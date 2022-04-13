Farrah Abraham came into the spotlight when she appeared in the popular reality television series called “16 and Pregnant” in the year 2009. This show documents the life of young girls who became pregnant in their teens. The series also documented their struggles during and after their pregnancy. Her popularity in 16 and Pregnant led her to appear in the spin-off series of the show called “Teen Mom”.

Apart from being a television personality, Farrah is also a singer and writer.

The Teen Mom contestant Farrah Abraham has a net worth of at least $1 million, according to reports. She has amassed her fortune by participating in 16 and Pregnant, and its spin-off Teen Mom. She has also made decent money by publishing books. Apart from this, she has also acted in adult movies as well. Let us have a look at how much does Farrah Abraham make?

Name Farrah Abraham Net Worth $1 Million Birth 31 May 1991, Omaha, Nebraska Nationality American Age 30 Years Old Height 5Ft 7In Weight 55 Kg Children Sophia Abraham Profession Television Personality Career 2009-Present

How Much Does Farrah Abraham Make?

Given that Farrah Abraham has a net worth of around $1 million, it is estimated that she earns an income of $165k every year. Her income is generated from television shows, writings, and music as well. It is reported that Farrah Abraham takes home a stipend between $13k to $15k every month, and her weekly earnings are around $3k to $5k.

Farrah Abraham Earnings From Television Shows

It is reported that Farrah Abraham took home a salary of at least $30k for making an appearance in the Teen Mom series. Farrah has been featured in more than 60 episodes of the show and if we calculate the numbers it makes a total of $1.8 million. Also, the Teen Mom contestant got paid a whopping sum of $300k for making an appearance on another reality television series known as “Ex on the Beach”.

Farrah Abraham Earning From Adult Movie

Back in the year 2013, Farrah decided to work with James Deen in an adult movie. It is stated that Farrah was also working on the Teen Mom television series. The adult film was purchased by Vivid Entertainment for a whopping amount of $1.5 million. As a part of the deal, Farrah Abraham took home a check of $10k and as well as 30% royalties from the video’s profits. According to reports, Farrah Abraham was making a hefty sum of $60k every month from the film’s royalties. This makes a total of at least $720k every year.

Farrah Abraham Earnings From Other Sources

Farrah has also tried her luck in the field of music as well, beck in the year 2012 the television personality launched her first album titled “My Teenage Dream Ended” in August. She also launched a single named “Blowing” in the following year. Then she released another single called “Jingle Bell Rock” in 2020. In addition to this, Farrah also received a sum of $540k for residing in Palazio Gentlemen Club in the year 2014. She agreed to stay there until the year ended by signing a deal with the club.

Farrah Abraham has also earned decent money by authoring “My Teenage Dream Ended”.The book grabbed a spot at number 11 on the Best Sellers List of New York Times. It is said that the author earns around $60k for the total times his/her book charts the top spot in The New York Times. The amount earned by Farrah Abraham through writing is not disclosed, but it is certain that she received a good deal of money out of it.

Furthermore, Farrah Abraham is also a YouTube creator. She created her channel in August 2011 and has over 7.4 overall views. The channel has more than 155k subscribers, and her monthly earnings are between $2 to $38 (depending on views).

As per reports, Farrah Abraham earns up to $460 every year. the television actress also has a massive following of more than 2.9 million subscribers on her Instagram account. She earns thousands of dollars for posting a single sponsored post on her Instagram account.

Farrah Abraham Ventures

Farrah does know how to spend her money. Apart from blowing her money on surgeries, costly shopping, and vacations, Abraham has managed to diversify her money into ventures as well. She became the owner of a kid’s clothing brand as well as a yogurt shop. Farrah has also launched a pasta sauce company and also a kid’s toy store.

Legal Issues and Controversies

In the year 2020, Farrah Abraham was taken into custody for hitting a security guard of a hotel in Beverly Hills. She was later released from confinement after paying a fine of $500. Farrah was also taken into custody for failing a sobriety test in 2013. She was asked to take an alcohol test by police officers in Nebraska, where the officials suspected her of driving under the influence of alcohol. After her arrest, Farrah was released on a 6 months probation and also had to pay a fine of $500.

