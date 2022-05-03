It takes a lot of guts to make jokes and laugh at your own body weight. Yes, I Am talking about Gabriel Iglesias. In case you are wondering who Gabriel Iglesias is? then let me tell you that he is popular across the globe and is fondly called “Fluffy”. He is regarded as one of the most successful and rich standup comedians in the world. Fluffy has performed at numerous shows, and also went on to star in numerous comedy specials. Apart from this, he is also known for giving his voice to characters in animated movies and television shows. In addition to this, he has also appeared in movies as well.

What Is Gabriel Iglesias Worth?

The American stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias net worth is speculated around $40 million as of 2022. He has acquired most of his fortune through standup comedy. He has also made money by doing voice-over work as well. Fluffy has also appeared in various movies as well, which is another source of his income. Let us have a look at how much does Gabriel Iglesias make?

Name Gabriel Iglesias Net Worth $40 Million Birth 15th July 1976, San Diego, California Nationality American Age 45 Years Old Height 5Ft 8In Weight 129 Kg (estimated) Partner Claudia Valdez (Former Partner) Profession Stand-Up Comedian, Actor Career 1997-Present

How Much Does Gabriel Iglesias Make?

Don’t let his stage name “Fluffy” fool you. The comedian makes millions of dollars every year. According to reports it is estimated that Gabriel Iglesias takes home a staggering salary of more than $20 million every year. His income is obtained from his comedy shows, tours, ticket sales, and acting. He also makes money by giving his voice to animated characters in movies and television.

Not only this, but he also had a show in his name which was called “Mr. Iglesias”, which aired on Netflix. Also, Fluffy earns decent money through his social media handles as well. According to reports, Gabriel Iglesias gets a hefty sum of at least $1.8 million every month into his bank account, while his weekly earnings are stated around $450k. Let us have a look at Gabriel Iglesias’s earnings.

Gabriel Iglesias Earnings

According to reports, it is stated that Fluffy charges a huge sum between $200k to $300k for performing at an event or show. Gabriel Iglesias’s show tickets cost around $70 and costs can go as high as $150 for each person. Though there are no reports on how much Fluffy earns from tours, it is safe to assume that he earns millions if not thousands of dollars from his comedy tours. For instance, Gabriel Iglesias’s earnings back in the years 2013 and 2015 are $11 million and $8.5 million respectively. Gabriel Iglesias also earns decent money from his social media handles as well. Below are the details on Gabriel Iglesias’s earnings from social media.

Gabriel Iglesias’s Social Media Earnings

The American standup comedian joined the YouTube platform back in the year 2009 and has 425 uploads on his channel as of now. Fluffy’s YouTube channel has more than 5.31 million subscribers and attracts an average of at least 40k new subscribers each month. The channel has over 986 million overall views, and reportedly generates revenue of $525k every year. According to reports, Gabriel Iglesias receives a sum between $3k to $43.8k every month from his YouTube channel.

Similarly, Gabriel Iglesias also has a massive fan following on Instagram as well. Currently, Gabriel Iglesias enjoys a massive following of 3 million on his Instagram page. As per reports, Gabriel Iglesias’s Instagram page attracts around 600 new followers every day. It is estimated that Gabriel Iglesias can earn up to $400 for posting a promotional Instagram story. On the other hand, he can charge around $800 for a sponsored image posting and $2k for posting a promotional video on his Instagram account.

The standup comedian also has a colossal following of more than 11 million on his Facebook page as well. He can earn thousands of dollars through sponsored posts, and he can even earn extra cash through live streams and donations from fans as well (but I don’t think he needs that).

Gabriel Iglesias Real Estate

Fluffy resides in a huge home in the city of Signal Hill. The comedian reportedly bought the home back in the year 2006 for a whopping amount of $1.4 million. Later on, he also became the owner of another home in Long Beach in the year 2013. According to reports, Gabriel Iglesias purchased the property for $1.8 million.

