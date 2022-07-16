Fredrick Allen Mayne III who is also called William Fredrick Durst is a member of the famous rock band called “Limp Bizkit”. Fredrick is most known around the globe by his stage name “Fred Durst”. The rock band, Limp Bizkit was established in the year 1994, and the band has released 6 albums so far. The band has 5 members namely John Otto, Sam Rivers, Wes Borland, DJ Lethal, and the lead vocalist, Fred Durst. Keeping Fred Durst’s singing career aside, Fred has acted in a few movies as well. Not only this, but the American singer also tried his hand at directing movies as well. Fred has also been featured in video games as well.

What Is Fred Durst Worth?

Thanks to his rock band Limp Bizkit, Fred Durst net worth is now an amazing $20 million as of this writing. The American artist, Fred Durst has collected his massive fortune over the years from his singing career. Also, he has managed to make some decent cash by acting and directing movies as well. He has appeared in movies like Zoolander, Revelations, Population 436, Play Dead, and a few more. Fred has also been featured as a playable character in games like Fight Club (released in 1999), WWF Raw (released in 2002), WWF SmackDown! Just Bring It (released in 2001), etc. You must take a look at how much does Fred Durst make?

Name Fred Durst Birth Name Fredrick Allen Mayne III Net Worth $20 million Birth 20 August 1970, Florida, USA Age 51 years Nationality American Height 5ft 7in Weight 65 kg Profession Actor, Director, Singer, Rapper, Songwriter Career 1994-Present

How Much Does Fred Durst Make?

The lead singer of Limp Bizkit earns a whopping sum of $3 million (or more) every year. The main part of his income is generated from album sales, music tours, ticket sales, royalties, and merchandise sales. He also manages to command a decent stipend for appearing in movies, video games, and TV shows. Fred’s multiple works earn him close to $300k every month. As for the weekly stipend, it is computed $65k. Below are the details of Fred Durst’s earnings.

Fred Durst Career Earnings

Durst and his band have walked away with huge profits from the album sales. Back in 1997, Fred and his other members released their first album titled “Three Dollar Bill, Y’all $”, which went on to become a huge hit. The album performed so well that it even got declared platinum not once but twice by the RIAA, and it earned the 22nd spot in the list of Billboard 200. As per reports, the album managed to sell more than 2 million copies, bringing more than $2.27 million into Limp Bizkit members’ pockets. The second album from the Limp Bizkit “Significant Other” was a bigger success than its predecessor, and it was declared platinum by the RIAA 7 times.

According to reports, the album sales of “Significant Other” generated revenue of a whopping $13.6 million. In 2000, Fred Durst and his band members released their third album titled “Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water”, which managed to collect more than $10 million in profits. As per reports, Fred and his gang made around $718k from a remix album called “New Old Songs”, which was released in 2001.

After this, the rock band started working on their next album “Result May Vary” released in 2003. It is said that the band received more than $1.7 million from the record sales. In 2005, the group released a compilation album called “Limp Bizkit Greatest Hitz”. After this in 2008, Limp Bizkit released “The Unquestionable Truth (Part 1)”, and it generated $400k in profits.

Limp Bizkit Post Hiatus

After the brief hiatus of Limp Bizkit, the band returned in 2011 with their new album titled “Gold Cobra”. Unfortunately, it didn’t perform well, and it managed to generate only $250k in profits. Last year, Fred and his gang released their 6th album titled “Still Sucks”. The album was supposed to come out back in 2012, but due to continuous delays, it was finally released in September 2021. Though the group’s albums haven’t been performing well, Fred Durst continued to give solo performances. According to reports, Fred Durst’s fee ranges between $40k to $80k for a single concert or a corporate event.

Fred Durst Real Estate

The American singer has spent a huge deal of his wealth on real estate properties. Back in 2014, he bought a 1920-built mansion, which is located in Hollywood Hills, California. The house covers a space of 3,000 square feet, and Fred reportedly paid around $1.5 million for it. However, the singer listed the place for sale for a whopping $1.6 million in 2014. A few years later, Fred Durst broke the news through his social media handle that one of his other residencies in California has been burned due to wildfire.

As per reports, Fred incurred heavy losses like losing the mansion along with his recording instrument and costly assets. Last year in July, Durst bought another property located in West Hollywood, California. As per records, Fred Durst paid a massive $3 million for the property.

