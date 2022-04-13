Glass Cutting at Lowes – Everything You Need to Know

You have to be careful while dealing with glass. Unlike wood, Glasses are delicate. I bet you don’t wanna risk trying to cut the glass by yourself. It is better to reach out to experts who do this job. If you have had similar thoughts regarding glass cutting, it is natural for you to be searching for the best place to do Glass cutting. I suppose the list of options includes Lowe’s as well. So, what about Lowe’s? Does it offer this service? I have collected some deets. Continue reading to know more.

Does Lowe’s Offer Glass Cutting Services?

Yup. Lowe does offer glass cutting services. Any Lowe’s customer can make use of this service. Lowe’s deals with different types of glass sheets, custom-cut glasses for home renovation, and glasses for DIY projects. You would feel happy to hear that Lowe’s offers this service for a minimal fee. Hereafter, I will be explaining more about Lowe’s glass cutting services such as the prices, the time taken to finish the job, sizes of glass, and many more. This information would help you decide better.

Does Lowe’s Custom-cut Your Glass?

Lowe’s and other stores sell glasses of different sizes. The sizes present in their stores would mostly match our requirements. However, in some cases, they don’t. Especially, if you are buying glass for a DIY project or for building a unique architecture and many more. People working on this type of project definitely need custom-cut glasses. So, do Lowe’s custom-cut glasses?

Luckily yes. The Lowe’s would cut the glasses to any size you asked for. Apart from size, Lowe’s will be able to cut the glass into peculiar shapes you want. Having said that, still, you cannot ask the Lowe’s to cut the glasses to get a rounded edge or circular shapes. Lowe’s is capable of performing straight cuts only. In other words, Lowe’s custom-cut can get you only angular shapes.

So, what is the solution to this? One of the best solutions for this is to buy a glass cutter. You can cut the glass for yourself. Yeah. I know! It is risky. Therefore, if you are a kid who wants to do this, I would suggest having an adult beside you. Even better, you can ask your parents or any other adult to perform this. The only thing the adult would need is a steady hand. He/She/They can get your work done.

What Types of Glasses Can Lowe’s Cut?

Glass has been diversified to call it just a solid object with transparency. In order to meet various applications, the glass has been mixed with various materials. This has produced different kinds of glasses. Let me list the types of glasses that are sold at Lowe’s.

Tempered Glass

Mirrored Glass

Plexiglass

Polycarbonate Glass

Roll Glass

Textured Glass

Clear Glass

Colored Class

Glass Acrylic

Frosted Glass

Carbon Filter Glass

If you want to buy any of the above glasses, you can reach out to Lowe’s. You can buy and complete the cutting process then and there.

What Is the Thickness of the Glass That Lowe’s Can Cut?

Lowe’s doesn’t offer the service of reducing the thickness of the glass. The only way for you is to buy a glass of the correct thickness. This is because the process of reducing or enlarging the thickness of the glass is complicated and unusual. If you are visiting Lowe’s to buy replacement glasses, you have glasses of two thicknesses. The thicknesses are 1/8 inch and 3/32 inch.

How to Get Your Glass Cut at Lowe’s?

The process is simple. Firstly, you should know where the glass cutting station is located in-store. You can find it in the building supplies section. Generally, they are found near the aisles where windows and doors are stocked. Now, bring your glass to this glass cutting station and hand it over to the Lowe’s staff. Illustrate the size and shape of the final product that you want to get after finishing the cutting process. At the same time, bargain and come to an agreement with the price. After some time, the staff would hand you over the final product.

Once you receive the product, check if the final product has come out the way you wanted it to be. Check the dimensions and shape. There could be cracks as well. Take a thorough look over the glass. In case, you find any error, you can ask the staff to correct it. You could ask for a replacement if the glass is damaged.

Does Lowe’s Cut Glasses That Are Bought From Another Store?

