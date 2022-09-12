USPS’s full form is United States Postal Services. It is the largest postal service provider in the world. It is an autonomous working agency under the federal department of the United States government. Furthermore, it is popular and delivered even to the associated states and insular areas of the United States. It has to maintain its position at the top by competing with private postal and parcel service providers such as UPS (United Parcel Service), Amazon, and FedEx.

Customers of USPS love it as it provides services to every corner of the United States. The only thing USPS needs to deliver your package is a residential address without any errors. The shipping charges of USPS differ, but it is not necessary that the shipping charges are the same for 2 different places. The only thing here is USPS has shipping zones.

Know About USPS Shipping Zones In 2022

USPS calculates the prices of shipping and speed of the package for delivery by an exclusive method by dividing the United States into shipping zones. This is a highly individualized method. In this method, they have divided the whole United States into zones based on the distance the package has to travel. There are a total of 9 zones in the USPS shipping zones. Zone 1 is the nearest and Zone 9 is the farthest.

What Are Zones in USPS?

USPS has divided the whole nation into 9 zones based on distance near and far. You can locate the zones physically on a map of the United States. But the zones are drawn on a map and the structure looks difficult to remember.

USPS has divided the whole United States into 9 zones based on distance. All these 9 regions have different zip codes of their own so that customers and the postal department can differentiate between them. A zone may have more states with different zip codes in them. For example, there might be 2 states with different zip codes in a single zone. And also it is possible for 2 people in the same to have the same residential area but different zip codes.

Zone Division in USPS

According to the website shippingschool.com, the following are the 9 different zones under USPS shipping.

Zone 1 is from 1 to 50 miles

Zone 2 is from 51 to 150 miles

The Zone Number 3 is from 151 to 300 miles

Zone 4 is from 301 to 600 miles

Zone 5 is from 601 to 1000 miles

1001 to 1400 miles come under Zone 6

Zone 7 is from 1401 to 1800 miles

Distances higher than 1801 miles come under Zone 8

All the associated states and territories in the United States such as Puerto Rico. Guam, etc. come under Zone 9

It is basically a rule that the areas in the zones which are far from the sender’s area have shipping charges higher than the ones which are near. Take, for instance, the shipping charges are more when the package is shipped from California to Georgia, however, it is less for Arizona.

If you know the zone where you reside and the zone where you want to mail a package then you can calculate the price of the shipping between both zones by the list of prices given by USPS on their official website.

But these prices are not for all the shipping services and other postage prices provided by USPS such as Media Mail, USPS Marketing, First-Class, and Library. All the above postage and services have the same price and these do not depend on the zones. But the zones are used for knowing the price for First-Class Package Service whose weight does not exceed 13 ounces.

The above zone services are used to know the price for the following postal services in USPS

Priority Express Mail Bound Printed Matter Priority Mail USPS Retail Ground

Priority Mail Price Breakdown

The parcel sent by Priority Mail service which weighs only 1 pound and is shipped locally within Zones 1 and Zone 2 has prices starting from $7.95.

For example, if an individual resides in Pittsburgh (Generally from the University of Pittsburgh’s campus in Oakland) with a zip code 15213. They can send any parcel from Pittsburgh weighing 1 lb. within the same zip code or to West Virginia, Western PA, and Ohio then it will cost them nearly $7.95.

These may add up to the fastest shipping services by USPS and also the priority mail services. Also, these can be shipped and delivered within 24 hours.

All the receivers who reside in places other than Zone 1 and Zone 2 get their packages within 2 days’ time. There would be no delays in the zones within 1 and 2 along with other local areas. They would receive their packages within 3 days for all priority mail services under USPS.

You can find the USPS zone map for Priority Mail Delivery and USPS.com Domestic Zone Map here.

How Do USPS Calculate Their Shipping Zones?

USPS calculates its zones based on the distances (radii) from the zip codes. Taking the look at the map of USPS zones you will get an idea about its basic structure of it. The zones in USPS shipping zones are not in perfect circles. But they appear to be in a circular pattern and are seen to be following the general distance rules.

USPS has calculated the zone distance by taking the zone in the middle of a state ad starts measuring the radius from that point. For example, take 67460 which is the zip code for McPherson County, Kansas. As this is a central location for a few zones in the zone map such as Zone 7 areas. They include areas such as Maine and a few zip codes in the Pacific Northwest. The people who send packages from here might get lucky as they have a high chance for less shipping costs under the zones which are less than Zone 6.

