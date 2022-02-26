Fetty Wap is one of the most popular rappers in the industry. He has given many singles and albums that went to become great hits. He is the recipient of several accolades such as the BET Awards for his debut song Trap Queen. Many of his songs have also been listed on top of the Billboard Hot 100. He has also featured many famous artists in his music videos. All this goes to say that Fetty Wap has made a lot of money through his music career. So, the question now is What is Fetty Wap net worth? Let us find out after looking a bit into his early life and what he has done in his career.

About Fetty Wap

Did you know? Fetty Wap’s real is name is Willie Junior Maxwell II. he was born on 7 June 1991 in Paterson, New Jersey, United States of America. Fetty Wap was also raised in the same place. He was born with an eye condition called glaucoma, which is a disease that causes damage to the optic nerve, resulting in vision loss. He would undergo treatment. In an interview, Fetty Wap would reveal that his left eye could not be saved, and the doctors gave him an artificial eye. Fetty Wap would attend the Eastside High School. From a very young age, Fetty Wap would have a keen passion for music and rapping, which is why he dropped out of high school, so he could go pursue his career in music.

Beginning of His Career

Fetty Wap would start taking a complete interest in music in the year 2013. He started his career as a rapper, but later would try singing as well. He would get his stage name during this time. His name Fetty is a slang word for money. He would add Wap at the end of his name Fetty, so he could perform in the tribute to Gucci Mane’s nickname Guwop. After adopting his stage name, he would drop his debut single, which was titled Trap Queen. He dropped the song in the year 2014, and it was a commercial success. The single would be listed at number 2 in the Billboard Hot 100. Trap Queen would later appear in the mixtape Up Next, which was also launched during the same year. The mixtape initially was not a success, but towards the end of the year, it became very popular. The mixtape was later certified platinum and had over 130 million players on SoundCloud.

In the year 2014, Fetty Wap would sign a record deal with 300 Entertainment. By the next year, Fetty Wap released his second single, which was titled 679. The single would also have a music video that would be released on YouTube. 679 would be listed at number 4 in the Billboard Hot 100. After 679, his next single would be titled My Way, which was also on the Billboard Hot 100. During this year Fetty Wap was having Billboard matches with big artists such as Lil Wayne, Eminem, etc. After Eminem, Fetty Wap was the only male rapper who has 3 singles that were in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. He would go on to release his fourth single, which was called Again, which was also debuted on the Billboard Hot 100.

First Studio Album

After launching all these successful singles, Fetty Wap would finally release his first studio album in September 2015. The album would be titled Fetty Wap, and it would be listed at number 1 in the Billboard 200. The album would go on to sell 129,000 units in the first week of its release. Later, Fetty Wap would collaborate with French Montana and release a mixtape titled Coke Zoo. Fetty Wap also released another mixtape in the same year titled Zoo 16: The Mixtape with the Zoo Gang.

Announcing release of Video Game

In the year 2016, Fetty Wap would go on to be nominated in the 58th Grammy Awards. During this year, Fetty Wap would also release a new single which was titled, Jimmy Choo. The song would debut at number 69 in the Billboard Hot 100. The single would sell more than 113,000 units in less than a month. Fetty Wap would even announce that he would be releasing a video game. He said it would be a racing game on mobile. The game would have a storyline that would include the characters of Fetty Wap and Monty. The game would partner with big automotive brands such as Cadillac, BMW, Nissan. Fetty Wap would go on to feature in a single by Fifth Woman, which was titled All in My Head (Flex).

Gold Certified

During this time he would release the single Wake Up. The single would be listed at number 84 in the Billboard Hot 100. The music video of the single would be filmed in Fetty Wap’s high school. Wake Up would be certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in November 2016. Fetty Wap would also release another single titled Make You Feel Good in August 2016. He later released a mixtape which was titled Zoovier and this mixtape consisted of 19 tracks. Fetty Wap would also launch another single called Like a Star, which featured Niki Minaj.

EP, Mixtapes and More Singles

In the year 2017, Fetty Wap would release a few more singles such as Aye which came out in May. He also released Lucky No. 7 which was released in the month of June. Fetty Wap would go on to release more singles which were titled There She Go which features Monty and was released in August. Later in the year 2017, Fetty Wap would be featured in the single Feels Great, a song by Cheat Codes. Fetty Wap released an extended play which was called My Fans III: The Final Chapter. He released this extended play in the year 2018. In June, Fetty Wap released a mixtape which was titled, Bruce Wayne. By the next year, Fetty Wap would release more singles such as Birthday, which he released during his birthday. Later in September, He released another single, titled Brand New.

