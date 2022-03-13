Gabby Douglas Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Body Weight, Assets, Cars

Today, in this post we are going to talk about the famous personality, who has brought pride and honor to the country by representing America on the grand stage of the Olympics. Yes, we are going to talk about the three-time gold medalist Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas also known as Gabby Douglas. So if you want to know what is Gabby Douglas’s net worth? Gabby Douglas Salary, and how much is Gabby Douglas worth? then keep reading this post.

What Is Gabby Douglas’s Net Worth?

The athlete who represented America at the Olympics i.e, Gabby Douglas net worth is said to be $4 to $5 million. Douglas holds the record of being the first of African/American ethnicity to earn the title of “All Around Champion” at the Olympics. Not only this, but she won team competitions in the same year, which made her the first U.S. gymnast to do so.

Not only did her hard work get her gold medals and honor all over the world, but she also got an opportunity to appear on television screens. In 2014, Hollywood made a movie on her life “The Gabby Douglas Story”. The list does not end here, she also wrote an inspiring book based on the struggles of her life. Thanks to her accomplishments, she even got her own television program called “Douglas Family Gold”.

Name Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas Famous as Gabby Douglas Net Worth $4 to $5 million Birth 31 December 1995 in Virginia Nationality American Age 26 years old Height 5 Feet and 3 Inches Weight 108 Pounds (approximately) Occupation Athlete, TV Personality Career 2008-2016

Gabby Douglas Salary

The 26-year-old Olympic medalist is said to earn between $700k to $800k every year. She amassed her fortune by winning grand events and doing commercials. Douglas also earns a decent amount of money from interviews, appearances on awards, television shows, and books.

Book Publication

Gabby Douglas has authored not one but two books based on her life. Back in 2012, she launched her first book called “Grace, Gold, and Glory: My Leap of Faith”. This book narrates the story of Gabby Douglas’s journey to winning gold at the Olympics.

In this book, Gabby talks about her struggles, and she also explains the training, hard work, and sacrifices one has to make to win a gold medal at Olympics. The book went on to become a bestseller in the New York Times. Later she wrote another book titled “Raising the Bar”, which was released in the market the following year.

This book narrates the daily life of the Olympic champion. She also talks about the changes happening in her life after winning the gold. Douglas also gives guidance to lead a healthy life, and gives advice to readers on how to accomplish their goals.

TV and Other Appearances

After winning at the Olympic event, Douglas and her teammates appeared on the front cover of Sports Illustrated magazines. In addition to this, Gabby was also on the cover of Time magazine, and also appeared on Kellogg’s commercial.

Gabby was also invited to the Oprah Winfrey show in August, and in the following month, she was a part of the Super Mario Bros.2 commercial campaign. Later in 2013, she made an appearance as a guest in an episode titled “Gabby’s Gold”, on the Disney XD’s comedy program “Kickin It”. Next, a movie called “The Gabby Douglas Story” was released in 2014. Imani Hakim and Sydney Mikayla, played the character of Gabby Douglas (fun fact: all the gymnastic stunts in the movie are performed by Gabby Douglas). Then in 2016, the first episode of Gabby’s reality show called “Douglas Family Gold” was premiered on Oxygen Channel on May 25.

In 2018, she was featured in an episode of “Undercover Boss” disguising herself as a struggling gym owner. Her gymnastics equipment used at the 2012 Olympic event is displayed at a National Museum in Washington. D.C. Later, Douglas participated in a reality program called “The Masked Dancer” and won the competition in 2020.

Early Life

Gabby Douglas has been trained by renowned coaches like Kittia Carpenter, Liang Chow, Gustavo Moure, and Christian Gallardo. Timothy Douglas and Natalie Douglas welcomed Gabrielle Douglas on the 31st of December 1995 in Virginia. Apart from Gabby, Timothy and Natalie have 3 children, 2 daughters named Arielle and Joyelle, and a son named Johnathan.

Gabby was encouraged by her elder sister to learn gymnastics, and also convinced their mother to support Gabby. Douglas commenced her training in gymnastics when she was just 6 years old. In just 2 years, Gabby won the title of Level 4 all-around gymnastics at the 2004 State Championships. At the age of 14, Gabby had to sacrifice living with her family, to train further in gymnastics. She moved to the house of her coach Liang Chow. in Des Moines, in Lowa state.

