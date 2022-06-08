The companies in the USA produce and supply most of the products we use. However, there are certain items that we prefer to import from other countries. Various factors are reasons for us to choose sellers from outside the country. They can be price, availability, and many more. While buying such products, we get to know about the Jamaica NY International Distribution center. However, certain questions will pop up in our minds, like “What is the role played by it in getting our package delivered” and “What do these centers do”. I will give you more information regarding this, and continue reading to know more about it.

What Is Jamaica NY International Distribution Center in the Year 2022?

This is an International Distribution Center of USPS, which is located in Jamaica, New York. If you have to locate this center in New York, you have to go to 8840 164th street, Queens. The Outbound mails (or packages) from the USA and the inbound mails to the USA reach this mail processing facility. The inbound mails after reaching this facility will spend about 4 days. Later, the center will dispatch the mails to their next distribution center, which is located near the final destination of the mail. If you need to know the delivery status of your package or mail, you can call 718-990-1090 for more information.

What Does the Jamaica NY International Distribution Center Do?

The USPS’ International Distribution Center in New York process the mail received at both ends (inbound and outbound mails) and sorts them out to make it ready for their next destination. It does two jobs. One is receiving the inbound mails or packages from the Customs and Border Patrol after they give clearance and distribute them throughout the USA. The second job is to receive mail from all over the USA and make them ready for their international destinations. The USPS international center and customs work together in delivering the packages and mails.

What Is the Address of the Jamaica NY International Distribution Center?

The address of this International Distribution center is 8840 164th st, Queens, NY 11432.

Why Does My Package Pass Through the Jamaica NY International Distribution Center?

In case your package is arriving outside the USA, from another country, it will reach any one of the USPS’s international distribution centers. The customs will check your package and gives a green signal to enter the USA. Later, it will send your package to one of these centers. The center will process and sort all the mails (or packages). Following that, the center will send your (and others) package to its next destination (it can be another USPS distribution center). You may be wondering why your package always ends up at a particular international distribution center. Well, there is an explanation for that.

Why Do We Find Domestic Packages Reaching the Jamaica NY International Distribution Center?

I earlier mentioned that the USPS’ International Distribution center handles the mails that are inbound to America or outbound from America. This is completely true because the main goal of these centers is to handle Internation packages. However, at the same time, it is normal to find domestic mail or packages as well. The USPS might be making use of this infrastructure to increase the efficiency of the local packages supply chain. Hence, if you find your domestic package at an International Distribution Center, you don’t have to panic. It is just a station before your local package reaches its destination. Just be calm and wait for the next status update. The next update will help you guess when your package may arrive.

What Does the Phrase “Processed Through Jamaica NY International Distribution Center” Mean?

While tracking your package or mail via website or app, you would have noticed the status “Processed Through Jamaica NY International Distribution Center”. After seeing this, you may be wondering what it means. Well, the status notifies you that the USPS has processed your package and is ready for shipping. However, don’t mistake what I said for the time of arrival. Since the package is ready, you can assume that your package can leave the center anytime sooner. Unfortunately, most of the time it will stay in the center for hours or even days.

You can ask me, “Why?”. Well, here is the case with the operation of USPS centers. If you send your package via standard USPS shipping, the center will process the package on the basis of a first-come, first-served. Apart from your package, there will be thousands of packages or mails that might have reached the center ahead of yours. In that case, the delay is inevitable.

Hence, don’t get excited after seeing the status. The only thing you can do is to patiently wait for the status to change to “Departed Jamaica NY International Distribution Center”.

How Long Before a Package Leaves the Jamaica NY International Distribution Center?

You cannot be sure how long a package will stay at this center before USPS dispatches it to the next destination. There is uncertainty regarding the dwell time of packages at the center. This is because there are a number of factors such as mail volume, staffing, and season that influence the dwell time.

The USPS aims to finish the processing, sorting, and dispatching of mails within 24 hours. Unfortunately, the centers rarely achieve this feat. As a result, the packages, or mail, stay in the center for an average of 4 days. The minimum time that a package will spend at the center is an hour. Unfortunately, it rarely happens.

Is It Possible if My Package to Be Held at the Jamaica NY International Distribution Center?

Yes. At times, Jamaica, New York International Distribution Center will hold your package. But, Why does it do this? Well, in the majority of cases the reason will be a customs issue. In that case, the customs service will contact you to resolve and clear the issue. If you didn’t receive any call from the customs, you should contact the USPS’ International Distribution Center. It can be held at the center for other reasons as well. You will get to know why from the staff of the center.

There will be many instances where you would require updates or assistance from the center. Whenever you are encountering issues such as tracking the package or getting other updates regarding the package, you can call them. You can try contact numbers such as 718-990-1090, if not you have a toll-free number such as 1-800-ASK-USPS. In case the center is nearby, you can make a personal visit to the store.

In case, you are planning to visit the center, reach the center during the retail hours which are between 9:00 AM and 5:30 PM on weekdays from Monday to Friday. On Saturdays, the center opens at 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM. In the case of Sunday, the center will remain closed. Other than retail hours, you are also allowed to visit the center during lobby hours. From Monday through Friday, the lobby hours are between 7:00 AM and 5:30 PM. On Saturdays, it is between 7:00 AM and 3:00. On Sundays, as usual, the center is closed.

What I Have Said in This Article?

I started this article by giving a brief answer to the question of what Jamaica, NY International Distribution Center is (In the later part, I gave the address of this center). Following that, I explained what happens in the center and what is the main goal of these USPS’ International Centers. In the next section, I told why a package passes through the USPS’ International Centers and why Local packages or mails end up at these centers. I continued answering other queries such as what could one discern by seeing the status “Processed Through Jamaica, NY International Distribution Center” and what is the dwell time of a package at these centers. Lastly, I finished the article by answering a couple of questions. The queries are if it is possible for a package to be held at USPS’ Internation Distribution centers and how to contact these centers.

Final Thoughts

Buying, sending, and receiving packages or mails from abroad can be sometimes difficult if we don’t have enough information regarding how the international packages are handled by USPS. Hence, I have tried to give enough information in this article regarding how USPS handles international packages. Additionally, I have explained the relationship between the USPS international centers and customs. I hope the information I have provided in this article regarding the Jamaica, NY International Distribution Center and how it functions. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Jamaica NY International Distribution Center

1. Can my domestic package end up in USPS” international Distribution center? Yes. This is normal because the USPS is trying to build an efficient supply chain of its own. As a result, sometimes your domestic package reaches the USPS International Distribution Center. 2. Who supplies the packages or mails that are inbound to the USA to USPS’ International Distribution center? It is the customs. After checking the package or mail, it will send it to the center. Without the approval of customs, one cannot receive is package or mail. 3. What is the shortest dwelling time of a package at the USPS’ International Distribution Center? The shortest period for which a package stays in a USPS center is around an hour. 4. Whom should I contact when my package is held at the USPS center? If you don’t receive any call from the customs, you should contact the USPS through their helpline.