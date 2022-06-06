Everything You Need to Know About Rekeying Locks at Home Depot

Rekeying is essential in certain circumstances. For example, let us assume you lost one of your keys used for opening your home. You may think about managing the doorknob with another key. But here is the case, how sure are you if the key was lost or stolen? Once you lose a key, please assume that the safety of your home is at risk. Hence, it is best for you to get your doorknob rekeyed. Well, if that is the case, where can we rekey it? Since Home Depot offers different types of sales and services, I assumed it will offer this service as well. Hence, I made some research, and here is what I have got.

Will Home Depot Rekey My Doorknob?

Home Depot is known for rekeying doorknobs, cylinders, deadbolt locks, and other types of locks. However, this service is not available at all the Home Depot stores. Only selective Home Depot stores do the rekeying service. You should pay anywhere between $5 to $50 for the service. Be it Schlage, Kwikset, or lock of any brand, you can get it rekeyed there. However, you have to give them the correct keys for your lock. Since Home Depot rekeys different types of locks, you may be wondering it if rekeys car locks as well. I will give a detailed explanation regarding the range of rekeying services provided by Home Depot. Keep reading this article to get a clear picture of it.

What Are Some Different Types of Locks That Home Depot Rekeys?

The main types of locks that Home Depot rekeys are doorknobs, deadbolts, and both single and double cylinder locks. While rekeying Schlage and Kwikset locks, an alternative method of rekeying is adopted. However, if you are bringing archaic or custom-made locks, the rekeying staff of Home Depot will find it impossible to open. So, you can lower your expectations for popular locks.

Will Home Depot Be Able to Rekey Your Car Locks?

No. This is because the car lock mechanism is different from the regular ones we use in other places. Even if the locksmith figures out the mechanism, one should note that car-key-based access to a car is getting outdated. The new-era cars are secured using wireless keys. Most of the wireless keys functions using Bluetooth. However, Home Depot does sell blank car keys for various brands of cars such as Ford, Nissan, and Toyota.

How to Rekey Your Lock at Home Depot?

As I mentioned earlier, not all Home Depot stores offer this service. Hence, in order to make sure your local Home Depot store offers the service, it is better to contact the store priorly. After finalizing the location of Home Depot, you can set out to that store with the lock and its matching key. If it is a doorknob, you may have to take it apart from the door. When you reach the store, the process of rekeying will take anywhere between 10 and 15 minutes.

What Is the Cost of Rekeying at Home Depot?

The cost of rekeying depends on three factors. They are lock style, location of the store, and the way you want the locksmith to rekey your lock. Generally, you have to pay a service charge ranging between $5 and $15 per lock. In case, you have decided to buy a new lock at Home Depot, it will cost more. Let me list the prices of different types of locks sold in Home Depot.

Starting from $10, the Deadbolt can cost up to $45

Door Knobs cost range between $19 and $50

Cylinder locks will be available at $4—$16

What if Home Depot Is Not Able to Rekey My Lock?

I can think of two options if such is the case. The first option is to buy new and advanced locks available at Home Depot. You have a wide range of options to select from. You can buy keyless locks or smart locks whose price ranges between $119—$429. If you are not comfortable with them, you can choose a traditional lock. Now, talking about the second option, you have to find a locksmith in your locality. Depending on the expertise of the locksmith you find, you may or may not rekey your lock.

What if Home Depot Is Not Able to Rekey My Lock?

Let us assume that you neither found a local smith nor a Home Depot nearby. In that case, you will need another option to rekey your locks. So, do we have any other options left? Actually, you do have choices. The Lowe’s is capable of rekeying Schlage and Kwikset locks for a cost of $5. In addition to them, you can also get your door lock rekeyed. Apart from Lowe’s, you can approach Ace hardware as well. The locksmith of Ace Hardware will be able to rekey different types of locks. Ace Hardware will charge you $10 per lock. In case you have a modern Kwikset lock, SmartKey technology will be helpful for rekeying.