Lawsuits

The television actress also filed a case against the makers of Teen Mom. The heart of the matter is that she was kicked out of the show after she made her adult movie. This led to Farrah filing a lawsuit against the makers of the show. She demanded a whopping sum of $5 million for her troubles. Later the case was settled in private for an undisclosed amount in March 2018.

Similarly, a case was filed against Farrah Abraham because she had not paid her rent. It is stated that the Teen Mom owed a hefty sum of $100k in unpaid rent. In addition to this, she was also taken to the court for failing to pay the rent of her two children’s stores. It is reported that she owes a sum of more than $1000k in unpaid rent.

Furthermore, she also had to pay a sum of $12k with the court charges of $170 to Damon Feldman for not showing up for a boxing event. Damon took the matter to the court and revealed that he paid the participation fee of Farrah Abraham, but she didn’t show up at the event, thus the court ruled the decision in Damon’s favor.

Early Life

Farrah Abraham is the daughter of Michael Abraham and Debra Danielsen. Debra gave birth to Farrah Abraham on the 31st of May 1991, in Omaha, Nebraska. Farrah was bought up in the city of Council Bluffs, along with her step-sister Ashley Danielson. Later in the year 2010, her parents i.e, Michael Abraham and Debra Danielsen parted ways. Debra went on to tie the knot with David Merz in 2017.

Career

Farrah Abraham fell in love with Derek Underwood and became pregnant with his baby in 2008. After her pregnancy, she had to go through emotional struggles. Farrah’s mother scolded her heavily and did not let her abort the child. Then Farrah decided to participate in the MTV reality program called “16 and Pregnant”. During this time, the father of Abraham’s child tragically passed away in a car accident. Later on the 23rd of February, Farrah Abraham welcomed her daughter, Sophia Laurent Abraham in 2009.

After this, she was also cast in the spin-off series of 16 and Pregnant called “Teen Mom”. The program aired in late 2009 and showed the strained relationship between Farrah and Debra, and her emotional struggles in coping with the death of Derek Underwood. Then in 2012, Farrah started making music and on 1st August, she released her first album called “My Teenage Dream Ended”. Two years later, she appeared in another reality program called “Couples Therapy”.

Then in 2015, Farrah participated in Celebrity Big Brother and became the 5th house member to be eliminated from the game. In the same year, Farrah returned to the show, but this time she was featured as a panelist. The show was going well until she got into a fight with Aisleyne Wallace (who was also a panelist) and the makers ended the shooting 10 minutes earlier due to Farrah and Wallace’s fight. A few years later in 2020, Farrah released her song titled “Jingle Bell Rock” which also featured her daughter Sophia.

Personal Life

Farrah became the mother of Derek Underwood’s daughter, Sophia Abraham in 2009. There is also news that she was in a relationship with James Deen (the maker of her adult film). Last year, Farrah Abraham filed a case against Dominic Foppoli (former Mayor of Windsor, California) for sexual harassment. Along with Farrah, multiple women accused Dominic of the same.

To make the matters worse for Dominic, Farrah presented the Police Department of Palm Beach with photo and audio proofs. In addition to this, Farrah also presented video evidence to the police. Within hours after the release of this information, Dominic resigned from his Mayor post.

Conclusion

Farrah Abraham became the mother of a child when she was in her teens, she made news when she participated in 16 and Pregnant. She was also cast in its spin-off series as well. Due to these shows, Farrah made thousands of dollars. Her fame from these shows led her to appear in many other famous television shows as well.

Apart from appearing on television, Farrah also worked in the adult industry. She also launched a few ventures as well. However, she landed herself into trouble with the law when she failed to pay the rent of her house and also of her ventures as well. Still, she was spotted taking long vacations with her daughter, Sophia Abraham. It seems like Farrah Abraham has money, but she is not in the mood to part with it.

Frequently Asked Questions