No. Lowe’s glass cutting service is exclusive to the glasses that were bought from Lowe’s. In other words, Lowe’s glass cutting service would be denied if you had bought the glass from another store. This may not seem like a customer-friendly policy. However, if we see this from the perspective of practicality, you would accept that it is a customer-friendly policy. The main reason that Lowe’s offers this service to glasses that were bought from Lowe’s only is that it cares for the customer.

How is that the case? Well, when the staff is cutting your glass, it can crack or break. Now, how can Lowe replace the glass if it is not present in its store? If you had purchased it from Lowe’s, the staff would immediately replace the broken glass with a new one. I find the reason completely acceptable and reasonable.

Can We Cut the Glass by Ourselves at Lowe’s?

It would be interesting to do the cutting work by ourselves. When we are doing something new, our enthusiasm increases without saying. It is appreciable to consider doing your work by yourself. Nevertheless, does Lowe’s allow people to cut the product by themselves? The answer is YES. They let people cut their glasses by themselves at Lowe’s. However, you should be very careful while performing this.

You would be forced to buy a new glass in case of errors. In my opinion, the best way is to perform the task together with an experienced person at first. You will learn a lot while working with such people. Later, you can do it yourself without anyone’s help.

Do Lowe’s Cut Glasses for Tabletop?

Two types of glasses are popularly used for tabletop. They are tempered and frosted glass. When you are buying any of the aforementioned two glasses, please check with the staff to pick the glass with the correct thickness. This is because different store locations have their limit on the thickness of the glass they can cut. Now, give them the dimensions of the Tabletop to work on. Later, Lowe’s staff would cut the glass to the exact measurement of your tabletop.

Does Lowe’s Cut Mirrored Glass?

Yes. You can get your mirrored glass cut at the glass cutting section present in Lowe’s. Lowe’s has stocked enough cutting, measuring, and polishing tools to finish the job at the station. You can even bring your mirror and get it resized.

Can We Return the Cut Glass Back to Lowe’s?

That answer to this question is a strict NO. The problem with tacking back your glass is that the glass is custom-cut. Lowe’s will not be able to sell it again, as it would be very difficult to find someone who would need the glass of the same size. The best you can do is to be careful while resizing and remodeling.

How Much Would It Cost to Cut Glass at Lowe’s?

As I mentioned before, the cost of cutting glass at Lowe’s is cheaper. If your glass involves only a simple cut, they would not charge you a single penny. However, if the cutting job is difficult, they might charge you $5 as a fee. Do you know what is even better? Call your nearest Lowe’s and get to know about the price. Lowe’s is offering competitive prices for glass cutting services. If the price quoted by Lowe’s is not acceptable for you, it is better to buy a glass cutting tool for yourself. You can buy the cutting tool at Lowe’s for $20.

Conclusion

After all the discussion about Lowe’s, we can come to the conclusion that Lowe’s is one of the best places to cut your glass. In this article, Various glass-cutting services offered by Lowe’s have been discussed. Later, we talked about Lowe’s glass cutting policy. Furthermore, we discussed the return policy of Lowe’s. Lastly, we talked about the cost of glass cutting at Lowe’s. In case, you have decided to go to Lowe’s, I would suggest using Glass cutting near me Lowes store locator. I guess I have provided enough information in this article. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Question(FAQs) – Glass Cutting Near Me Lowes

1. Can we reduce the thickness of the glass at Lowe’s? At Lowe’s glass cutting station, you can either resize or remodel the glass. Unfortunately, you cannot change the thickness of the glass. 2. Can we cut the glass for free at Lowe’s? Yes. Most locations of Lowe’s offer free service to its customer for cutting glasses. However, this is true for simple glass cutting only. You should pay a few bucks if the glass cutting is complex. 3. Does Lowe’s take back the custom-cut glass? No. Lowe’s refuses to take back the custom-cut glasses because it is too hard for them to resell those pieces. Additionally, it may lose thousands of bucks if it starts accepting custom-cut glasses.