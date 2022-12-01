Faith Hill Net Worth: Career, Biography, Assets, Age, Height, Earnings, Family

Quick question, what is the real name of the American singer, Faith Hill? You don’t know? Well, let me save you the trouble of googling it. Her real name is “Audrey Faith McGraw”, she was born in Ridgeland, Mississippi, United States. She is considered one of the best musicians of her generation right now. Hill’s most known works are Take Me as I Am, It Matters to Me, Faith, Breathe, This Kiss, etc. Aside from this, her songs The Way You Love Me, There You’ll Be, Cry, Mississippi Girl, and Like We Never Loved at All, went on to become worldwide hits.

If you think that Faith Hill is only famous around the world for her voice, then you are mistaken. She is also a talented actress, who has appeared in many television shows and movies. Some of her appearances as an actress are in Touched by an Angel, Promised Land, Faith Hill: The Lights Go Down, The Stepford Wives, Christmas in Rockefeller Center, “Faith Hill, Joy to the World: A Soundstage Special”, Dixieland, Yellowstone, 1883, etc. She has also been part of many reality shows as well.

Apart from this, Faith Hill is also a reputed businesswoman. She started a perfume line called “Faith Hill Parfums” in the year 2009. It is reported that the perfume is made up of Southern Magnolia, Jasmine, and Peach Pears mix. In the following year, Hill released another perfume titled “True”. Read more about Faith Hill net worth, how old is Faith Hill, how much does Faith Hill make, Faith Hill’s earnings, Faith Hill’s marriage & relationships, and more in this article.

What is Faith Hill Worth?

As per our sources, Audrey Faith McGraw a.k.a. Faith Hill net worth is predicted to be $200 million as of this year. She mostly earned her wealth from her career as a musician. As of this writing, Faith Hill has managed to sell over 40 million records around the world. Faith released her first album titled “Take Me as I Am” in the year 1993. After this, she went on to release It Matters to Me in 1995, Faith in 1998, Breathe in 1999, Cry in 2002, Fireflies in 2005, Joy to the World in 2008, and The Rest of Our Life in 2017.

For her musical contribution, Faith Hill has been presented with many awards and honors. She is the winner of Country Music Association Awards (3 times), Academy of Country Music Awards (15 times), American Music Awards (6 times), CMT Music Award, People’s Choice Award (4 times), and many more. In addition to this, she also took home the prestigious Grammy Award 5 times. Not only this but Hill’s name was also included in the list of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. Let’s see how much does Faith Hill make? in the following paragraph.

Name Faith Hill Net worth $200 million Birth 21 September 1967, Ridgeland, USA Nationality American Age 55 years Height 5ft 9in Weight 55 kg Partner Tim McGraw Profession Singer, Actress, Entrepreneur Career 1993-Present

How Much Does Faith Hill Make?

Each year from her work as a singer, actress, and entrepreneur, Faith Hill earns approximately $14 million. Her wealth primarily comes from record sales, musical tours, concerts, guest appearances in movies and television programs, etc. She also made money from merchandise sales, royalties, brand partnerships, media collaborations, digital streaming, and more. In addition to this, Faith Hill makes money from her social media accounts like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Faith makes thousands of dollars from her business line and investments as well. The American singer, Faith Hill is estimated to earn at least $1.15 million a month. Her weekly income is reckoned at $265k per week. Take a look at the details of Faith Hill’s earnings.

Faith Hill Earnings

As mentioned earlier, Hill’s first album titled “Take Me as I Am” was released in 1993. The album charted at number 59 on US Billboard 200 and 7th place in US Top Country Albums. Eventually, the album’s singles “Wild One” and “Piece of My Heart” went on to earn 1st place on Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks list. Take Me as I Am earned 3 RIAA platinum certificates and as far as earnings of Faith Hill’s earnings from record sales are concerned they were over $3.3 million. After this, Hill released her second album “It Matters to Me” in 1995.

It charted at 29th place and 4th position on US Billboard 200 and US Billboard Top Country Albums respectively. Ultimately, the album earned 4 platinum RIAA And Music Canada certificates. It Matters to Me ended up being more successful than its predecessor and Hill earned over $4.4 million from album sales. Faith Hill’s next release “Faith” proved to be a greater hit than “It Matters to Me”. The album was released in 1998, and it grabbed 7th number on US Billboard 200 within the first week of its release. And on US Top Country Albums, Faith charted at 2nd place, and it was declared platinum by RIAA 6 times.

