People who wish to shop for products for a cheap price will visit value stores. There are many such stores in the USA, and Family Dollar stores are preferred by many people. When you visit a Family Dollar store, you will find a huge variety of products being sold for cheap prices. You will be able to buy, gifts, holiday decorations, and various types of toys. Just because it has a huge customer base, we cannot assume that all its customers are satisfied. At the same time, there are still many who don’t buy from Family dollar for various reasons. Hence, Family dollar accepts complaints and reviews in various ways. Continue reading to know how to file a complaint with Family Dollar.

How Can I File a Complaint With Family Dollar?

Anyone can file a complaint and give feedback to Family Dollar. You have numerous ways of registering your complaints to the company. The easiest and fastest way of doing it is by calling Family Dollar’s customer service at 1-844-636-7686. You can also call the customer service team at 1-866-377-6420. The other way, sending your complaint or feedback online. Lastly, you can write down your complaint or review or feedback to the manager of the Family Dollar store you visited. You can also send this mail to the headquarters of Family Dollar Corporate. If you want to know the procedure for registering a complaint, continue to scroll down until the end of the article.

What is the Procedure for Filing a Complaint About Family Dollar?

Did you have a bad experience while shopping with Family Dollar? Well, in that case, there are many of informing the distress you went through. If you are facing an issue while shopping at Family Dollar in-store, you can straightway talk to the supervisor. Hence, look for him in the store and explain to him your problem.

In case, you are not able to find the supervisor, or he is not responding positively, you have other ways such as online and phone calls. Family Dollar has a customer helpline that will connect them with its customer service team. Those helplines are 1-844-636-7687 and 1-866-377-6420. As far as the online platform is concerned, you have to fill out an online contact form that will be available on the Family Dollar website.

Apart from this, you can use your social media account. Describe your complaint in a post and tag the official page of Family Dollar on the social media page of your wish. They can be Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest. As a last resort, you can write a letter to the Family Dollar Corporate headquarters.

What Are Some Common Complaints Received by Family Dollar?

People who are shopping at the store of Family Dollar may face different types of problems such as,

Bad experience while shopping at In-store

Methods of payment

Rude behavior of the staff

Cleanliness of stores

Product quality and inventory

Checkout and returns

Product safety and recalls

While the above are the complaints usually registered by offline shoppers, the complaints of online shoppers are as below.

Delay in Delivery

Payments and checkout

Problem with returning a product

Getting delivered the wrong product (this happens very rarely)

Product quality and availability

Getting delivered damaged or defective products

Even the Family Dollar associates are allowed to file complaints regarding the Family Dollar Code of conduct violations. Just like the customer, a Family Dollar associate is also given a number of ways to register his/her complaint. This is an appreciable feature because a company should be impartial between its customers and the staff. Moreover, it will increase the reputation of Family Dollar Corporate.

When you want to contact Family Dollar Corporate using your phone, you should call 1-800-547-0359. This is the official number of family dollar corporate. The address of the corporate is 10401 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28201. In case, there is no response from the number, you can send a written complaint/feedback to the aforementioned address. The corporate will send reply mail once it receives and reads your complaint mail.

Who is the Regional Manager at Family Dollar?

If the customer service team is not able to solve your issue, you should contact the regional manager of Family Dollar. Genny Arndt is the regional director of Family Dollar.

How to Give Feedback at Family Dollar?

In some cases, you just want to help Family Dollar by giving them feedback. In such cases, you should use the company’s online form. You can give your feedback on the topics such as,

Store maintenance and operations

In-store transactions

Products and inventory

Online ordering

Gift cards and prepaid cards

Coupons

Does Feedback Help Family Dollar Improve?

Family Dollar and other well-organized companies have always found the feedback system helpful. Feedback is a tool that both customers and the company can exploit for discovering mutual benefits. It also serves as a communication channel between the Family Dollar policymakers and the customers who want to see changes in Family Dollar. Family Dollar has brought several changes based on the criticism and suggestions received via feedback.

When the company responds to the queries of its clients and considers their suggestions, the trust the clients have in the company increases. This is one of the reasons why Family Dollar has a huge loyal customer base. Hence, Family Dollar will continue to welcome more suggestions from its shoppers and staff.

How to Report if I Witness Violations of the Family Dollar Code of Conduct?

According to Family Dollar’s code of conduct, it is the duty of the associates to uphold integrity and honesty. In the case of a violation of the code of conduct, an associate can report it to the supervisor of the store. The person can also report it to the Human resources service center, legal department, and Internal Audit.

You can contact the Human Resources Service center at 1-800-547-0359. You can use the same helpline for contacting the Legal department and Internal Audit. If you want to report the violation anonymously, there is an alert line that you can access at 1-800-932-5378. This aforementioned alert line will be helpful in filing complaints against the higher authorities who are working on the Family Dollar organization. Moreover, it will shield the complainant from personal attacks in the future.

Final Thoughts

Nothing in this world is perfect. Hence, we should constantly put effort to improve ourselves. Criticism and feedbacks are the first steps when it comes to improvement. Any successful organization would know this and that is the reason they have opened so many channels to receive complaints, reviews, and feedback. The Family Dollar has done the same as well. It is receiving and responding to complaints received from both the customers and the associates. The staff is as important as the customers. Realizing this fact, the family dollar has also given equal importance to them. It has made similar arrangements so that they can register their Family Dollar Complaints easily and even anonymously. This is how it has as grown into one of the biggest retail chains in the whole of the USA.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Family Dollar Complaints

1. Will I be able to send a complaint without revealing my personal details at Family Dollar? It is possible for you to file a complaint with Family Dollar anonymously. The company has allocated a separate alert line for receiving such complaints at 1-800-932-5378. One can use this helpline when he is experiencing trouble from his senior staff or manager. 2. Can I complain to Family Dollar if a Family Dollar associate behaves rudely with me? Yes. You are allowed to file a complaint against the staff of Family Dollar if he/she is misbehaving or abusing you. You can either mail or inform your issue to the manager of the Family Dollar store where you are shopping. 3. What are some common complaints given by online shoppers of Family Dollar? Problem with product delivery is one of the most common complaints raised by people who shop from the online selling platform of Family Dollar. 4. Is it possible to file a complaint at the Family Dollar store? Yes. You can meet the store manager and explain your issue to him. Most managers will give you appropriate answers and explanations. In case, the manager is not helping, you should use the mail and helplines that Family Dollars have come up with for customer to submit their complaints and reviews.