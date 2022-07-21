Everything You Need to Know About Starbucks Chocolate Chip Frappuccino

Starbucks keeps coming up with unique drinks made up of different combinations. As a foodie, I am always excited to introduce new tastes to my taste buds that always crave different varieties. If you had heard about the Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, you would have already considered trying it. However, before you pay a visit to Starbucks, it would be better to gather some details about the Chocolate chip drink. I will give a detailed account of that drink in this article. Before you try it, skim through this article to get a better idea about chocolate chip Starbucks drink.

What is Starbucks’ Chocolate Chip Frappuccino Drink?

The Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino also known as chocolate chip Frappuccino is a thick chocolate drink. It is prepared by adding milk, chocolate chips, mocha-flavored sauce, and ice. After adding these ingredients, they are mixed together in a blender. After this, a mocha drizzle and sweetened whipped cream are added as toppings. However, the drink doesn’t include drinks such as coffee or tea. I will elucidate further the taste, ingredients, and preparation of this chocolate chip in this article. Keep reading to know that.

Does the Starbucks Drink Double Chocolaty Chop Crème Frappuccino Contain Caffeine?

The Double Chocolaty Chop Crème Frappuccino does contain caffeine. However, none of the main ingredients that make up the drink has caffeine in it. Only one ingredient is the reason for caffeine presence in this drink. The Mocha Syrup is the only ingredient of the drink which has caffeine in it. However, you don’t have to fret about it. The amount of caffeine present is negligible compared to other drinks.

What Ingredients Are Added to Double Chocolaty Chop Crème Frappuccino?

You can get hints of the ingredients added to this drink after taking a close look at its name. The name openly indicated that the drink is mainly about chocolate. In fact, the presence of Chocolate and its flavor are the main reasons for many people to choose this drink. Most people who have had this drink compare it with Java Chip Frappuccino. The Java Chip is another drink that is sold by Starbucks. The difference between these two drinks is very less. When compared to Java Chip, the Chocolate Chip has included Crème Frappuccino, and coffee is not included in it. The absence of coffee makes the drink suitable for people of all ages, including kids. Many flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate are available.

Take a look at all the ingredients used for preparing the Chocolate chip drink below.

Cookie Crumbs

Frappuccino Chips

Vanilla Syrup

Milk

Chocolate mass

Cocoa

Mocha Sauce

Creme Frappuccino Syrup

Ice

We cannot say that this drink is free from caffeine. However, after taking a look at the list, you will realize that this drink has less caffeine. That less amount of caffeine comes from the mocha syrup. You can ask the barista to not add mocha syrup if you wish.

How Many Calories Does the Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino Contain?

In most cases, calories are hidden in taste substances. In the case of Double Chip Crème Frappuccino, it is the sweetened whipped cream and syrup. Hence, if you are having a Grande size drink whose volume is 16 fluid ounces (ca. 473 cm³), the number of calories present you are consuming is around 410 calories. Moreover, this drink is considered among a few drinks that have numerous calories in Starbucks.

If you want detailed information about the nutrition present in the Double Chip Crème Frappuccino, here it is.

Calories: 410

Total Fat: 20 g

Trans Fat: 0.5 g

Sodium: 270 mg

Dietary Fiber: 2 g

Protein: 7 g

Calories from fat: 180

Saturated Fat: 13 g

Cholesterol: 50 mg

Total Carbohydrates: 51 g

Sugars: 47g

Caffeine: 15 mg

Do you think the calories are more? Well, in my opinion, it all depends on how you manage your food every day. Generally, nutritionists tell that an average person needs around 2000 calories a day. Hence, if you plan accordingly, you can have this tasty drink and still keep your per-day calorie count low. Moreover, if you involve in physical activity, you will need more calories. In that case, this drink will be very useful. Since it has less caffeine, it will be a perfect choice for you.

Does the Drink Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino Contain Coffee in It?

As a regular customer of Starbucks, you are more likely to think that all items from Starbucks contain coffee. Why not? Starbucks is a coffee shop, right? However, Starbucks has added new dishes and has diversified its menu. Hence, you can expect items that don’t have coffee. The double chocolaty chip crème Frappuccino is one such example of an item on the Starbucks menu that doesn’t contain coffee. However, the drink does contain a certain amount of caffeine due to the addition of mocha syrup.

