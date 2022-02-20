America has a lot of skilled people, and many of them are doing pretty great financially. This is especially in showbiz where there are a lot of actors, singers, and rappers that generate a hefty income using their talents. One such talented rapper is Herbert Randall Wright III, known by his stage name, G Herbo. This article is dedicated to discussing G Herbo’s net worth and his life.

G Herbo Net Worth

The rapper and songwriter currently has a net worth of $3 million. This isn’t much compared to other rappers but he is just 26 years old. Meaning, he still has a long road ahead and can reach on top in no time. Based on his current trajectory, he could grow this net worth exponentially. His first breakthrough was a song called “Kill Shit”. He made this song by collaborating with Lil Bibby, and the song went viral on YouTube. This song has 50 million views on the video-sharing site.

After this track became viral, G Herbo went on to sign a record deal with “Machine Entertainment Group”. Then he recorded his first mixtape, “Welcome to Fazoland”. From his album sales, appearances, and music performances, he makes around $200,000 a year. This is just a ballpark number as the actual earnings could be even higher. G Herbo charges around $40,000 for a feature, though the prices may vary depending on the location and venue, and even go up to $75,000.

Name Herbert Randall Wright III Age 26 Profession Rapper, Songwriter Net Worth $3 million Date of Birth October 8, 1995 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Partner Taina Williams(engaged) Children Yosohn Wright and Essex William Wright

G Herbo Endorsements and Assets

Recently, he signed a deal with Luc Belaire to become their brand ambassador. This is also his first brand deal, and he is happy that he signed it. I think pretty everyone knows what Luc Belaire is, and in case you don’t, it’s a company that produces Wine. You might be familiar with their most selling products, Belaire Rosé, Belaire Gold, and elegant Belaire Luxe. The details of how much the sparkling wine brand is paying him are currently undisclosed.

Randall also started building a new house from scratch with his fiance, Taina Williams. Again, the price of this property is unknown since the work is still in progress but I think we can all guess that it is not going to cost less than a six-figure. Apart from this, he also owns some good wheels. When he turned 25, his fiance, Taina had gifted him a Jeep Trackhawk. This car is one of the top models of Jeep and costs around $100,000.

Coming to his other cars, he also owns a Bentley GT and an Mc Laren. While his Bentley GT, Randall once hit a curb because he was driving pretty early in the morning and was drowsy.

His Social Media Earning

When you are a famous rapper and have a social media account, people are gonna rush to your account to follow you. People are invested in the life of celebrities and would love to know their day-to-day. One of the best ways to earn a hefty amount is to have a YouTube channel and post some great videos. This is pretty easy when you are a rapper or a singer. G Herbo has a YouTube channel(obviously) with 1.31 million subscribers.

From his YouTube channel, he earns $3.6K – $57.8K every month, and $43.3K – $693.5K for every year. This is an estimated earning and isn’t an accurate one because these depend on subscribers, views, likes, and shares. All these factors keep varying with time, and hence and the exact value is difficult to track.

A Time Before He Became Famous

On October 8, 1995, Herbert Randall Wright III was born in Chicago, Illinois, USA. There isn’t much known about his parents and his early life, except his birthplace. About his early life, Randall attended Hyde Park Academy High School but didn’t finish high school and dropped out at 16. The place he grew up in, was notorious for gang wars and criminal activity.

He loved rap from a very young age and loved artists like Lil Wayne, Jeezy, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, and Gucci Mane. Even Randall himself belonged to a street gang though he claims it is more of a brotherhood than a street gang. This gang or “brotherhood” is called the N.L.M.B family, and is a culmination of two other gangs, “No Limit Muskegon Boys” and “Never Leave My Brothers”.

One other rapper who is also part of the same N.L.M.B family is Lil Bibby. He and G Herbo have collaborated to release a track called “Kill Shit”, and this became a hit. It was also the track that put them out in the world. One other thing that gained them respect in the community was when Drake praised the two young rappers and said, they are the future.

