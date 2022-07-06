Walmart is the largest big-box retail store in the United States based on its revenue. They provide services through grocery stores, departmental stores, and supercenters. Walmart has 10,585 stores in 24 different countries under several names based on the location of the store. It offers several services for its customers from groceries to home appliances and several others. It is well known for its services at affordable prices, and it ensures 100% customer satisfaction.

Walmart has introduced a new way to pay at their stores through their services called Walmart Pay. Have you heard of it? If not then read this article to get a clear picture of Walmart Pay. I will also discuss information related to it like how to signup for it, how it works, and other additional topics.

What Is Walmart Pay?

Walmart has recently introduced a new way of paying at their stores, which is Walmart Pay. It is a digital wallet through which you can make contactless payments at Walmart stores. This can be operated through an app on your mobile. This app can be linked by any debit or credit card, and Walmart gift card to make payments. Walmart Pay is a simple and convenient way to pay at the Walmart store. The payments can be done quickly using Walmart Pay.

Walmart can be used as an alternative for card and cash payments at the cash register at the Walmart stores. Additionally, you can save the card information in the Walmart app for using this while shopping easily.

How Does Walmart Pay Work?

Walmart Pay can be operated by the mobile devices of the customers and bills can be paid easily by it at the Walmart stores. It is a kind of e-wallet on your mobile. This makes it simple to connect it to the debit/ credit cards and Walmart gift cards. Walmart Pay can be used through the Walmart app. All the payments done through Walmart Pay are recorded, and you can check the electronic receipt in the app after the transaction is successful. It is secured using SSL at multiple security levels and is safe to use.

Customers have to just scan the barcode present on the cash register machine at the Walmart store. The payments through Walmart Pay are simple and fast because they are cashless and cardless. Walmart app gives access to customers to save cards and pay using it through Walmart Pay. Walmart app is free to download on your devices and is available in both android and iOS versions.

Where Can You Avail Walmart Pay?

Walmart Pay can be used only in the Walmart stores and not on their official website. This is a digital wallet that can be used like any other digital payment method. This can be used through their Walmart app which is compatible with both Android and iOS Devices. Walmart pay can be used for payments at the cash registers of the Walmart stores by scanning the QR code.

Additionally, this Walmart pay can also be used at the self-assisting kiosks at the stores.

How Do You Sign up for Walmart Pay?

Walmart pay is used through the Walmart app. It can only be used in the Walmart app. Walmart app is available in the play store or Apple Store on your mobile. They have both Android and iOS versions of the app in the store.

Once you have Walmart app on your device, you can follow the instructions given below to use Walmart pay while shopping at the Walmart store. This is a secure payment method that can be used just like any cardless digital wallet payment.

Download the Walmart app onto your device successfully. Open the Walmart app. In the app, select the Services menu. In services, select the Walmart pay option. Instructions will appear on your screen. Get started. Login with credentials and required information. Add the payment method you are comfortable with such as credit card, debit card, gift card, etc. The initial setup process is completed and will be confirmed on the screen. An option will pop up on the screen “Got it”. Confirm and continue. You can use your Walmart pay the next time you visit the Walmart store.

Now you can use Walmart pay at their stores which helps in cashless and cardless payments at your ease.

Procedure for Adding a Card to Walmart Pay

You can add your debit and credit card details to the Walmart pay and save them for future use. This can be used while shopping without entering your details every time.

Follow the given instructions to add your card to Walmart Pay.

Open the app and sign into Walmart pay in the Walmart app. Open credit and debit card options. You can enter your card details manually or else just take a photo on your device and upload it to the app. Add other credentials like your full name, address, contact information, and security code. Press Continue. Walmart pay asks you to create a 4 digit PIN or else you can even upload your biometrics for security purposes and use your Walmart pay easily every time.

You can even save multiple cards on the Walmart pay and use them whenever you need them. This can be done in the app under “Add payment methods”.

How Do You Use Walmart Pay?

