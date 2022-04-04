This post is going to be about the artist, who hyped the words “Yeah, boyeeee!” among the audience. Yes, you are right, this post is about Flavor Flav. Actually, Flavor Flav’s birth name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr (bet you didn’t know about that). He is renowned as the founder of a group called “Public Enemy” along with Chuck D. Just like the famous music artist Steven Tyler, Flavor Flav is also notorious for his drug addiction. If you would like to know more about Steven Tyler, then you can search for it on our website. In this article, you will read What is Flavor Flav’s net worth? What is Flavor Flav’s salary? And How much is Flavor Flav worth?. Make sure to read this post till the end.

How Much Is Flavor Flav Net Worth?

Let us start by answering the most important question of this post i.e, “How much is Flavor Flav net worth?”. The Public Enemy co-founder, Flavor Flav net worth is projected as at least $2 million. Flav has amassed most of his wealth from his music career. He also made money by appearing on television shows as well. Below are the details of Flavor Flav’s salary.

Name Flavor Flav Real Name William Jonathan Drayton Jr Net Worth $2 Million Birth 16th March 1959, New York, U.S. Nationality American Age 63 Years Old Height 5Ft 7In Weight 68 Kilograms Profession Rapper, TV Personality Career 1985-Present

How Much Is Flavor Flav Worth?

The 63-year-old rapper makes a whopping amount of more than $500k every year. His income is generated from his music career and television shows. He also makes decent money from his ventures as well. According to reports, Flavor Flav’s monthly earnings are at least $50k. He takes home around $10k every week. However, he also blew a huge part of his income on drugs.

Flavor Flav Salary for Songs

The rap artist has delivered many popular songs and has made thousands of dollars out of them. His album named “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back” was released in the year 1988. The album became popular and went on to grab the number 1 spot on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop list. Other popular releases of Public Enemy are New Whirl Odor, Rebirth of a Nation, and many more.

Flavor Flav Earning From TV Shows

Flavor Flav has been featured in a few television programs. He was first seen in a reality show called The Surreal Life which was aired on VH1, where he started seeing Brigitte Nielsen. Seeing the couple’s chemistry, VH1 decided to cast the couple in a separate show. Later, both were seen in a new reality show known as “Strange Love”, which displayed the love life of Flavor and Brigitte. Later, Brigitte cut her ties with Flavor and decided to go back to Mattia Dessi (with whom, Brigitte was engaged). After the show’s ending, Flavor embarked on the journey to find the love of his life. Thus, he was cast in another new series called “Flavor of Love”, which was aired in the year 2006.

According to reports, Flavor took home a paycheck of just $25k for “The Surreal Life”. Later in 2005, his salary was boosted to $50k to feature in “Strange Love”. Later in the year 2006, Flav took home a massive paycheck of at least $100k from “Flavor of Love”.

Flavor Flav Earnings from Concert and Cameo Earnings

Flav also earns a decent sum of money from an application called “Cameo”. This allows the audience to request celebrities to say something that they (audience) want to make them (celebrities) say. Here you can request any celebrity to give a shoutout or wish your friend/family member a Happy birthday. You can also request them to congratulate your dear one on some special occasion (you got the idea right?). It is reported that Flavor Flav charges at least $250 for a video. Let us assume that Flavor gives 10 shout-outs per day, then his earnings would be around $2500, which is $75k in a month.

If you are wondering, how much does Flavor Flav charge for a concert?, then let us tell you that Flavor charges between $25k to $40k for an event. If you want to hire Flavor Flav for any event make sure you have at least $50k in your pocket.

Flavor Flav Ventures and Real Estate

Flavor has also invested his money in ventures as well. Back in the year 2011, Flavor shook hands with Nick Cimino and decided to open a restaurant. The idea popped up in Nick’s mind when he tasted some fried chicken made by Flavor Flav. Soon, Nick began selling Flavor’s made fried chicken, which surprisingly was met with success.

Later, the two started a restaurant called “Flav’s Fried Chicken” in Clinton, Lowa. The restaurant was getting a positive reaction, but there were some disagreements between the owners. In addition to this, there were also bounced checks and the restaurant owner took some bad choices which ruined the business. Eventually, the restaurant was closed after 4 months.