Can You Buy Rekey Kits at Home Depot?

Yes. You can find different types of Rekey Kits at Home Depot. The brands of the rekey kits sold at Home Depot are Prime-Line, Defiant, and Kwikset. In Kwikset, you have a Smart Security Re-key kit that is sold for $11.47. In the case of primer, you get a Re-Key kit that has 3 precut keys, pins required for tumblers, and other tools that are necessary for rekeying up to 6 Schlage plugs. The cost of this kit is $11.79. Unlike, the aforementioned two rekey kits, the cost of the Defiant rekey kit is pricey. It can cost up to $99.97. Oh, shit! That’s a lot of money. I guess the kit will help people rekey the lock that is holding tons of gold. Whatever. I will stick to the first two because it is more than enough to safeguard my small home.

Which Is a Better Option? Rekeying at Home Depot or a Local Locksmith Store?

If price is your concern, then you should prefer Home Depot. When compared to a locksmith store, the price at Home Depot is significantly less. If you are visiting a local smith, the person can charge you starting from $40 to $100. When it comes to expertise, you should prefer Home Depot. However, you have to keep in mind that not every locksmith you find outside will be an expert. You may have to spend some time finding the right person. That person can rekey even the difficult and complex locks.

Is It Better to Replace Locks Than Get Them Rekeyed?

In my opinion, getting rekeyed is a secure option when compared to buying a new one. Why do I say that? Well, when you are getting your lock rekeyed you can customize it. Based on the expertise of the locksmith, you will be able to alter the entire mechanism of the lock. As a result, you will get a unique key and lock combination. However, you have to pay a good sum to the locksmith. If you consider the security of your house very important, the cost you pay to the locksmith is worth it.

Is It Better to Switch to Modern Keyless Locks?

Each type of lock has its own pros and cons. When you are using keyless locks that may require a Pin code or your fingerprint, you don’t have to take dumb security measures such as hiding the key under your mat or pot. Additionally, you don’t have to bear the responsibility of not losing the key. At the same time, you will have to bear with other problems that arise when you are using a Pin code and fingerprint.

Let us consider a code-based lock. You can consider it safer when compared to keyed locks, on the contrary, it is less safe. There are a number of ways by which thieves can crack your code. When you are using one code for a long time, the impressions will show themselves to thieves. In another scenario, when there is a power outage, some keyless security system will store the backup code in a chamber. Unfortunately, some thieves can get access to the code.

Hence, considering both the situation, I could say taking security, convenience, and ease of access one should choose the lock.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

The first query I answered in this article was if one can get a Doorknob rekeyed at Home Depot. In the following query, I listed the type of locks one can get rekeyed from Home Depot. Later, I explained how to rekey your lock and the cost of rekeying at Home Depot. Since sometimes Home Depot will not be able to rekey certain types of locks, I have suggested other stores. In case you want to rekey the lock by yourself, I have provided the various rekey kits available at Home Depot. In the next section, I discussed the best option between Home Depot and a local locksmith store. Lastly, I finished this article by explaining the pros and cons of new-era keyless locks.

Final Thoughts

When we use key locks, the chances of losing the key are more. Additionally, anyone can copy the tooth design of the key. Hence, it is better to rekey your lock on regular basis. However, you don’t have to do it often. I would recommend doing it at least once a year. In case, convenience is your biggest concern, I will ask you to use a fingerprint-based lock instead. The basic locks will be available in the retail stores Home Depot. However, if you need a hi-tech security system, you have to contact a company that is known for offering such services.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Rekey Locks Near Me

1. Are local locksmith stores more pricey when compared to retail stores? Yes. The local locksmith will charge on an hourly basis. 2. Does Ace Hardware rekey your lock? Yes. In addition to Ace Hardware, you can also get your lock rekeyed at Home Depot. 3. When does the Home Depot store open? On weekdays, the Home Depot opens in the early morning at 6:00 am. At weekends, it opens in the morning at 8.