This was enough boost for G Herbo to release his own mixtape in February 2014, which was named “Welcome to Fazoland”. People around the world and critics praised the mixtape for its unique lyrics that weren’t found in recent times. The mixtape was about a man named Fazon Robinson, who was the victim of gun violence in Chicago. He was also one of his friends.

His Career

In April 2014, the 6ft rapper collaborated again on a track named “Chiraq”, but this time it was with Nicki Minaj. This was followed by his work with “Common” or you might know him as Lonnie Rashid Lynn. They worked on his “The Neighbourhood” track from the “Nobody’s Smiling” album. In the same year, the Freshmen Class issue selected him for their “XXL Show and Prove” segment.

By the end of that year 2014, he released another mixtape, which was something he didn’t make an announcement for. This mixtape was Pistol P Project, and this one got decent reviews. It contained a total of 10 tracks. In the next year, he worked alongside other rappers and singers like Lil Bibby, King Louie, and was featured in a video with Cheif Keef for his “Faneto(Remix)” track.

Previously, Herbo was featured on the XXL cover for “Show and Segment”, this time he didn’t make it to the Freshmen Cover of 2015 XXL. So he decide to release a track named “XXL”. Despite throwing shade at XXL, they praised the rapper and added him in the next year’s(2016) XXL Freshmen cover. Before this, Herbo made an announcement regarding his third mixtape, which he said is going to release soon.

The third mixtape was named “Ballin Like I’m Kobe” and got released in September 2015. This too was a hit among the audience and critics as well. He named this mixtape to honor his friend Jacobi D. Herring after his death. In the same year, he then inked a deal with the Cinematic Music Group. His next collaboration was with Joey Badass for the “Lord Knows” single.

Fame and Growth as a Rapper

2016 was also the year of G Herbo as he released many other singles and his very first debut album. The album was called “Humble Beast”, and was announced for a 2016 release. Before that, he released a series of singles “Pull Up”, “Drop”, “Yeah I Know”, and “Ain’t Nothing to Me”. The last single was released along with a music video. This was a busy year for him because he didn’t just work on his album and released a few singles, but he also collaborated with others and released another mixtape.

One of his collaborations was with Lil Bibby and Sean Kingston for DJ Twin’s video, “They Know Us”. Then his next work was his single from the 4th mixtape, titled Strictly For My Fans, which is also the name of his mixtape. In early 2017, around March, he released “Welcome to Fazoland 1.5”, which contained some previously unreleased work from his first album. From the Humble Beast album, he released three singles, “Red Snow”, “I Like”, and “Everything” in the same year.

Controversies and Legal Issues

G Herbo’s career was going pretty well until he decided to throw it all away. He was arrested in 2018 for possessing firearms, and not just any firearms, guns that could penetrate armor. Then in 2019, he was charged with a physical attack and battery on Arinan Fletcher, who is also the mother of his son.

According to Fletcher, Herbo kicked her door and enter the house, and took their son away. He then tried to beat the shit out of her, also broke her phone so she couldn’t call anyone. The story blew out all over social media when posted all this on her Instagram handle. For this, Herbo was jailed but came out after by paying a $2000 bail fine after a week.

When people were facing the Covid-19 pandemic and were still reeling from its effects, Herbo was charged with 14 federal charges along with many other men. The charges included aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. These are some serious charges, and apparently, he and his associates made some very expensive purchase on someone else’s identity. Despite all that, he was adamant that he was innocent and ready to work it out in court.

G Herbo was first in a relationship with Ariana Fletcher that bore a son, and later the coupled were separated. He also has another son that was born last year in 2021. This was after he and Taina Williams got engaged in December 2020.

Wrapping Up

This article answers questions like, “Who is G Herbo?”, “How much is G Herbo worth?”, “How tall is G Herbo?”, and many other things. I understand people wanting to know G Herbo’s net worth but I don’t understand people asking how tall is G Herbo. That’s just weird. Regardless, we have talked about his wealth, income stream, and assets. If you are interested, then take a look at his early life and career. Almost everything interesting piece of info about his life is covered in this article, in case you need some juicy stuff, then probably read the news.

