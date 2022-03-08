There have been many famous news anchors and journalist, but there are only a few who has achieved fame and money like Gayle King. Gayle King probably does not need any introduction, most of you might have seen her hosting programs like CBS Mornings and CBS This morning. King is regarded as one of the richest news journalists on CBS News. Gayle has also been included in Time magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People of 2019. How much is Gayle King worth? What is Gayle King salary? How much does Gayle King make each year? All the details are given below.

How Much Is Gayle King Worth?

As of March 2022, Gayle king net worth is estimated to be around $40 million. Gayle has been in the journalist business for decades. Over the years, she has hosted many news programs. Not only this, but she and Oprah Winfrey are besties. Apart from working as a news anchor, she is also an editor for the “O, The Oprah Magazine”.

Name Gayle King Net Worth $40 million Born 28 December 1954, Chevy Chase, Maryland Nationality American Age 67 years Height 5 Ft 10 In Weight 76 Kg (approximately) Spouse William G. Bumpus (m 1982-div 1993 Occupation Broadcast Journalist, Editor Career 1981-Present

How Much Does Gayle King Make?

Given that King is an amazing journalist, she also takes an amazing paycheck to her home. As per reports, Gayle’s paycheck was $5.5 million from 2014 to 2019 on CBS. Then later around in May, King made negotiations with the network, and bagged a paycheck of $11 million. If we add up the figures from 2014 to 2019, Gayle earned an impressive amount of more than $30 million. As for her latest earnings, she has amassed more than $35 million in just a span of 3 years. King is also the editor of O, The Oprah Magazine. It is stated that an average editor earns around $50k to $60k each year. Given that, Gayle King is a famous journalist, and also Oprah Winfrey’s closest friend, it is safe to assume that she easily earns thousands of dollars from her editor’s post.

Early Life

Gayle King is the daughter of an electrical engineer and a homemaker. She was born to Scott and Peggy on the 28th of December 1954 in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Gayle went to the University of Maryland, studied psychology and sociology. She completed her graduation in the year 1976. Call it fate, that Gayle joined WJZ-TV as a production assistant, where she met her bestie Oprah Winfrey (who was working as an anchor at that time). During her time at the University of Maryland, Gayle worked at WTOP-TV. After serving as a production assistant for some time at WJZ-TV, she joined WDAF-TV as a weekend anchor and general reporter.

Career

Later on in 1981, she got a job as a news anchor at WFSB, in Hartford, Connecticut. Gayle served 18 years of her life as a news anchor at WFSB. Then she also got an opportunity to work at “The Oprah Winfrey Show” as a special correspondent.

Later in 1991, Gayle took the job as a co-host at the NBC network. She hosted a show titled “Cover to Cover” along with Robin Wagner, however, the show was canceled just after a few weeks. In 1997, Gayle King launched her own show called “The Gayle King Show”, but it stopped production just after 1 season due to low ratings. In 1999, Gayle King became the editor of her best friend’s magazine called “O, The Oprah Magazine”. Nearly after a decade, she hosted another show with the same name on XM Satellite Radio. Then again in 2011, she launched another “The Gayle King Show” on OWN channel.

Career at CBS Network

The show ran from January to November 2011, as it had to be canceled as Gayle King was about to join the CBS network. She joined the CBS This Morning panel in January 2012 as a host with Charlie Rose. The ratings of the show immediately took off, and Rose and King’s pair grew popular.

Later in 2018, she got the entry in the list of Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, and in the following year she was featured in the list of Time’s 100 most influential people of 2019. Gayle King received backlash from the audience for bringing out sexual assault allegations on Kobe Bryant.

Gayle king invited Lisa Leslie for an interview at CBS This Morning. In the interview, King asked Leslie about the sexual allegations against Kobe Bryant. This made the audience furious, as this interview took place just a few days after the untimely death of Kobe Bryant in an accident.

Gayle King Houses

Gayle king bought a lavish place in Manhattan for a jaw-dropping price of $7 million in 2008. The house is said to cover an area of at least 2,500 square feet and has many large rooms and also 2 fireplaces. Back in 2000, Gayle King purchased a 10,000 square feet property for a hefty sum of $3.6 million. The mansion is located in Greenwich, Connecticut, and later King sold the house in 2008, for a whopping amount of $7.5 million.

Gayle King Awards and Honors

Gayle King has been honored with many prestigious awards and honors. She has won 3 Emmy Awards for her contribution and the prominent role she played over the years in journalism. King was also included in the 100 Most Influential People in the world in 2019, and a year before inducted in the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. In 2008, she was given an award for Outstanding Radio Talk Show at the Gracie Awards. She is also the recipient of the prestigious Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award. In 2010, she also received an Individual Achievement Award for host-Entertainment/information and New York Women in Communication’s Matrix Award. Later in 2017, King was also honored at the Variety’s Power event 2017.

Gayle King’s Personal Life

King met Bill Bumpus and got married in the year 1982. Bill Bumpus is a lawyer, and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kirby in May 1986. Later in the following year, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named William Jr in April 1987. The couple’s life went smoothly for a few years until King caught her husband sleeping with another woman. The couple got divorced in 1993, and went on their separate ways.

Conclusion

Gayle King is one of the most famous personalities on television. She is the best friend of Oprah Winfrey, and also has many awards and honors in her credit. True to her name, Gayle King has been in journalism for decades, and has ruled news channels like a King. Apart from being a news anchor/journalist, she is also an editor at the “O, The Oprah Magazine” since 1999. Gayle is regarded as one of the most famous and also the richest news anchors on CBS. Gayle King is now 67 years old, and is also a proud mother of 2 children.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How old is Gayle King? A. Gayle king is 67 years old. 2. What is Gayle King salary? A. As per reports, Gayle King salary is around $11 million per year. 3. How much is Gayle King worth? A. As of 2022, Gayle King net worth is around $40 million. 4. Where was Gayle King born? A. She was born on the 28th of December in Chevy Chase, Maryland in 1954.