Do the USPS Zones Affect the Shipping Charges?

Yes the USPS zones sometimes affect the shipping charges of your mail. For example, if you send a package from California to Washington D.C. then it might cover a lot more distance than a package sent from California to Texas. So USPS obviously will charge more for the package which travels more.

USPS has some services included based on the zones of the package. They are:

Priority Express mail Bound Printed Matter Priority Mail USPS Retail Ground First-Class Package weighing less than 13 ounces

The distance the package has to travel and the cost of the service are directly proportional. That means if the distance traveled is more, then the zoned services are also charged high.

Sometimes the charge for these zoned prices may be very high with the increase in distance. Take, for instance, the cost of a 1-oz. parcel starts from $4.30 for Zones 1 and 2. However, the charge might go up to $4.75 for Zone 9.

Additionally, the cost of a half-pound envelope in the local areas including zone 1 and zone 2 will cost you nearly $23. But the same envelope might cost you $46.90 if it is purchased for zone 9.

The cost of a Priority Mail package weighs around 70 lbs. for local areas, zone 1 and zone 2 start from $166.15. This is the maximum weight allowed by USPS for a Priority mail package.

However, if you want your package to be delivered to the other territories of the United States then the cost might be high and go up to $575.20. This package and shipping price will come under zone 9.

Why Does USPS Charge Too Much?

The postal charges are high as the USPS does not receive any taxpayer’s funds, so it has to manage its expenses by its own sales. Even though USPS is a government undertaking agency it is an independent working body with the power to take its own expenses and sales, unlike other government agencies. USPS has self-regulatory power. So the high charges collected by USPS are to maintain and run their agency without any difficulty as the expenses are all rising.

How to Determine Your Postal Shipping Zone?

USPS.com provides a domestic zone calculator for those who want to know their zone number or the zone of other residential zip codes. If you want a visual map of all the zones, you can see them on the website PirateShip.com. These shipping zones are dynamic and are calculated based on the distance and are not always fixed.

USPS International Zones

There are times when customers want to send their packages to international locations. At that time, you can utilize the USPS international zones to know about the shipping costs. These are referred to as Price Groups by USPS.

You can notice the difference between domestic zones and international zones as the international price group is based on the shipping service you choose. Take for instance, if you are mailing to Croatia through Global Express Guaranteed then it would come under group 4. However, if you choose Global Express Guaranteed then it would come under group 3. Additionally, if the package is sent through Priority Flat-Rate International then it would be in group 8.

Different countries have different shipping prices under these groups. If you are going to ship a 5 lb package to Croatia through Global Express Guaranteed then it would cost you $243.40. If it is Priority Express International then the price is $97.50. The cost of a medium flat is $85 for 4.1lbs to 20 lbs.

Finally, the international shipping group price would be the same for a country no matter where you send the package.

Final Thoughts on USPS Shipping Zones

The shipping zones in USPS indicate the areas divided by USPS based on their zip codes. These shipping zones are divided by distance (radii). The farther the destination is the larger the zone number would be. There are 9 shipping zones in the United States. They are additionally shipping services like Priority Mail and Priority Express. cost even more within these zones.

USPS has provided domestic zones and international group maps for their customers who want to know about their zone and other zones. The international shipping group price at USPS would be the same for a country no matter where you send the package. Finally, USPS has no fixed rates for shipping services, and the cost of shipping any package would be determined by these zones and groups.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How many shipping zones are there in the USPS? USPS has divides the country into 9 shipping zones based on the distance which has to be traveled by the package. The zones appear to be in a circular pattern and are seen to be following the general distance rules. Do international destinations also have zones just like the United States? All the international locations have groups by which you can distinguish the countries and know their prices. However, the international shipping group price at USPS would be the same for a country no matter where you send the package. Is there a zone number for all the associated states and insular areas of the United States? Yes, all the insular areas and associated states come under zone 9 of the domestic shipping zones of the USPS. They also include the United States territories such as Guam, Puerto Rico, etc. How to know my zone number in USPS? USPS has provided the zone maps for domestic shipping on their official website. There you can refer to the maps to know and view the zone for your zip code and other zones.