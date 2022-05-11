George Lopez is a renowned comedian and actor, who is most famous for his work in the American sitcom called “George Lopez”. George is also recognized as a producer. Apart from the George Lopez television series, the comedian has two more shows under his name i.e, Lopez Tonight and Lopez. The American comedian has made appearances in movies like The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, The Spy Next Door, El Chicano, The Tax Collector, etc. He is also known for his voiceover work in movies like Beverly Hills Chihuahua, The Smurfs, Rio, Escape From Planet Earth, and some others.

So in this post, you will read What is George Lopez net worth? How old is George Lopez? and How much does George Lopez make?

What Is George Lopez Worth?

The comedian/actor George Lopez net worth is estimated at around $45 million as of 2022. He has amassed most of his fortune through his work in television. Lopez has also earned decent money by appearing as a guest in movies as well. Not only this but George Lopez is also recognized as one of the top 25 Hispanic personalities in America for his work in movies and television. Below are the details on how much does George Lopez make?

Name George Lopez Net Worth $45 Million Birth 23 April 1961, Mission Hills, Los Angeles Nationality American Age 61 Years Old Height 5Ft 10In Weight 65 Kg Partner Ann Serrano (divorced) Profession Stand-Up, Actor Career 1983-Present

How Much Does George Lopez Make?

You will be shocked to know that George Lopez earns around $5 million to $10 million every year. His income is generated from his works in movies and television shows. Lopez also earns decent money by doing voiceover work as well. However, George earns the majority of his money from the backend. He receives money from the syndication of his show “George Lopez”.

In addition to this, George also managed to secure a deal to receive 6.5% of the show’s profits as “royalties”. His income also includes the money earned from performing comedy shows. According to reports, George Lopez’s monthly income is estimated at around $200k to $400k, while his weekly earnings are reported to be at least $50k to $100k. Have a look at George Lopez’s earnings below.

George Lopez Earnings

George Lopez’s first appearance on television was as “Chucho Osorio” in Fidel in 2002. However, George Lopez did not receive any recognition from the audience until he started as the lead in his show called “George Lopez”. The show aired its first episode in March 2002 and it ran for 6 seasons concluding in May 2007. Apart from playing the lead character, Lopez also served as an executive producer. According to reports, George Lopez took home a salary of a whopping $12 million for each season.

If we add the figures, then George Lopez earned around a colossal $72 million by the time George Lopez (the show) concluded. As George Lopez is the co-creator and executive producer of the show, he received 6.5% as royalties from the show’s syndication revenue. According to reports, George Lopez earned around $20 million from the show’s syndication. Apart from this, George Lopez also makes around $8 million every year by performing stand-up.

George Lopez’s Other Works

Lopez started off as a producer with his show”George Lopez”, where he serves both as the lead and executive producer. According to reports, it is said that he introduced a production company called “Travieso Productions”. His production company holds the credit for producing movies and television shows like The Contractor, Once Upon a Time in Aztlan, Saint George, George Lopez: It’s Not Me, It’s You, and Unknowns. It has also backed SinVerguenzas, La Comay: Aparente y Alegadamente, Azucar Morena, etc. It is speculated that this production company generates revenue up to $5 million every year.

Apart from this, George Lopez is also an author. He has authored a book called “Why You Crying”, which is based on his life. The book was published by Simon & Schuster company. The book went on to secure a place in the top 20 list of New York Best Sellers.

How Much Does George Lopez Charge For an Event?

George Lopez charges a hefty sum of at least $150k for making an appearance to perform in an event. However, this is an estimation, the actual price to hire George Lopez for an event may vary. Nonetheless, it is safe to assume that George Lopez earns thousands of dollars by performing at events.

George Lopez’s Earnings From Social Media

The American actor/producer is also active on social media platforms. George has a massive fan following of more than 1.5 million on Instagram. It is estimated that his Instagram profile attracts an average of 115 new followers every day. Given that he has a huge following, George can charge around $80 for posting a promotional story. He can also charge around $300 for posting a sponsored video on his Instagram page. George Lopez can also earn around $160 for promotional images.

