for their services? Yes, most of the vision insurances are accepted at Costco Optical. But they are not applicable on discount plans. You can further inquire in the nearby Costco store to know about the acceptance of regional insurance plans.