Faith Hill reportedly made over $6.4 million from album sales. In the following year, Faith released her 4th album titled “Breathe”. This album marked the first release of Faith Hill which took 1st place on the US Billboard 200 as well as US Top Country Albums. Breathe was named platinum 8 times by the RIAA and 5 times by Music Canada. Not only this, but this album also landed Faith Hill a Grammy award. The estimated earnings of Faith Hill from album sales were more than $8.74 million.

Later Releases

Two years after the release of “Breathe”, Faith Hill released a compilation album titled “There You’ll Be” that brought $650k into her pockets. Then in 2002, the singer released the album “Cry” which received 2 platinum certificates from RIAA. From Cry, Hill made over $2.135 million, and its following release “Fireflies” was released in 2005. The album sales brought over $2.1 million into Faith Hill’s bank account. Later in 2007, Hill’s compilation album titled “The Hits” was released. Faith reportedly earned over $446k from the album’s record sales. In 2008, Faith Hill released “Joy to the World” and it earned a gold certificate from RIAA. The reported earnings of Faith Hill from the album were around $500k.

Faith Hill Other Earnings

It is reported that Faith Hill charges around $500k for a guest feature in television, movie, or any other work. And for each musical concert, Faith Hill reportedly charges around $750k. On the other hand, Faith Hill has over 328k subscribers on YouTube. Her channel generates up to $175.7k annually and the monthly takings of Faith Hill are reckoned to be between $899 to $14.4k. Coming to Instagram, Faith Hill has more than 1.4 million followers. From a paid Instagram story, Hill can make up to $325 per post. Similarly, for a collaborated image posting, she receives between $488 to $650. And Faith Hill charges at least $1k for a sponsored video.

Faith Hill Real Estate and Car Collection

Hill and her husband, Tim McGraw have bought and sold many real estate properties. In the year 2004, the pair purchased an 11-acre property for $2.4 million. Hill also used to be the owner of a home on Chickering Lane. As per records, she bought the property in 2009 and sold it last year for $2.8 million. Not only this, but she also used to own an 11,000 square feet residency in Beverley Hills. The home had 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms.

In 2009, Hill and her husband listed the place for the sale and received $9.5 million for it. As of this writing, the singer duo is residing in a 22,500 square feet home that features 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Apart from this, Hill is also the owner of an island, which is located in the Bahamas. As per reports, she bought the island in 2003, and it is worth over $35 million as of today.

Car Collection

Faith Hill is said to be a fan of cars and reportedly is the owner of a few luxurious rides. She has a Mercedes-Benz G55 AMG, which is worth over $200k, and a Mercedes 200 Series 280SL worth around $90k. Furthermore, Faith Hill is the keeper of a Land Rover Defender 90 and a 1978 Jeep Wrangler valued at $54k and $35k respectively. Apart from this, Hill and Tim are also the owners of luxurious yachts and boats.

Faith Hill Early Life and Career Commencement

Many might not know that Faith Hill is adopted. She was born on the 21st of September 1967 in Ridgeland, Mississippi, United States. Hill was embraced by an American couple, Edna and Ted Perry. Faith started showing her talent in singing when she was a child. Hill was sent to McLaurin Attendance Center, which she passed in 1986. Then she joined Hinds Junior College, but quit, soon after to become a country singer. At that time she was 19 years old and started selling clothes to support herself.

Later on, she went on to work for a music firm as a secretary and as a McDonald’s employee. Then in 1988, Hill tied the knot with Daniel Hill, who is a music executive. Incidentally, Hill caught the eye of a Warner Bros record producer, when she was performing as Gary Burr’s backup singer. In 1994, Daniel and Faith went their separate ways.

Faith Hill Personal Life

Hill had a brief relationship with Scott Hendricks, who is a music producer. Then she started seeing, Tim McGraw, and the pair soon married in October 1996. In May 1997, Hill gave birth to a girl named, Gracie. She and Tim went on to have two more daughters named Maggie and Audrey born in August 1998 and December 2001 respectively.

Conclusion

Faith Hill and her husband, Tim McGraw are well-liked by the public. Hill has worked hard all her life to get where she is today. She has sold millions of records across the world and continues to do so. Faith Hill net worth is $200 million as of today, and it will increase even more in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions About Faith Hill

1. What is Faith Hill worth? A. The American singer, Faith Hill’s net worth is $200 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Faith Hill? A. Faith Hill was born in September 1967 and is 55 years (as of this writing). 3. How many children does the American singer, Faith Hill have? A. Faith Hill and her husband, Tim McGraw have 3 girls together namely, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. 4. How tall is the singer and actress, Faith Hill? A. The height of Faith Hill is reported to be 5 feet and 9 inches.