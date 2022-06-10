USPS is well known for its postal services all across the United States. It is an autonomous body working under the federal department of the United States. It was founded in 1971 and is considered the safest and most secure way to get our packages delivered anywhere around the country. But What if your package goes missing? It may be due to a wrong address/ information or human negligence, but it is frustrating to know that the package intended for us goes missing.

All these missing packages are returned to the USPS recovery center and kept there. If no one recovers them or claims them, then they are auctioned. Well, in this article, we will learn about those missing packages, and how USPS auctions them.

What are USPS Auctions?

It is estimated that every year, 67 million items go missing and are unable to be delivered by USPS due to various reasons. These items cost approximately $8 million. All these items are sent back to the USPS recovery center under the lost mail. This mail is kept there for at least 90 days and declared as unclaimed after nobody claims them. These items are officially named lost and unclaimed mail.

All such lost and unclaimed mail is valued under the USPS. Any item in the lost and unclaimed section should cost a minimum value of $25 to enter the auction officially.

This recovery center is called the dead mail center and is located in Atlanta.

Where Are These Auctions Held?

Generally, most of the USPS auctions are held online through a website named govdeals.com. This Gov Deals website is a liquidity service marketplace. This is the official site that handles auctions from all the government agencies, which have items in the lost and found section. You can sort through various types and departments on this website before bidding. You can even search for items by location from the nearest centers. This website provides services for government, education, and other related entities to sell the lost and unclaimed or surplus items to the public. Different sellers have varying rules in these auctions.

Can You Purchase Lost Mail at the USPS Auctions?

Yes, the US postal services auction the lost mail which is unclaimed. The mail or packages are kept for 90 days, after which they are declared unclaimed. After that, they are posted on the official liquidation website of USPS, which is govdeals.com. You can search for a particular category of packages on that website and then bid according to your location if you want. But packages or items may not be bid individually, they are generally sold in bulk. You may bid on them and purchase them for your personal use, resale, or even donate. Catalogs of the bidding items are available to be purchased with auction sites before the auctions are held.

Detail Process of USPS Auctions

USPS auctions are held online and there are a huge number of packages that are being held every year. But this does not mean USPS auctions are held at ease. USPS makes every attempt to deliver the package to the right customers or back to the seller before marking them lost. Even after marking them lost, USPS does not auction them right away. The packages are held for 90 more days in case anyone claims them. After which they are declared lost and unclaimed by listing them on the auction website.

Package to the Auction Website

For example, imagine a package sent by you to your friend. If the label of the package is lost in the shipping or the barcode is damaged, that package does not have a particular address to be delivered to. Once the address is lost, a USPS employee looks for the address or any kind of information by opening the package. If that too does not help to find the address, your package will be sent to Atlanta, USPS’s dead mail center. Even at that, MRC employees look for any kind of original sender’s address or the delivery address. If they are unable to find any kind of clues, they value the item in that package.

If it costs more than $25 then it is eligible for auction. All the above processes can take up to 3 months, in which you can file a missing package complaint with USPS. You need to describe the package and the items in it clearly for the USPS to find it. If USPS fails to identify your package, it will be auctioned.

USPS does not likely auction packages individually. They sort the items in packages into groups according to the category and list them online under pallets like electronic pallets, fashion pallets, furniture pallets, etc. for which bidding may start from $2500.

Method of Bidding at USPS Auctions

These bids are held on an exclusive website for USPS auctions named govdeals.com, from which you can bid on any package you want. This is a government-contracted website used by almost every government agency to auction their lost and found items or other items. You can find packages sorted based on the type and location of the package. All the USPS actioned items are in the location of Atlanta MRC.

If you want to bid, firstly you need to have an account on that website. Sign in with your information and create an account. The items you bid on can be paid through PayPal or any credit card. You can even wire transfer the amount, but the amount should be more than $5000 for that method to be eligible. USPS expects the bid payments to be done within 5 days after the bid. The packages you bid on can be scheduled for pickup or can be paid to be mailed for you. These transportations cost a lot as the packages are generally huge and take trucks to move them.

Finally, these packages come under a no return or refund policy by USPS, meaning you cannot officially return them to USPS.

How Much Does the USPS Make From These Auctions?

It is clearly evident that USPS makes huge money through these auctions. Unfortunately, no one actually knows how much USPS makes from these bids. The U.S. Postal Service maintains a big secret about the money or profits they make from these auctions. It is almost next to impossible to track these transactions of USPS. But, there are few rumors that USPS made $8 million and $11 million respectively for the years 2013 and 2018.

However, it is likely for USPS to make big profits from these lost and unclaimed packages, which might be in millions every year. As the number of packages lost every year is also increasing.

What Are the Eligibility Criteria for USPS Auctions?

The following are the eligibility criteria for any individual to bid at USPS auctions.

The person who wants to bid should be of age 18 or above. The person needs to create an account on the website where the auctions are held. No immediate family members of USPS employees are allowed to participate in the auctions. The auctioned packages need to be paid through a credit card or PayPal. They can even wire transfer, but the amount has to be more than $5000. The packages should be transferred by the buyer or can pay USPS for them to provide the transfer.

Conclusion

USPS bid the lost and unclaimed mail on liquidation sites like govdeals.com. This is an official website for several government organizations. Buyers can go through the categories and bid on the item they want to buy. The bidding amount should be transferred within 5 days to USPS through PayPal or any bank credit card. The payments can even be made through wire transfers, which are eligible only for packages that cost above $5000. All the lost and unclaimed mail is sent to the mail recovery center of USPS, which is located in Georgia, Atlanta. It is the only place where USPS has a mail recovery center in the United States. Bidding can be done online in your comfort and the packages can be picked up from your nearby locations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I purchase lost mail at the USPS Auctions? Yes, any individual above 18 years of age can legally purchase pallets in USPS auctions, except for those who are USPS employees or their immediate family members. Can I return the pallet purchased in the USPS auction? No, USPS has a no return or refund policy for the packages which are auctioned in their liquidation sites. Any profit or loss from the package is solely yours. What is a USPS dead mail center? A dead mail center is the mail recovery center where all the lost and unclaimed packages from USPS are sent. It is located in Atlanta. How much money does the USPS make from the Auction? USPS maintains this as a secret, and no one really knows how much it makes through these auctions annually. But it is estimated that USPS makes millions of bucks every year.