Fetty Wap Returns

Fetty Wap, in the year 2020, released a mixtape which was called Trap & B. The next year he would give a preview of his new song Out the Hood through his Instagram. During this year he would also post the official cover of his next album called the Butterfly Effect on Instagram. Butterfly Effect was his second studio album and the album came 6 years after releasing his debut album Fetty Wap. The album would be released in October. The title of the album was derived from his late daughter, Lauren. Fetty Wap says this where he got the motivation and idea to name his album and songs. The album would mark the return of Fetty Wap after releasing only singles and mixtapes and facing many controversies.

Fetty Wap Net Worth

Fetty Wap has delivered many successful singles and albums from the time he debuted with his single Trap Queen. Though Fetty Wap has only released 2 albums till today, he has given many singles, mixtapes, and extended plays which were very successful. Many of his songs would be listed at the top of Billboard Hot 100. All this must be telling you one thing, which is, Fetty Wap has lots of money. Now let us see the answer to the question, what is Fetty Wap net worth? Fetty Wap has an estimated net of around $8 million as of 2022. Fetty Wap has managed to generate this much wealth even though he has faced a few controversies and financial losses. His net worth has also increased by a lot. Fetty Wap net worth 2020 was estimated to be around $1 million, which means his net worth has increased by $7 million in less than 2 years.

Full Name Willie Junior Maxwell II Date of Birth 7 June 1991 Age 30 years Birthplace Paterson, New Jersey, United States of America Height 6'0" Weight 169 lbs Net Worth $8 million

Financial Loss

Fetty Wap had faced a lawsuit by one of his touring employees, which was a huge financial loss for him. He once had to pay a fee of $1.1 million because he had breached a contract and defamation of character filed on him by an employee of his, whose name was Shawna Morgan. She had a contract with Fetty Wap which stated that she would be receiving a 5% to 10% cut from his tour performance profits. But Shawna would be paying most of the tour expenses, which Fetty Wap promised to return. But her payments would be stopped by Fetty Wap.

Shawna Morgan would claim that he still needed to pay her $242,703 which were only her expenses cost. After stopping her payments, Fetty Wap would go on to say that Shawna Morgan was a thief and that she was charging his company Goodfella4life Entertainment and their clients’ extra charges. For this, Shawna Morgan filed a defamation of character as well, as it made sure she lost her clients as well. As a result, Fetty Wap and his company had to pay Shawna Morgan $980,000 for defamation of character, $66,294 for the breach of contract, and $120,771 as interest, which totaled up to more than $1.1 million.

Fetty Wap Assets

Fetty Wap has made a lot of money, that is for sure. But how is he spending all this money? Buying various luxury cars is one way in which he is spending that money. He has a very impressive car collection. Fetty Wap owns a BMW X5, which cost roughly $75,000. He also owns a BMW M6 which can cost $120,000 and a Mercedes C63 AMG priced at more than $100,000. Fetty Wap also has a BMW i8, which has a price tag of $165,000. He also has a Ferrari 458 Italia, which can be worth $160,000. When it comes to his living space, It is not clear where he is living currently. A few sources say that he is living in a rented mansion which is worth $2 million.

Conclusion

Fetty Wap is one of the biggest rappers in the industry. Even though he did not release many albums, he has managed to build a successful name for himself with his singles and mixtapes. He calls his style of music ignorant R&B and says it is a combination of singing and rapping. He has also faced a lot of controversy because of which he had to go through a lot of financial losses. After going through so much, Fetty Wap has been able to build his wealth through his music.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)

1. How old is Fetty Wap? Fetty Wap was born on 7 June 1991 and this makes him 30 years old. 2. Where is Fetty Wap from? Fetty Wap Was born in Paterson, New Jersey, United States of America. Fetty Wap was also raised in the same place. 3. How many children does Fetty Wap have? Fetty Wap has 6 children from 5 different women. He recently lost his daughter, Lauren, in the year 2021 because of a heart defect she had from birth.