Later in the following year, Flavor opened another restaurant named “Flavor Flav’s House of Flavor” in Las Vegas. However, this too was shut down shortly. Then in the year 2012, Flavor along with Gino and Salvatore launched another business known as “Flavor Flav’s Chicken & Ribs” in December. This business was going well, until the landlord kicked them out for not paying rent in July 2013.

Real Estate

The music artist resides in a majestic house that covers an area of 3,700 square feet. The house is located in Las Vegas, and it was purchased by Flavor in the year 2008. The house is said to have 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The Public Enemy co-founder has reportedly paid around $685k for the place.

Flavor Flav Financial Problems

Flavor Flav has had a few children from his past relationships. He had three children with Angie Parker. Back in the year 2012, Flav was summoned to court over the allegation of not paying child support to Angie Parker. According to Angie Parker, Flavor had more than $111k for unpaid child support. The court stated that Flavor would face a prison sentence of 6 months. Flav made a settlement and paid a sum of $25k to Angie and gave her word that he would pay $1.2k every month.

Like many celebrities, Flavor too has a massive amount of pending taxes from his past earnings. It is reported that the music artist owed a sum of $1.3 million back in the year 2007. However, the amount kept growing and accumulating interest over time, and it eventually reached more than $3.1 million in the year 2015.

Early Life

Flavor Flav is the son of Anna and William, and Anna gave birth to Flavor Flav on the 16th of March 1959, in Roosevelt, New York. Apart from Flavor Flav, Anna and William also have a son named Steven and a daughter named Jean. Flav was into music when he was just 5 years old. He began learning to play piano, drums, and guitar. Flavor was enrolled in Freeport High School and during his time in school, he used to sing at a church. However, Flav stopped attending high school and fell into bad company.

He was constantly involved in dealing with criminal activities like robbery. One notable incident from Flavor Flav’s life is that he accidentally put his house on fire while messing with a lighter. Later, Flav joined the University of Adelphi and befriended Carlton Ridenhour (who is famous as Chuck D). Both friends began to rap, soon the pair formed a group called “Public Enemy” in the year 1985.

Personal Life

Flavor Flav is a proud father of many children. He was in a relationship with a woman called Karen Ross, and the couple welcomed three children during their relationship. He is the father of a son named Shaniq Drayton, and two daughters named Jasmine and Kayla. However, the two parted ways, when Flav was sentenced to serve 1 month in prison for assaulting Karen. This resulted in Karen getting full custody of Flav’s children.

Later in the year 2000, he got into a relationship with Beverly Johnson. The couple resided in the Bronx and made their living by reselling baseball tickets. He was also involved romantically with a woman named Angie Parker, and Flav has 3 children with her too. The couple welcomed two sons named Quanah and William Drayton and a daughter named Dazyna Drayton. Then he became father to a son named Karma with Elizabeth Trujillo.

Later in the year 2019, reports surfaced on the web stating that Flav has become a father to one more child with Kate Gammell. According to Kate Gammell, Flavor Flav is the father of her son Jordan, who was born on the 21st of July. Kate has also demanded child support and has presented a paternity test as a piece of evidence that Flavor Flav is the father. However, it seems that Flavor Flav is in no mood to admit that he is the father of Jordan.

Conclusion

Flavor Flav has surely enjoyed success in his music career. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for his personal life. He has spent most of his time either doing drugs or getting into trouble with the law. He has also spent considerable time in rehab facilities as well. Apart from this, he has also been to prison for trying to attempt heinous crimes like murder and also threatening his son with a knife. Despite all these, Flav has managed to get rid of his drug addiction (hopefully) and is focused to spend as much time as possible with his children.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Flavor Flav’s net worth?

A. Flavor Flav net worth is estimated at least $2 million as of 2022.

2. How old is Flavor Flav? A. Flavor Flav is 63 years old. 3. What is Flavor Flav’s real name? A. Flavor Flav’s real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr. 4. How many children does Flavor Flav have? A. Flavor Flav is the father of 8 children.