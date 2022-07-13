Do you know, that the leading retailer Walmart is offering Tax services for the customers at their stores? If you want to learn more about the Walmart Tax Service and How they work, then you must go through the detailed information provided in the below article. In addition to this, we will discuss in detail the process of using the Tax services at the Walmart Company. Besides, we will also talk about the various advantages and disadvantages of using the Tax Services at the Walmart Company. Furthermore, we will provide a comprehensive description of the costs of the service, as well as the dates and locations of filing taxes at the Walmart Company. Apart from this, we will give more details on the documents, and the requirements for filing taxes at the Walmart Company.

Can You File Your Taxes at Walmart?

Yes, as stated in the above section, the Walmart Company is allowing customers to fax various types of taxes at their stores located across the country. This is mainly possible because of the company’s partnership with the Jackson Hewitt Company, which is the second-largest tax-preparation service company currently in the country. And not just that, the customers have two types of tax filing options at the Walmart Store, one is they can book an appointment and visit the store for tax filing service.

The other one is simple and easy, all that the customers have to do is drop out their documents at the stores, and the executives will take care of the tax filing process for the customers. Furthermore, for these services, the charges start only from $48, which is much cheaper and is very helpful for the customers who often visit the Walmart stores to purchase various types of products. Besides, this will help the customers to shop freely at the store, while executives take care of the tax filing process for the customers.

What Is the Process of Filing Your Tax Returns at Walmart?

From the above sections, as you can guess, there are two types of the filling process of tax returns at the Walmart Company. As said above, there are two ways, which involve a direct consultation process, and the drop process. The customers who want to get involved in their tax filing process can make use of the consultation process offered at the Walmart company for filing taxes. While the customers who prefer to pay more money and let someone else handle the tax filing process can simply drop their documents at the Walmart store.

Furthermore, during the filing of these tax services at the Walmart company, the Jackson Levitt guarantees three things for the customers, a mas return, less time for tax preparation, and a lifetime accuracy guarantee. Besides, the tax filing executives at Walmart Stores are said to be capable of handling the hardest tax filing process and issues easily. So we suggest the customers of the Walmart Company to make use of these services, whenever you visit the store next time.

What Is the Cost of Filing Your Taxes at Walmart?

First of all, the tax services Walmart Company are offering at its stores, are very cost-effective. And as said above, the tax services are starting from as cheap as $48 for filing taxes at the Walmart Stores. However, this might vary depending on the type of service chosen by the customers, whether it is a direct consultation or either the drop-out document service. Besides, the charges for the tax filing process might also vary based on the location of the Walmart store in a particular state.

Then there is also the complexity of the customer’s tax filing situation, which will make the customers to pay more or less for the tax filing process at the Walmart Store. If you want to learn more about the charges for the tax filing process at the Walmart Company, then you can visit the official platform of the Walmart Company, or contact the customers care center from the comfort of your home.

If you are planning to visit the Walmart Stores for the Tax Filing services, then you must keep in mind certain aspects such as date and location in mind. The reason behind this is explained in detail here in this section. And more importantly, these tax services are not available at all the Walmart Stores, as Jackson Hewitt’s company only has 3000 outlets in the country. So the customers must contact the Walmart Customers care center, and find out where the Tax Services are available.

Besides, as you know, the taxing services do not start until the start of January, when all the people across the country rush to file their taxes. So only at this time, the customers can find the taxing services at the Walmart Stores. Furthermore, the timings of the tax services at the Walmart Company during these months also varies, so the customers must find out the available times or the business hours of the Jackson Hewitt’s outlets at the Walmart Stores.

What Kind of Prep Work Do You Need to Do to File Your Taxes at Walmart?

In order to apply for the Tax Services offered at the Walmart Stores by the Jackson Hewitt’s company, the customers must bring certain additional documents, which we will talk about briefly here in this section. Firstly, they must make sure that they have their W2s forms or other similar earning forms offered by the contractors. Next, they should also bring a state-issued Identification Card or Driving License. Besides, this, they should also state their social security number during the tax filing process.

More importantly, the individuals must also mention their birthdates, and carry their Last Year’s federal and State Tax Returns with them to the store for the filing process. Other than this, there might be other additional requirements needed for the tax filing process of the customers based on its complexity, so it is better for the customers to contact the local Walmart customer care center before visiting the store.

What Are Some Online Services That You Can Make Use of to File Your Taxes?

If you are doing the tax filing for the first time, and you don’t know how to fill them. Then you should know there are multiple online platforms offering free tax filing preps for the interested individuals. This includes the Walmart Company, as it is only offering an e-file program for the customers who have annual earnings that are less than $60000 per year. Besides, currently, the H&R block is the best online prep service platform for customers across the country and the Jackson Hewitt’s is right behind them.

Moreover, there are many other popular online tax software, that the customers are currently using for the tax prep services. These popular online tax services are Tax Slayer, Turbo Tax Deluxe, Cash App Taxes, and many more. Furthermore, there are many other Tax Prep Online Services offered by major Tax Filing Companies, like KPMG Spark, and EY Tax Chat, etc. So the customers have a wider range of tax filing prep services, for the customers to choose from online easily, and they get many other benefits and features.

Does Walmart Provide Any Software That You Can Use to Help You With Filing Your Taxes?

As of now, the Walmart Company along with the Tax Filing Services at their stores during the start of the year is also offering an online tax filing software for the customers to make their tax filing process more easy and quick. Moreover, there are not just one but two types of tax services available at the Walmart Stores, such as Tax Pro and H&R Block’s DIY software. Thus, the customers will have the opportunity to choose the right tax filing service for them based on their budget, as well as the various features offered by the tax filing software mentioned above.

How Does One Get Their Refund After Filing Your Taxes at Walmart?

If you are a person who has used the Walmart Tax Filing services to file your taxes, and you are not satisfied with the service and want a refund, then you must follow the instructions given here in this section. And currently, there are three refund options offered by the Walmart Company and Jackson Hewitt. Firstly, there is the direct deposit option, and all the customers have to do is provide their bank account details.

Next, there is a prepaid card option, with reloadable funds option, which will be very useful for the people who prefer to shop at the Walmart or other retail stores across the country, as they can get rewards on them. Finally, there is refund your cash check option, which is quite popular and is used by many people all around the country.

Conclusion

Walmart provides a tax filling service at its supercenters. If you are having problems with how to fill up your taxes, you can have Walmart do it. The real giant had partnered up with Jackson Hewitt, which is the second-largest tax-preparation service in the entire United States. The people who want to fill up their taxes at Walmart have the option of scheduling appointments for meetings. You can sit in those meetings and discuss completing your taxes. If you are on a busy schedule, then you can also place a document drop-off. This way you can avoid filling up your own taxes and get the Jackson Hewitt people to do it. It will cost you $48 to get this service. It is a good deal considering that you don’t need to do your own taxes.

FAQs – Walmart Tax Service