Professional Career

In 2008, Gabby Douglas started her career as a “Junior Gymnast”. She participated in US Classic and Visa Championships events, and won 10th and 16th positions respectively. Unfortunately in 2009, she couldn’t perform well at any events she participated in, due to a fractured wrist. She made her comeback in 2010, at the Nastia Liukin Supergirl Cup, and won 4th place.

However, at the CoverGirl Classic event in Chicago, she won 3rd, 6th, and 9th place in beam Balance, vault, all-around categories. In the same year, Douglas won a silver medal at Junior Championships, and won the asymmetric bars title at American Championships.

Later in 2011, she won the 3rd position for bars and 7th at all-around at National Championships. In the same year, Gabby and her team brought gold at the World Championships held in Tokyo.

Olympic Medals

2012 was the year of Gabby Douglas. She competed at the London Olympics, and won a gold medal with her team. Not only this, but she also won a gold medal in the all-around category. She became the 4th American gymnast to win an Olympic gold medal in this category. On top of this, her achievement was witnessed by Mary Retton, Carly Patterson, Nastia Liukin who are the first three Americans who won in this category.

Gabby was mostly absent from the sports events in 2013 and 2014, as she was training for 2016’s Olympic event. In 2015, Gabby made her comeback after 2 years, and competed in Jesolo Trophy held in Italy. She won a gold medal with her team, and finished at 4th position in the all-around category. At the U.S. Classic event, Douglas finished at 2nd position in all-around, asymmetric bars, and floor exercise. Gabby won 5th place in the P&G Championship event, and later she was declared as “Senior Athlete” in 2015.

Douglas and her team secured a gold medal at the World Championships in Scotland. Later in 2016, she won an all-around title at the Jesolo event in Italy, and won 4th place in the P&G Championships event. Gabby then participated in the 2016 Olympic event held in Rio de Janeiro, with other members of her team called “Final Five”. Douglas and her team brought honor once again to America, by securing a gold medal in the team event. This winning marked the third gold medal victory for Gabby Douglas.

Controversy

In an interview with Aly Raisman, Douglas revealed that she was abused sexually by Larry Nassar, when she was just a teenager. After this Raisman also came forward and shared that she was molested by Larry, when she was 15 years old.

This sparked outrage in the public, and later Douglas made a tweet that she got heavily criticized for. After the interview, Gabby tweeted that wearing short clothes grabs the attention of the wrong people. Following this, she was heavily criticized by Simone Biles and many other Olympic athletes, who misunderstood the tweet as mocking Aly Raisman. However, Gabby apologized for her tweet, and explained that she wrote this tweet, as she was too is a victim of Larry’s misconduct.

Awards

Gabby Douglas was crowned with the honor of being the “Female Athlete of the Year” after her win at the London Olympics in 2012. Douglas also got the honor to meet President Barack Obama after her Olympic win.

The honor was given by the Associated Press, making Gabby Douglas the fourth gymnast ever to receive the honor. Gabby was also nominated for the Breakthrough of the Year at Laureus Sports Award. In the following year, Gabby was honored with not 1 but 2 BET Awards in June.

Conclusion

Gabby Douglas’s journey is an inspiration to the upcoming athletes. She was bullied and mocked during the initial stages of her career, but she did not give up and moved forward. Douglas continued her struggle until she made it to the top, and won many honors and awards in her name. She is also one of the athletes to bring Olympic gold and honor to America. Her success in gymnastics, and her winnings in many national/international events, opened her a doorway to appear in television programs. She is just 26 years old, but has accomplished milestones, that millions of people can only dream of.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much is Gabby Douglas worth? A. The 26-year-old athlete is worth around $4 to $5 million. 2. What is Gabby Douglas’s real name? A. Gabby Douglas’s real name is Gabrielle Christina Victoria Douglas 3. How many gold medals did Gabby Douglas win in Olympics A. Gabby Douglas has won 3 Olympic gold medals. 2 in the 2012 London Olympics and 1 at the 2016 Rio Olympics. 4. What is the name of Gabby Douglas’s coach? A. Gabby Douglas has been trained by the likes of Christian Gallardo, Dena Walker, Kittia Carpenter, Liang Chow, and Gustavo Moure.