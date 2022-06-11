If you are planning to work for the USPS platform, then you must pass certain exams conducted by the said company. You can learn more about these exams here in this article, and also find out why they are considered very hard. Additionally, we will provide detailed guidelines on the resources and materials you must purchase or study in order to pass these tough USPS Exams. More importantly, we will list out the different types of exams the USPS company conducts, as well as their various functions and necessities. Besides, this, we will give a brief description of how long the USPS Exam will last. And lastly, we will share some of the aspects that the applicants must keep in mind while attending these exams.

What Is USPS?

USPS is a very popular shipping platform run by the Federal Govt, which specializes in sending and receiving packages from remote areas all across the country, and most importantly these package shipping services are very cheap compared to other delivery companies. Furthermore, this company offers various types of services, for the customers, which come with different types of benefits. This company currently has its headquarters located in the Capital City of Washington DC, and it has more than 653,167 employees across multiple states all around the country. The USPS Company with all of its services is making an annual revenue of up to $73.3 Billion.

What Is the USPS Exam?

As the title itself suggests, the USPS Company conducts different types of exams for the candidates who are interested in working here, to find out or test their knowledge and skills. So that they can find out the right person for the job position they are offering. More importantly, there are multiple types of exams conducted by the company such as 474, 475, 476, and 477, each to test a different set of skills or for different job positions. Besides, these tests are said to be very tough, as more than 90% of people who attend these tests usually fail.

And only the people who score pass marks on this test will be able to get job opportunities at the USPS Company. Furthermore, during these tests, the examination coordinators will request various types of details from the applicants, like their work experience, personality, skills, and how to handle certain situations during work. Apart from this, in order to qualify with pass marks in these tests or exams, the individuals must have critical thinking as well as math skills.

Is It a Tough Exam?

From the above sections, as you can guess, the 474, 475, 476, and 477 exams conducted by the USPS agency are very hard, and only 10% of the people who attend these exams are able to successfully pass, while the remaining 90% of applicants fail. This is mainly because these exams consist of different sections, which the individual or applicant must complete successfully within the time period.

Moreover, during this exam, the examination coordinators will request the applicants to share more information about their professional experience, hobbies, and skills, and test how they perform in various situations. Even though conducting these many types of exams, requires more expenses, and labor, it is still one of the best ways to filter the best individuals for the job positions offered at the company.

What Are the Different Exams That You Can Give to Join the USPS? Please List Some of the Major Exams?

Here in this section, we are going to discuss in detail the different types of exams conducted by the USPS Company, as well as their various functions and features. USPS Exams such as,

City and Rural Carrier Exam – 474

This exam is conducted for the applicants who are interested in the mailman job position offered by the USPS Company. This test allows the company to find out whether the applicants have the required skills, knowledge, and the ability to work continuously regardless of the weather conditions. And not just that, this exam will also test the applicant’s health and fitness, as they have to sometimes carry mail post containers weighing more than 70 pounds during their work.

Mail Handler Exam – 475

The Mail Handler is a low level job position offered by the USPS company, and under this job, the applicants or individuals must carry mail containers as well as equipment at the Local Post Offices or the USPS warehouses located across the country. For this job position, the employees must complete the 475 examinations, and they should also be fit and healthy so that they can easily carry items that are usually more than 70 pounds all the time.

Clerical Exam(For Clerics and Mail Processors) – 476

For those people who have just started to look at the job positions available at the USPS, this is the best-suited one for them. As this test is for the applicants who are interested in the starting level jobs, their jobs usually involve various types of responsibilities like filtering, processing the mails, and also organizing them. And they also need to carry the mail containers from one place to another during their work.

Associate Exam – 477

Compared to all other exams listed in the above sections, Exam 477 is considered to be a medium-level rated exam, and the applicants have a better chance of getting passed. Mainly because this exam is for the people who are interested in customer service associate job positions available at the company. Moreover, the responsibilities of this job position include providing customer services to the USPS customers across the country from the local post offices operated by the USPS.

How Long Does the USPS Exam Last?

As of now, the Exams conducted by the USPS Company, for various types of job positions typically last for a period of 90 mins. This is mainly because as stated in the above sections, each of these exams has two separate sections for the applicants to complete. And section one is an online assessment that is currently untimed, although, the company provided time remaining for the applicants to answer each question during this assessment. However, the online assessment is quite simple, and easy, so the customers can complete them in just 30 mins. Whereas the second section of the USPS exam is the in-person proctored assessment.

As you can guess, during this assessment, an examination coordinator or incharge will interview the applicant. And as said in the above sections, the applicants during this section or assessment must answer the questions related to their educational qualification, interests, work experience, and many more, Furthermore, the interviewers will narrate different situations during work, or with customers, and ask the applicants how to handle them. Apart from this, all the applicants who made it through the first selection process must remember that they have to attend these exams for their chosen job position within 72 hours from the time you receive the email.

Please Share Some Resources That You Can Use to Prepare for the USPS Exams?

In order to pass the USPS Exam without any issues, the applicants must keep in mind the aspects or things listed out here in this section, as they will help them understand the topics better, and also perform better during the exams. Firstly, the most important thing for the applicant to pass the USPS Exam is research, and so we suggest all the individuals research the types of questions asked during the exam online, and how to sufficiently allot time to each question and section. Secondly, the applicant must read books such as Postal Exams Secret Guide: Review and Practice Tests for the USPS Virtual Entry Assessment 474, 475, 476, 477.

As this will help them find the typical questions and answers, while also boosting their knowledge. Thirdly, they can watch prep videos on social media platforms such as YouTube. And if they believe they have prepared sufficiently for the exam, then they can test their skills through readily available practice tests online on multiple platforms. Furthermore, the candidates must know if the company has made any changes to the syllabus or the test, as they keep updating them every year, adding more new syllabus and sections to the tests. And this is why research, practice tests, and prep videos can be very helpful for the applicants, as they help them learn all about the syllabus, test questions, changes, and many more, Which in turn will boost their chances of passing the exams.

