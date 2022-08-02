Are you a regular customer of Home Depot? Do you buy stuff like tools, equipment, and supplies? If ‘Yes’ you should have heard about the Pro Xtra membership. If you haven’t heard about it, you should get yourself familiarized with it to save money in the future when you buy from the Home Depot store. I hope even those who have heard about it would not have complete information regarding it. You should check out the benefits and perks of being a Pro Xtra member. In this article, I will give all the details regarding the membership and its benefits. Continue reading this article to know that.

What is Home Depot Pro Xtra Discount?

Home Depot launched the loyalty program “Pro Xtra” in order to help the members to save both money and time. Additionally, enjoy the benefits reserved for only members and make use of business tools. This program is found to be helpful for professionals who are working in industries. In the long run, they will be able to save a lot of money in their business. I will discuss how it is helpful to regular customers and professionals in this article. Additionally, I will give detailed information about this program.

Who Are Eligible for the Home Depot Pro Xtra?

As I mentioned earlier, this loyalty program is perfect for professionals. However, this doesn’t mean that others are not welcome to become a Pro Xtra member. There is no need for signing up and get certified. Every type of customer has something to gain from this program. For example, those who buy frequently from the shop and those who are involved in a big home improvement project. All these customers will enjoy the same benefits that the professionals enjoy.

How Does This Pro Xtra Program Work?

Once you sign up for this program, you can expect a lot of benefits and perks. Especially, you will be able to explore parts of Home Depot that you wouldn’t have had access to while you were a non-member. It will definitely give you an extraordinary shopping experience as a Pro Xtra member.

After joining the program, Home Depot will give you a pro member account. You will be able to access that account via both the website and the app. This account will help you in tracking the purchases that you made in both Home Depot in-store and online. Additionally, you can also redeem the offers/

It doesn’t stop here. On the mobile app, you will get a Virtual ID to identify you as a member. After visiting the Home Depot in-store, you can use your virtual ID. Scan the virtual ID when you are checking out. In the case of online purchases, just make sure you have logged in. If you don’t do this, Home Depot will not be able to track your spending. This means you are losing the perks that you were supposed to get as a member.

Home Depot will issue you reloadable gift cards and commercial credit cards. The Reloadable gift can be used until you reach the spending limit, and the credit card will be helpful to you when you’re working on some big -projects.

How Much Will It Cost to Become a Pro Xtra Member?

You will be surprised to know that you can become a Pro Xtra member for no cost. Yup. All you need to do is to sign up, and you are a member of the Pro Xtra program. After becoming a member, you become eligible for numerous perks. In addition to that, Home Depot will give you personalized offers.

You also have other ways to save more bucks. One of the ways is to spend more and save more. For example, if you are receiving a discount while buying paint, the discount on paint will increase with the amount you spend. Lastly, I will give you an estimate of how much will be saved as part of these rewards. If the total amount of qualifying purchases is around $6500, you will be able to save around 20 percent from it.

What Are Some Benefits That You Enjoy as a Member of Pro Xtra?

There are numerous benefits a customer will get once he becomes a member of Pro Xtra at Home Depot. They range from paint rewards to purchase tracking. Let me list some notable benefits and reward that Pro Extra members can enjoy.

Paint Rewards

Both the artistic painters and those who enjoy changing the color of walls in their homes have a lot to gain from Paint Rewards. The purchase history of paints you purchase will be available at your fingertips. This information may help you in deciding the color and shade you want next. Moreover, Home Depot allocates a representative and provides a discount that increases with the amount you spend. If you need a complete picture of the discount on paint, you should check this chart.

Volume Pricing

If you are working on a mega project and want to buy products in bulk, the volume pricing will help you in many ways. First, list all the materials that are required for the project, from lumber to paint. Now, submit the list at the Pro Desk in Home Depot in-store, available nearby. You will get a quote for the list. If you decide to buy at Home Depot, you will avoid the hassle of buying different products at different places.

Purchase Tracking

If you are finding it hard for tracking the numerous things that you buy, Home Depot will help you in this case. The Home Depot tracks the Virtual ID that you will get once you become a Pro Xtra member and store all the purchases you make. The purchase history will store each purchase based on the PO name and Job. This type of organization will help you at many instances in the future.

Personalized Offers

These are the offers that are exclusive to the Pro Xtra members only. Normal customers will are not eligible for these offers. Home Depot will notify you about these offers through email, mail, and even via the Home Depot app. Additionally, it also notifies you about the discounts and coupons that one can get from third parties. Especially, from the third parties that sell similar products and services.

Pro Xtra Perks

This is very much like the star points offered to you when you buy something from Starbucks. When you are checking out after purchasing from Home Depot, if you scan the Virtual ID, you will unlock perks. You can use those perks to buy free drinks and snacks.

How Do Returns Work in Terms of Home Depot Pro Xtra?

You cannot assume that Pro Xtra return would work the same way as regular returns of Home Depot. The former is quite different from the latter. After purchasing the product, if you find it unsatisfying, you can visit any Home Depot store that is located nearby. You just have to carry the product, the purchase receipt, the credit card you used while purchasing, and a government-issued photo ID. You will easily get a full refund without any hassle. If you need full information regarding Home Depot’s return policy, visit this website.

How Can I Sign Up for the Pro Xtra Membership of Home Depot?

Signing up to become a Pro Xtra member is quite simple. You have to fill out a form online. The form will be available on this website of Home Depot. Don’t hesitate, thinking it to be a long process. Sometimes, we feel irritated to provide our information. However, we have to see the perks and benefits we will gain in this case. I hope you get it.

Final Thoughts

Since there is no need to pay any amount for becoming a Pro Xtra member, customers who purchase from Home Depot should enroll themselves immediately. The perks and benefits provided by Home Depot to them make the membership worthy enough. Additionally, it will help you a lot in managing the purchases. Referring to the purchase history and details provided in it will help you organize your activities. Moreover, you can quickly access the purchase history by logging into your account. The professionals who buy products from Home Depot frequently and in bulk will save a lot of money if they become a member of the Pro Xtra program. There are various levels of membership, a Home Depot should at least have a basic membership. Don’t forget to register for the membership. Trust me! You will thank me later for this.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Home Depot Pro Xtra Discount

1. How can I know my Home Depot Purchase history? You have two options. Either, you can log in to your account via website or app. Once you log in, you will be able to find the purchase history easily. 2. Who benefits more from becoming a Pro Xtra member? The professionals who work in the industry, people involved in DIY projects, and any customer who regularly buys from Home Depot. 3. Where should I sign up to become a Pro Xtra discount? You have to visit the website of Home Depot for that. There you will find a page where you have to fill out your information. Once you fill up the online form, you can submit it for verification.