While shopping at the Walmart store, you can use this Walmart pay to make payments at the cash register. This is a cashless and cardless payment method. This Walmart pay can be used at both the self-paying and assisted payment counters.

Open the app and scan the QR code at the counter, which is visible on the debit reader screen. At the self-paying kiosk counter, you can scan the QR code that appeared on the screen. Now, you can start the payment process.

After scanning the screen will ask you for the PIN/ biometric that you have created to make a successful payment. After successful payment, you will get a notification stating the same on your device. The app even saves the e-receipt in it.

What Kind of Payment Methods Can You Add to Walmart Pay?

You can add as many payment methods and cards to the Walmart pay. They accept credit and debit cards, Walmart gift cards, e-gift cards, and prepaid cards. This cannot be directly added to the payment methods.

The following cards are accepted in the Walmart pay

American Express cards

Visa card

Mastercard

Discover card

Can You Trust Walmart Pay?

Walmart Pay is the same as any other digital payment method like Samsung pay, Apple Pay, etc. It uses the digital wallet which is inbuilt into the app. So, it is safe and trustable just like any other payment method.

Walmart pay’s payments are secured by multiple layers of security. This protects your personal information and payment information. It also regularly updates its security methods to improve customer data protection. This security method is known as Secure Sockets Layer (SSL).

Can You Use Walmart Pay to Shop at Their Official Website?

Unfortunately, Walmart pay cannot be used on their official website for payments. This can only be used in the Walmart stores, supercenters, and their kiosks for payments. The main reason why you cannot use this payment at their online store is you have to scan the QR code for payment and online stores do not provide one.

Do You Get Any Cashback Rewards for Using Walmart Pay?

No, Walmart does not offer any such cashback rewards when payments are done with Walmart Pay. But, it allows the cashback that is earned by the card used for the payment and also collects the rewards and cashback while you are shopping at Walmart.

Can You Split Payment Methods While Using Walmart Pay?

Yes, Walmart allows splitting the bill in the Walmart pay and other payment methods or cards. For this to be successful, you need to have an option other than the Walmart pay such as cash, Walmart Gift Card, or WIC/ SNAP/ EBT.

What Coupons Are Applicable Using Walmart Pay?

Yes, you can use coupons while shopping and paying using Walmart pay. But there is some limitation to that. Only paper coupons are applicable for the Walmart pay method while shopping and no digital coupons are eligible for this.

What Have I Discussed in This Article (Recap)

I started the article by introducing Walmart pay and how it works. It is a digital wallet used for payments at Walmart stores. This can be used at the cash register counters and kiosk counters. I have also explained how to signup for Walmart pay in their app and add a card to it for shopping at ease. This method of payment cannot be used while you are shopping online as you cannot scan the QR code while shopping online. You can just scan the QR code at the cash register that appeared on the debit counter and makes successful payments. It is a safe and secured process and can be trusted.

Final Word

Walmart pay is a digital wallet just like Samsung pay and Apple Pay. This can be used at the Walmart stores and kiosks for payments by saving your card information. This is helpful in cardless and cashless payments. You cannot earn cashback on the Walmart pay, but rewards can be earned on the card used in Walmart pay and collected for future use. You can even split the payment between Walmart pay and other payment methods like cash and cards.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does Walmart have separate lanes for payments done by Walmart pay? No, You can pay at any checkout lane at the Walmart store by scanning the QR code and also at self-paying kiosks by scanning the code that appeared on the screen. Can I use any coupons while paying with Walmart Pay? Yes, you can use paper coupons while paying using Walmart pay but digital coupons are not eligible for this. Where can’t I use Walmart Pay for payments? You cannot use Walmart pay at their gas stations. Also, this cannot be used for purchases done at Sam’s club. Additionally, Walmart pay is not eligible to be used for EBT/SNAP/WIC purchases. Can I use Walmart pay on walmart.com? No, Walmart pay is not eligible for online payments.