Gabriel Iglesias Cars Collection

Believe it or not, Fluffy has a massive car collection that is worth millions of dollars. For instance, he has a large collection of numerous Volkswagen buses, where each bus cost an average of $200k. He stores them in a warehouse, which will be transformed into a car museum after his passing. According to reports, Fluffy’s massive collection is worth at least a whopping $3 million.

Apart from this, he is also the keeper of a Delta 88 that is worth between $15k to $75k. He is the keeper of an Audi A8 that cost him a heft sum of $87k. In addition to this, Fluffy also owns a Hummer H2 car that is worth around $58k to $63k. Gabriel Iglesias is also the proud owner of a Chrysler 300 and Range Rover that is worth at least $34k and $70k respectively.

Early Life

Gabriel Iglesias is the 6th child of Jesus Iglesias and Esther P.Mendez. Jesus Iglesias and Esther Mendez welcomed Gabriel Iglesias into this world on the 15th of July 1976, in San Diego, California. Gabriel Iglesias is of Mexican lineage, and he was raised by his mother in various places like Riverside, Corona, and Santa Ana. Fluffy’s family also resided in Baldwin Park and later on relocated to Compton, and finally, the family settled in Long Beach.

Career

Before making standup comedy his full-time career, Gabriel Iglesias used to work at a mobile company. Later in the year 1997, Gabriel Iglesias decided to pursue comedy as a full-time career. However, his decision did not impress his family members, who kicked Gabriel Iglesias out of his home because of it. Then in the year 2000, Gabriel Iglesias made his first television appearance on a comedy show called “All That”.

Then he went on to appear in a reality television program called “Last Comic Standing” in the year 2006. Gabriel Iglesias had a good chance to win the show as he made it to the finals, however, he was suspended from the show for violating their rules. During this period, Gabriel Iglesias appeared in movies like Entre Vivos y plebeyos, El Matador, Days of Santiago, and The Surfer King.

He also made an appearance in television programs like My Wife and Kids and Comedy Central Presents. Then Gabriel Iglesias presented and produced a standup comedy program called Stand Up Revolution, which aired from 2011 to 2014. He also presented another show called Equals Three. In addition to this, he has also given his voice to characters in movies and television shows like Planes, The Nut Job, and El Americano: The Movie.

He has also voiced characters in The Book of Life, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, Coco, and many more. Furthermore, Gabriel Iglesias also appeared in Fluffy Breaks Even and fluffy’s Food Adventures. After this, he landed the lead role in a sitcom named after his surname i.e, “Mr. Iglesias” which premiered on Netflix from 2019 to 2020. Last year, Gabriel Iglesias gave his voice to the movies Space Jam: A New Legacy and Maya and the Three.

Personal Life

Gabriel Iglesias is the father of a stepson called Frankie. He is the son of Claudia Valdez from her previous relationship. Claudia Valdez gave birth to Frankie on the 8th of December in 1997. Gabriel Iglesias and Claudia Valdez’s relationship started way back in 2008. The couple’s eyes met at the “Make a Wish” event, and they were in a relationship for more than a decade. However, apart from this, there is no relevant information on Gabriel Iglesias’s girlfriend Claudia Valdez. It is speculated that Gabriel Iglesias and Claudia Valdez parted ways in the year 2020.

Conclusion

Gabriel Iglesias has proved to the world that your body weight or appearance does not matter when it comes to becoming successful. He also proved that despite facing hardships, one should never give up on his career. The comedian got kicked out of his house for pursuing a career in comedy, but he did not give up and continued to work on his career. His years of struggle finally paid off, when he was declared one of the highest-paid comedians by Forbes in 2018. The comedian has given his voice to a character named “Chuck” in the upcoming animated movie called Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Gabriel Iglesias worth? A. As of 2022, Gabriel Iglesias net worth is estimated at around $40 million. 2. What is Fluffy’s real name? A. Fluffy’s real name is Gabriel Jesus Iglesias. 3. How old is Gabriel Iglesias? A. Gabriel Iglesias is 45 years old. 4. How much does Gabriel Iglesias weigh? A. Gabriel Iglesias used to weigh 202 Kg, and he lost around 45 kg by weight lifting and dieting.