Fred Durst Controversies and Feuds

It’s hard to say whether celebrities make rude comments for publicity or out of arrogance or out of foolish/innocence. I Am at the loss of words whether to call Fred arrogant, innocent, or publicity stuntman. Back in 2015, Fred Durst applied for a Russian passport and at the same time, he started talking about the president of Russia i.e, Vladimir Putin in a cheeky way. The result? the sale of Fred and his group’s music and merchandise was suspended.

Not only this, but the Russian authorities denied Fred Durst’s passport. Fred also verbally attacked another music group called “Slipknot” and their fans. He went as far as to call them “Fat” and “Ugly”. The lead singer of Slipknot i.e, Corey Taylor took offense and went on to state that insulting Slipknot is like insulting yourself (referring to Fred). Corey went on to state that the majority of Slipknot fans are also fans of Limp Bizkit as well. Not only this, but Fred Durst also took a dig at the lead singer, Scott Stapp of the American rock band “Creed”.

This incident occurred in 2000 when Fred Durst called Scott an “egomaniac” whilst performing. Before this in 1998, Fred got into a feud with another rock band called “Placebo”. The heart of the matter is that Fred was performing at Irving Plaza along with Placebo. However, a member of Placebo called “Brian Molko” and Fred exchanged heated words. To which Fred Durst took to the stage and urged the audience to scream “Placebo Sucks!”. The feud went on for a few years and eventually ended in 2004.

Other Feuds

Some other famous rappers in the list of Fred Durst’s feud also include the name of the rap god himself i.e, Eminem. Both Eminem and Fred got into a fight, which was started by DJ Lethal, who is a member of Limp Bizkit. Later on, Eminem made a diss song on Fred titled “Girls”, which was included on the album “Devil’s Night”. However, he didn’t stop here, Eminem went on to diss Fred in another song titled “Without Me”.

Apart from this, Fred Durst also got into a fight with the American hip hop duo called “Insane Clown Posse” in 2018. The heart of the matter is that one of the members of Insane Clown Posse called “Shaggy 2 Dope” tried to land a dropkick on Fred during his (Fred’s) performance. Post this incident, DJ Lethal called out Shaggy and went on to call him a “Clout Chaser” during his live interaction on Instagram.

Later on, Shaggy explained his actions. According to him, he and the security guard at the concert made a bet of landing a dropkick on Fred Durst. Fred Durst also got into a fight with other popular singers like Trent Reznor and Marilyn Manson.

Fred Durst Early Life

The lead singer of Limp Bizkit was born to the American couple Robert and Anita Durst, who named him Fredrick fallen Mayne III at birth. Anita welcomed Fred on the 20th of August 1970 in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. The Dursts relocated to Orlando and later on to Cherryville (which is a city in North Carolina). After this, Fred Durst’s parents again relocated to Gastonia.

During his time in high school, Fred Durst started learning breakdance and rap. He also started learning beatbox, DJ, and skating as well. After passing high school, Fred Durst joined the United States Navy but left the army after two years. Later on, Fred Durst started to work on his dream to become a music artist.

Fred Durst Personal Life

Fred Durst is the father of two and has been married thrice. His first marriage was to a woman named Rachel Tergesen, with whom he went on to father a child. Fred and Rachel welcomed their first child, a daughter named Adrina Durst in June 1990. Later in 1993, Fred ended his marriage to Rachel Tergsen and started seeing actress Jennifer Thayer.

Afterward, Jennifer became pregnant with Fred’s child and later in August 2001 gave birth to a son named Dallas. Fred tied the knot with his second wife named Esther Nazarov in 2009. However, the marriage lasted only 3 months, and later in 2012, Fred walked down the aisle with Kseniya Beryazina, who is a makeup artist. After a few years, the pair filed for divorce which was finalized in 2019.

Conclusion

Fred Durst and his group members enjoyed roaring success due to their musical talents. The lead singer, Fred went on to try his hand at acting and directing, but he didn’t find much success. Over the years, Fred Durst got into disputes with many renowned music artists, but later on, managed to settle the differences. Fred and his group released their new album “Still Sucks” last year after delaying it for many years. Unfortunately, the album didn’t perform well. Let’s hope that Limp Bizkit would deliver some roaring hits in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Fred Durst worth? A. The singer, Fred Durst net worth is a whopping $20 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Fred Durst? A. The member of Limp Bizkit, Fred Durst will turn 52 years in August and is currently 51 years old. 3. How many children does Fred Durst have? A. Fred Durst is the father of 2 children namely Adrina Durst (daughter) and Dallas (son). 4. How tall is Fred Durst? A. Fred Durst’s height is 5 feet and 7 inches.