Goerge Lopez graced the YouTube platform in September 2007 and has uploaded 184 videos since. The channel has more than 67.9k subscribers and has over 36 million overall viewership. The channel generates revenue of $2.1k every year and attracts an average of 100 new subscribers every month. According to an estimation, George Lopez earns around $176 every month from his YouTube channel. Given that, George received thousands of dollars from his show’s reruns and comedy career, he can survive without depending on his income from social media.

George Lopez Real Estate and Car

Back in the year 2014, George Lopez took over a 4,100 square feet property in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. As per reports, the comedian paid a hefty sum of $2.67 million for it. The house reportedly has a Mediterranean theme, and it has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. In addition to this, the house is also said to have a wine room and master suite. The house also has a huge garden and swimming pool as well. Also, George Lopez is the owner of another house in Queens, New York. According to reports, the house covers an area of 2,400 square feet and George Lopez paid around $455k for the property.

There is not much information available on how many cars George Lopez owns. However, we do know that the American comedian is the owner of a black Range Rover car which costs between $100k to $200k.

Early Life

George Lopez is the offspring of Anatasio Lopez and Frieda Lopez, who were workers. Freida Lopez gave birth to George Lopez on the 23rd of April 1961, in Mission Hills, Los Angeles, California. Anatasio left his wife, Frieda, when George was just 2 months old. When George Lopez attained the age of 10, his mother left him too.

After being abandoned by his parents, George Lopez was raised by his grandmother, Benita Gutierrez, and step-grandfather Refugio Gutierrez. His grandmother used to work as a factory worker, while his grandfather had a job as a construction worker. George Lopez was sent to San Fernando High School, which he completed in the year 1979.

Career

After completing his studies, George started doing stand-up comedy to survive. He stayed in this business for almost a decade. Then in the early 2000s, his luck changed, when he got an opportunity to act and produce a television sitcom based on his name. George’s sitcom “George Lopez” aired its first episode in March 2002 on ABC. Then in 2007, the show concluded and went into syndication the same year. During this, George also worked as the commentator of the famous show “Inside the NFL” in the 2003-2004 season.

Then in 2009, George got a show of his own called “Lopez Tonight”, which premiered from November 2009 to August 2011. After three years, George Lopez came back with another sitcom called “Saint George”, which aired on FX. However, the show did not do well and it did not get renewed for a second season. After this in 2016, George got another show in his name called “Lopez”, which too got canceled after the first season, due to poor performance.

While working on television George Lopez also appeared in movies as well. He made appearances in movies like The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, The Spy Next Door, Bread and Roses, Real Women Have Curves, and Balls of Fury. He has also appeared in Spare Parts, School Dance, Car Dogs, El Chicano, The Tax Collector, and many more. The actor is set to make a comeback on the big screen with the movie “Afterward”, which is in development.

George Lopez’s Personal Life

The American actor/comedian walked down the aisle with a woman called Ann Serrano in 1993. After three years i.e, in 1996 the couple welcomed their first child a daughter named Mayan. After being married for almost 2 decades, the couple decided to end their marriage in September 2010. George and Ann Serrano filed for divorce in November 2010 and stated: “irreconcilable differences” behind their divorce. The proceedings took a few months, and their marriage officially ended in July 2011.

According to George Lopez, he lost more than half of his fortune in divorce settlements with his former wife Ann Serrano. He stated that he used to have a net worth of more than $50 million before his divorce.

Conclusion

George Lopez’s life changed when he got played the lead of “George Lopez”. Which not only brought him big paychecks but also earned him worldwide fame. Thanks to his smart move of securing 6.5% of royalties from his show’s syndication, George Lopez took home a massive sum of $20 million. Apart from this, he also made millions through his stand-up shows. He is set to return in an undisclosed role with the movie called “Afterward”, which is in development.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is George Lopez worth? A. As of 2022, George Lopez net worth is speculated around $45 million. 2. How old is George Lopez? A. George Lopez is 61 years old. 3. What is George Lopez’s upcoming movie? A. The actor/comedian is reportedly going to appear in a movie called “Afterward”, which is in development. 4. What is George Lopez’s height? A. George Lopez’s height is 5Ft 10In.