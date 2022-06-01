Everything You Need to Know About Tipping the Walmart Grocery Driver

Walmart’s stores have made themselves the go-to places for many people to buy their needed goods, essentials like clothes, electronics, and even everyday groceries. People go to its stores every day to buy any type of groceries they required. But you wouldn’t need to go there directly to buy just some milk, you can just get it delivered to you. Seeing the eCommerce industry’s success, Walmart also entered into this business by offering to deliver groceries directly to your doorstep. The Deliveryman will quickly bring your groceries to you without any hurdles. Once they are in your hand, the next step comes to tipping the Walmart grocery driver.

Walmart is a multinational conglomerate that has a whole range of products to offer. Since its inception in 1962 by its founder Sam Walton, it has grown to become the largest retailer in the United States of America. The merchandise Walmart stores have come at some of the lowest prices compared to other stores. Even the groceries they offer come at discounted prices, which enables people to buy their groceries at Walmart. This is what made Walmart famous in the first place, everybody loves a good deal.

Many people don’t directly go to their local Walmart stores to buy groceries. A considerable portion of people gets their groceries delivered directly while avoiding the hassle of driving to the store and buying them themselves. This is where the Walmart grocery delivery driver comes in. He/she will pick up the groceries from the store and bring them to your house as soon as possible. When it comes to the issue of tipping the Walmart grocery delivery driver, you may wonder how much to tip him/her. Continue reading the article to find out how much to tip the delivery driver.

How Much to Tip Walmart’s Grocery Driver?

The delivery driver who brings the groceries doesn’t only deliver to you, but also to many other people. As these drivers have to be on the road and knock on doors, constantly, I’m sure it gets pretty tiring. Although they get paid, a little tip goes a long way in making them happy. As a standard rule of tipping, give a minimum of 10% of your total grocery purchase to them. For example, if you made grocery purchases of $200, then 10% of that would be $20, that’s how much you should tip the driver.

Some people tend to give an even higher amount of tip, they generally give 15% and may sometimes even for 20% of the whole purchase. It all depends on how satisfied you were with their service. If the driver brings your groceries sooner than the expected time, then you should definitely give a tip. There is no harm to pay them extra for their services. Tipping is just a way to show some appreciation for their work.

How to Get Groceries Delivered by Walmart?

As per the Statista Global Consumer Survey in2018, nearly 63% of respondents between the ages of 18 & 29 have said that they buy their groceries from Walmart. This shows the extent to which the people in America get their groceries from Walmart. In this hyper hectic world, you may not have the time to go get groceries yourself, or you are just lazy like me. Like many retailers nowadays, Walmart offers to deliver the groceries to your home at a cost. Just follow these steps to get groceries delivered from Walmart.

Sign Up for a Walmart Account

Not all areas have the option for Walmart delivery, sign up for a Walmart account to check delivery availability in your area. You also need to have a Walmart account to order your groceries, so creating an account is a must. You can sign up at Walmart.com or the Walmart app on both iOS and Android. Once you have created an account, enter the required details like your address, and other information.

After entering your information, check to see if the details are all correct and click on submit. Then you can easily log in to your account, after which comes the next step.

Pick a Time Slot and Choose Delivery

After logging in to your account, you’ll have to change the setting to delivery. Walmart gives you a grocery pick-up option as a default, just change the option to delivery. When you try to change the default option, the app or website will state whether delivery’s available in your area. If it shows “Delivery Available” in green color, then it’s your lucky day. Select the delivery option and enter your delivery address. Choose a time slot for the delivery, if you are planning to order today itself. To choose a time slot, click on “see times” that you can find on top of the homepage.

Place the Order

Once you have created the account and have chosen the delivery option and time slot, you can happily go shopping. There are many categories of groceries that you can find, just select what category you want and add the grocery item into the cart. After striking off all the items on your grocery list, go to the cart, verify your orders, and then click on “Check Out”. After completing the payment, just sit back and relax while the delivery driver will bring the groceries to you.

What’s the Cost of Walmart Grocery Delivery?

Walmart offers the option of paying a fee for each individual delivery or getting a membership. Walmart has something called the Walmart+ membership that will give you many perks, one of which is the grocery delivery option. You can just buy a monthly or annual membership depending on your needs and reap its many benefits. There’s also the Express Delivery option if you need your groceries within 2 hours. Here’s the cost of the Walmart+ membership, individual order delivery fee, and Express delivery.

Individual Order Delivery fee – $7.90 to $10 for each delivery

Walmart+ membership (monthly) – $12.95 per month

Walmart + membership (annually) – $98 annually (which is about $8.17 per month)

Express Delivery Fee – $10 extra (both with or without the membership)

You may consider this price too much, but don’t forget that the membership gives you other benefits. Some other perks of Walmart+ membership include a discount on fuel, free shipping with no minimum order, and free delivery for member-only delivery items. This makes the membership more useful than paying a fee for each individual order on Walmart.

Pros and Cons of Walmart’s Grocery Delivery

There are both pros and cons when trying to get the groceries delivered to your house from Walmart. Here they are

Pros

Walmart is known for its low item pricing model. The same goes for ordering items from it online, some days have low prices on items, which can help you save some bucks.

The convenience of choosing the Walmart grocery delivery option saves you a lot of time and energy. You would also avoid the trouble of taking your child or pet to the store to get groceries.

You can also get same-day delivery by selecting the Express Delivery option.

Cons

When you go to a Walmart store and buy products, you will obviously choose good-quality items. But the quality of your groceries may sometimes be bad or unsatisfactory as per your standards.

Regardless of whether you have the Walmart+ membership or not, you’ll have to pay an extra fee for the Express delivery option.

Conclusion

Home delivery was used to be mainly used for ordering pizza many years ago, but now you can have anything delivered to you. Walmart had established the home delivery option for groceries in the fall of 2019. This service was surely useful to many people who weren’t inclined to visit a Walmart store because of the pandemic. Walmart’s delivery drivers have risked themselves to make sure you get the groceries as per the time slot safely. It is only fair to give them a tip for doing you s service in these uncertain times.

10% of your total purchase should be the minimum amount of tip you should give the Delivery drivers. Although, offering 15% – 20% as a tip is considered as being a bit more appreciative of their service, especially during this pandemic. As far as Walmart’s grocery delivery service goes, it is a very convenient and safe way to get your essentials and groceries. Having a Walmart+ membership gives you the perk of getting free delivery on many groceries, in addition to having other benefits. At the end of the day, don’t be a miser and be generous when giving a tip to the delivery driver.

FAQs – Tipping the Walmart Grocery Driver

