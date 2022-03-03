For those of you who are unaware of who Faith Evans is, she is a singer, actress, and record producer. She has made many albums that have been very successful. If you are a Notorious B.I.G. fan, you would know that she was his wife. She has acquired a lot of her wealth from music, but has also faced many financial losses because of the many controversies she got involved in. Faith Evan has had an amazing career that has lasted more than 20 years. With all this, you should be sure that she has a lot of money. We are going to see what is Faith Evans net worth? We will also see how she obtained it by looking at her early life and by taking a look at what she has done throughout her career.

About Faith Evans

You might know her stage name, which is Faith Evans, but how many of you knew that her real name is Faith Renée Jordan. She was born on 10 June 1973, in Lakeland, Florida, United States of America. Her parents were also from a music background. Faith Evans’s mother Helene Evans was a professional singer, whereas her father Richard Swain was a musician. Helene Evans would leave her daughter with her cousin, who became her foster parents, so she could pursue her career as a singer. When she became successful and came back to take her daughter, she refused as she became used to living with her foster parents and Helen Evans had to relocate herself near Faith.

Faith Evans had a great talent and skill for singing and started to sing for church choirs from the age of 2. She started to grab the attention of people at the age of 4. When she started to attend the University High School, which is located in Newark, United States of America, Faith Evans started to participate in many jazz bands. She was encouraged by her mother to join various talent shows, festivals, and contests, so she can showcase her talent and gain recognition. In the year 1991, she would graduate from high school and join Fordham University. She dropped out of the University in a year as she was wanted to have her first child, Chyna Tahjere Griffin.

First Record Label

In 1993, Faith Evans moved to Los Angeles and became the backup vocalist for singer Al B. Sure! This is when she was noticed by rapper Puff Daddy. He was so amazed by hearing her that he signed her into the Bad Boy Entertainment record label in the year 1994. Fresh into her new record label, she was giving the backing vocals and writing for a few artists, such as Mary J. Blige and Usher. During this year, she married rapper Notorious B.I.G. The couple met in a photoshoot that was being held in the Big Boy Entertainment. They even had a child together named Christopher George Latore Wallace Jr.

Debut Album

A year later in 1995, she began working on her debut studio album, which was titled, Faith. The album was released in August. After launching the album, Faith Evans became very popular and gained a lot of recognition for her singles Soon As I Get Home and You Used to Love Me. The album was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and sold more than 1.5 million units.

I’ll Be Missing You

In the year 1997 Notorious B.I.G. was murdered. She released a single call I’ll Be Missing You. This song became an international success and debuted at number 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States of America. Puff Daddy and the R&B group 112 collaborated with Faith Evans and won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in the year 1988. Faith Evans would be nominated for the Grammy Awards again by the next year for her single Heartbreak Hotel, which was in collaboration with Kelly Price and Whitney Huston. The song was a massive success and was listed at number 2 in the Billboard Hot 100.

Second Studio Album

Faith Evans spent nearly 2 years making her second album. The album was titled Keep The Faith. She would finally launch the album in the year 1998. Most of the album was written and produced by Faith Evans herself. She said that the album took a lot of time to complete as she faced a lot of discouragement to make the album. This did not stop Faith Evans from making and releasing the album. After Keep The Faith was released, it was a massive hit and received a lot of positive comments and eventually was certified platinum.

Album With Bad Boys Entertainment

Faith Evans launched her third album under the Bad Boys Entertainment label. The album was titled Faithfully and was released in the year 2001. This was her first project with Todd Russaw who was her husband during that time. He was the executive producer and creative head of the project. Faithfully went on to be listed at number 14 in the Billboard 200 and later was also certified platinum.

Arrest and Fourth Studio Album

Later in the year 2004, Faith Evans and Todd Russaw were arrested. They were in possession of Cocaine and Marijuana and made a violation in traffic in Atlanta, Georgia. After this, Faith Evans would end her business, Bad Boys Entertainment. After coming out of Bad Boys Entertainment, she went on to sign a deal with Capitol Records. Post signing with Capitol Records, Faith Evans began her work on her fourth studio album. The album would be released in the year 2005 and was titled The First Lady. The album featured at number 2 in the Billboard 200. The album was very successful and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Taking a Big Break

Faith Evan’s fifth studio album was a holiday album that was released for Christmas. It was titled A Faithful Christmas and was launched under the Capitol Records name. This was her last album with Capitol Records, as it was bought out in the year 2007. After A Faithful Christmas, Faith Evans took a big 5-year break from music.

5 years later, she created her record label and named it Prolific Music Group. Faith Evans started to hire and record music with artists such as Snoop Dogg, Keyshia Cole, Redman, etc. Faith Evans signed with E1 Entertainment in the same year. She worked on her sixth studio album and released it in the same year. The album did perform like her previous ones and was listed at number 15 in the Billboard 200. It sold only 77,000 units by the year 2012 in the United States of America.

Later Years

Faith Evans co-produced the television show R&B Divas: Atlanta. She also starred in the show. The show was about showing how singers and artists balance their personal life and music career. Faith Evans starred alongside Syleena Johnson, Nicci Gilbert, Keke Wyatt, etc. Faith Evans left the show in the second season and started working on her seventh studio album. The album was titled Incomparable and was released in the year 2014. It debuted at number 27 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, but failed to chart in the Billboard 200. Later in the year, 2016 Faith Evans released the album The King & I. The album included duets and songs which were made by Faith Evans and her late husband Notorious B.I.G. The album was listed at number 65 in the Billboard 200 and sold more than 28,000 units by the year 2018.

Faith Evans Net Worth

Faith Evans has released many hit albums and singles, as we have seen before. A few of her albums were even certified platinum, and one album was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). She started a record label and has worked with many artists. Faith Evans has also produced and appeared in television shows. All of this might be telling you that she has made a lot of money, well you might be wrong. So how much is Faith Evans worth? Faith Evans has an estimated net worth of $3 million as of 2022.

If you are wondering why it is low, then it might be because of the many controversies she has been in. Faith Evans was arrested thrice, once for possession of Cocaine and Marijuana, in the year 2004. She was arrested again in 2010 for drunk driving in California. Recently, in 2020, she was arrested for domestic violence against Stevie J. All this would have resulted in a lot of financial losses which have affected her net worth.

Full Name Faith Renée Jordan Date of Birth 10 June 1973 Birthplace Lakeland, Florida, United States of America Age 48 years Height 5'7" Weight 132 lbs Net Worth $3 million

Faith Evans Assets

While Faith Evans is worth $3 million, which might be a bit low for a star who has given platinum and gold certified albums, it is still quite a lot of money. We are uncertain of what she drives, but she has been spotted in the 2019 Mercedes Benz S class, which can cost nearly $92,000. When it comes to her living spaces, she used to have a house with Notorious B.I.G. in Brooklyn, New York which is being sold for $1.7 million. She recently in a YouTube video claimed that she was given a loan of $75,000 by producer Stevie J. so she could buy a house and is living in Newark, United States of America.

Conclusion

We have detailed the career and early of Faith Evans in this article. She has seen the peaks of success in the music industry and has also made a lot of money. But because of a few controversies, she has faced a lot of financial losses. We have also shared her net worth as of 2022 and how she faced her financial losses. We do not have much information on her house or what she drives. She currently lives in Newark and continues to make music.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How old is Faith Evans? Faith Evans was born on 10 June 1973, which makes her 48 years old. 2. Who is Faith Evans married to? She got married to producer Stevie J. in the year 2018. They separated in the year 2021. 3. Where does Faith Evans Live? Faith Evans currently lives in Newark, United States of America.