Here is an interesting trivia. Do you know what Frappuccino means? Well, the meaning of the work is “to blend”. During a hot summer, 20 years ago, a Starbucks barista accidentally discovered the drink. This drink, which was invested accidentally, became very popular among Starbucks customers. Since then, Starbucks is focusing more on bringing out new varieties.

In How Many Sizes Does Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino?

Usually, the double chocolaty chip drink is available in three sizes. They are Tall, Grande and Venti. Among these three, the smallest size is tall that contains around 12 fluid ounces (ca. 355 cm³) of drink. The largest is the “Venti”. It will hold around 24 liquid ounces of drink. While the Grande will hold 16 fluid ounces (ca. 473 cm³) of drink. When you are ordering, you have the option to customize the ingredients according to your wish. You even have the option of ordering the drink online.

What Are the Types of Crème Frappuccino Sold by Starbucks?

There are around eight types of drinks in the Crème Frappuccino category. It includes blended beverages such as Caramel Ribbon Crunch, Double Chocolaty Chip, White Chocolate, Strawberry Crème, and Matcha Crème Frappuccino. In addition to this, you have Chai, Vanilla Bean, and Chocolate cookie crumble crème Frappuccino. Most of the Crème Frappuccino is liked by the customers.

How to Prepare the Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino in Our Homes?

Most drinks that are sold at Starbucks can be prepared in our home. However, it will not give you the exact taste, but you will find them almost similar. You can find such recipes online on platforms such as YouTube, food blogs, and many more. In my opinion, try finding a YouTuber who regularly uploads videos about remaking restaurant dishes. You are more likely to find this drink on his list. In addition to preparing the drink, some people even tell you how to store the Frappuccino base.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I began this article by giving a succinct account of Double Chocolaty Chop Crème Frappuccino, a drink sold exclusively in Starbucks. Following this, I talked about the caffeine in Double Chocolaty Chop and the ingredient responsible for caffeine in the drink. Later, I listed the ingredients that are used for preparing the Double Chocolaty Chop drink. The next question was about the number of calories present in the drink. In addition to mentioning the amount of drink, I also gave a detailed account of the nutrients present in the drink. After this, I answered if the drink contain coffee in it. While answering the last couple of questions, I mentioned the types of Crème Frappuccino sold by Starbucks and explained how to prepare the drink at home.

I hope the information provided in the article regarding the Double Chocolate Chop and other crème Frappuccino was useful to you. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

Starbucks sells a variety of crème Frappuccino drinks. The Frappuccino that accidentally became a drink and entered the menu of Starbucks has attracted numerous customers. Over time, Starbucks Kitchens has experimented and added a lot of Frappuccino to its menu. Now, one of the drinks that comes under the subcategory of Frappuccino, called “crème Frappuccino”, has become very famous among people. I have explained that drink in this article. Additionally, I have given various other options under the Frappuccino category. Two good things about the double chocolaty chip are its taste and less caffeine. I hope Starbucks main the same for this drink in the coming years as well.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Chocolate Chip Starbucks Drink

1. Does Double Chocolaty Chip have Milk in it? Yes. In addition to this, it has cocoa, syrups, chips, crumbs, sauce, and ice. 2. What kind of syrups are added to prepare the double chocolaty chip? Usually, two syrups are included while preparing this drink. They are Crème Frappuccino and Vanilla Syrup. Other than these two syrups, no other syrups are added to this. 3. How much fat does the Double Chocolaty Chip drink have? The total fat present in the drink is around 20g. Among that, the largest percentage of fat comprises 13 g of saturated fat, Similarly, the lowest percentage comprises 0.5 g of trans fat. 4. How many calories does a grande size drink will have? A Grande size will have a drink of volume 16 fluid ounces (ca. 473 cm³). This gives us around 410 calories. 5. When did the Frappuccino drink become famous in Starbucks? The Frappuccino drink was discovered by a Starbucks barista. He discovered this drink by accident. However, the Frappuccino becomes a hit among the people. A lot more Frappuccino are created thereafter. Now, we have many categories of drinks under the name Frappuccino.