To everyone who watches vlogs and gaming steams, Faze Rug is a name you would definitely hear. But for those of you who do not know who he is, Faze Rug is a very popular vlogger and a YouTuber. He is the director of the popular group Faze Clan, which is a group that mainly has gamers of Call of Duty. He started making prank videos on YouTube and today has more than 20 million subscribers, which means he has a lot of green in his bank. But how much is Faze Rug worth? How much money does he make? Let us find out, but we will first have to look into what he did in his life to become this successful. So, let us dive in.

About Faze Rug

Brian Rafat Awadis for those of you who do not know is Faze Rug real name. He was born on 19 November 1996, in San Diego, California, United States of America. His parents are from Iraq and immigrated to the United States of America. They are referred to as Papa Rug and Mama Rug in his videos. Faze Rug would attend the San Diego Miramar College, but would drop out in his freshman year to pursue his YouTube career full-time. Faze Rug has an older brother, Brandon. They both would start a YouTube channel which was called fathersonchalden together and would even post small skits on the channel. They would post 4 videos and would later stop posting, and the channel would eventually become inactive. Faze Rug was deeply in love with playing video games, and this became the reason why he could not make it to his school’s basketball team. He would also love to play pranks on others and document them on videos, so he could share them with people. This drove him to create his own channel and start making videos.

Faze Rug would create his own YouTube channel with names such as oRugrat and SoaR Rug on 11 July 2012 and would post short videos of his Call of Duty gameplay. In the span of a year, he was invited to play with the Faze Clan. After this, he would re-name his channel to Faze Rug. Faze Rug would upload his first video in 2014. He uploaded a prank video in the year 2014. In the video he pranks his mom that he is into drugs, the video was titled COCAINE PRANK!! The video went viral and still remains one of his most watched and has over 26 million views. Faze Rug always had a passion for making videos and always wanted to do something in this field. When he saw that his videos were getting him a lot of views, he decided that he would drop out of college and start making YouTube videos full time.

He has been uploading various videos such as pranks, vlogs, gaming streams, etc. In just 1 year, his channel went on to cross a million subscribers. He would start getting a lot of views and his subscribers would increase by more than a million annually. If you find this hard to believe, just go to his channel and read his description. By the year 2018, his channel would cross 10 million subscribers and this would earn him YouTube’s Diamond Play Button. By the year 2015, his channel had also crossed over 1 billion views. Faze Rug would even make a song that would be titled Goin Live in the year 2020. The music video would become a massive hit and would get more than 23 million views and remains one of his most popular videos. Faze Rug would start getting at least a billion views in a year. As of 2022, he has over 5.3 billion views on his channel. His most recent video was about him buying his dream house, and the video got close to a million views in just 15 hours.

Faze Rug’s Earnings

Faze Rug gets almost a billion views per year. Just in the last month, Faze Rug got more than 113.2 million views. He also got more than 100K subscribers in just a month. To date, Faze Rug has uploaded 1,922 videos on his channel which include vlogs, pranks, challenges, etc. Faze Rug also has a gaming channel called the Faze Rug Games and the channel has more than 842K subscribers and more than 15 million views. Faze Rug also runs another channel called All Grown Up, which is where he has all his podcasts with many other YouTubers. He started this channel in 2021 and the channel already has more than 442K subscribers and more than 5 million views. With all of this, his monthly earnings are estimated to be from $28.3K – $453K. His annual earnings are estimated to be around $339.8K – $5.4 million.

Faze Rug Net Worth

Now that we have seen a bit about Faze Rug’s life, from everything he has done to what all he is currently doing in his career, it is clear that he has made a lot of money. As we can see in the previous section, he has more than 5 billion views and gets at least a billion views per year. YouTubers make a lot of money with views, but they also make a lot of money from the ads on their videos, and not to forget Faze Rug also co-owns Faze Clan which is another reason for him making so much money. With all of this, his yearly earnings as we have mentioned before are estimated to be in the range of $339.8K – $5.4 million. With all these earnings, Faze Rug net worth 2021 is estimated to be around $4 million. Generating such a high net worth is very difficult, especially through YouTube, as your competition is very high and staying relevant on YouTube is very difficult. Faze rug has managed to stay relevant on this platform for more than 10 years and by looking at his stats we can say that he’ll be around for many more years.

Full Name Brian Rafat Awadis Date of Birth 19 November 1996 Age 25 years Birthplace San Diego, California, United States of America Height 5'6" Weight 114 lbs Net Worth $4 million

Faze Rug Assets

By making so much money and having such a big net worth, it is clear that Faze Rug can buy a lot of things that he has always wanted, and guess what he has. Faze Rug has owns many luxurious things that a lot of people can only dream of owning. Some of these things include his cars. Faze Rug has a very impressive car collection. Faze Rug owns a Lamborghini Huracán Evo which can cost about $250,000. He also owns a Lamborghini Urus, which has an estimated worth of $300,000. Faze Rug has also purchased the Range Rover Autobiography, which has a price tag of $220,000. He also has a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG, which has can cost $200,000. Faze Rug’s car collection also includes a Tesla Model X which can cost $100,000. Faze Rug has also bought himself a house in California, which has an estimated worth of $10 million. The house comes with a swimming pool, basketball court, a huge entrance and much more. He has even uploaded a video where he gives the viewers a full tour of the house.

About Faze Clan

Faze Clan is a professional esports gaming community. The community has its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Faze clan was founded in the year 2010 in the month of May. The community has players from all over the world and players who play many games such as, FIFA, Valorant, Fortnite Battle Royale, Rocket League, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Call of Duty. Faze Clan was founded by 3 players, they were, Jeff “House Cat” Emann Ben “Resistance” Christensen, and Eric “CLipZ” Rivera. These 3 players started to gain a lot of recognition in the game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. They gained their fame in the game because of using certain trick shots in the game.

Their YouTube channel would start to grow once a player called Ted Fakie joined the clan. The group started one of their most popular series on their channel called ILLCAMS. Their YouTube channel would soon have a million subscribers by the year 2012. In the year 2020 Faze Clan ad an estimated worth of $305 million and in the month of December during the same year, they had a revenue of $40 million. In 2021, Faze Clan became the first esports team to be featured on Sports Illustrated.

Conclusion

Faze Rug is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, with more than 20 million subscribers. He became very popular in a short span of time. This only goes to prove that when you do something that you like, success will always follow you instead of you running behind it. Faze Rug today has more than 5 billion views n his channel and is able to buy a mansion worth $10 million and have car collections worth over a million dollars only because he chased something he was passionate about.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How old is Faze Rug? Faze Rug was born on 19 November 1996 which makes him 25 years old. 2. Where is Faze Rug from? Faze Rug was born in San Diego, California, United States of America. He also grew up in the same place. 3. Who is Faze Rug with? Faze Rug started dating Kaelyn in the year 2021. They have officially broken up in 2021 and have announced it through a very sad and emotional video on YouTube. 4. Is Faze Rug still gaming? Faze Rug is not uploading any gaming videos anymore and his last gaming video which was uploaded was a year ago and now only does vlogs, pranks, etc.