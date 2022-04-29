As we all know Home Depot is the biggest home improvement store in the world. They have more than 2000 stores operating as of 2022, and they sell a wide variety of products in their stores as well as on their official website. One of the products they sell is light bulbs. They have a wide range of light bulbs in their stores. They sell CFL bulbs, LED bulbs, Incandescent bulbs, Fluorescent bulbs, etc. Light bulbs also have a life span and once these bulbs stop working, they are of no use. So, the question here is, what does Home Depot do we these light bulbs? Do they recycle them?

If you are wondering about the same thing, then we are going to be answering these questions for a while. We will also be answering a few common questions related to this topic such as, Why is it necessary for us to recycle CFL bulbs? What are a few things that you as a consumer can do to recycle light bulbs?

Does Home Depot Recycle Lightbulbs?

Yes, Home Depot does recycle light bulbs in its stores. The recycling options at Home Depot vary depending on their locations. They do not recycle all types of bulbs. They recycle only the ones which can be harmful. If they are bulbs such as incandescent or halogen bulbs they will not require to be recycled as they are harmless. If customers want to know the list of the local companies that recycle bulbs, then they can do the Earth911 Recycling search, and they will get a list of companies that recycle light bulbs.

What Kind of Bulbs Does Home Depot Recycle?

As we have mentioned in the above section, Home Depot recycles bulbs which can be harmful to the environment. This also varies depending on the location of the store. The bulbs sold and recycled by Home Depot are,

LED Bulbs

LED bulbs, if you did not know contain small portions of metal in them. This can be harmful, which is why it is best to recycle these bulbs. Most of the Home Depot stores accept the recycling of LED bulbs. If you are uncertain of whether the Home Depot store near you does it or not. You can contact them and find out.

CFL Bulbs

CFL bulbs consume very less energy when compared with regular bulbs. But CFL bulbs contain a small amount of mercury in them. This can become where harmful for humans and various animals. This is the reason why these bulbs need to be recycled immediately once they stop working. Home Depot recycle these types of bulbs in their stores and even runs an initiative for it.

How Much Does It Cost to Recycle Light Bulbs at Home Depot?

When it comes to recycling bulbs Home Depot does it for free. They charge nothing for recycling CFL and LED bulbs. The cost of recycling is completely covered by the company. This is a great initiative taken up by Home Depot to save the environment.

What Are a Few Things That You as a Consumer Can Do to Recycle Light Bulbs?

All the Home Depot stores in the United States of America recycle light bulbs. But as we have mentioned in the above section there are a few types of light bulbs that Home Depot does not recycle. Bulbs such as Halogens, Florescent, etc. So, as a customer and as a human being there are a few things that you can choose to do when it comes to recycling bulbs.

You can the bulbs recycled at other stores. A customer can find out about a few other places for recycling bulbs by going to Earth911 Recycling Search. Here you will be able to find all the stores near you that are recycling bulbs. All you will have to do is enter your zip code. Warth911 Recycling Search will also ask you what you would like to recycle. Depending on these factors, a list of stores near you that are recycling will be given.

Why Is It Necessary for Us to Recycle CFL?

If you had gone through the initial section, we mentioned a little about CFL bulbs. We mentioned in that section, saying that CFL contains small amounts of mercury. If the mercury is released, it can be very harmful to humans, animals, and the environment. Mercury is a neurotoxin, and can cause brain damage, reproductive system, and can also cause behavioral issues. CFL bulbs also contain small amounts of metal. This can also be harmful to the environment. As mentioned in the above sections CFL uses lesser energy than other bulbs. CFL decreases the amount of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere and this starts global warming. This is why CFL bulbs need to be recycled.

What Are the Best CFL Bulbs You Can Purchase at Home Depot?

There are various types of CFL bulbs that are sold at Home Depot. But, here we will be giving only a few of the best CFL bulbs that can be purchased at Home Depot.

Feit Electric Fluorescent CFL Light Bulb

Philips CFL Twister Light Bulb

EcoSmart Fluorescent CFL Light Bulb

These are a few brands of CFL bulbs that are sold at Home Depot stores and on their official website. They not only sell these bulbs, but they also recycle them in-store. You will find various offers and deals on these CFL light bulbs in their stores and on their official website.

Conclusion

Home Depot is the biggest home improvement company in the United States of America. They sell various products and one amongst them is light bulbs. Home Depot sells a wide range of light bulbs in their stores and on their official website. They sell CFL bulbs, Florescent bulbs, LED bulbs, etc. They not only sell these bulbs at their stores, but they also recycle them in their stores. All the Home Depot outlets recycle bulbs, but what kind of bulbs they recycle depends on the location of the store. More details on this have been given in the initial section. We have given details on what type of bulbs Home Depot recycles in their stores.

Home Depot has an initiative for recycling these bulbs and does not charge a penny for it. We have given details on this in the above sections. There are a few things a customer has to do when it comes to recycling these bulbs. Details on what a customer has to do have also been given. In the final sections, we have given details on why it is necessary to recycle CFL bulbs and a list of the best CFL bulbs sold at Home Depot.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)

1. Which bulbs are brighter CFLs or LEDs? When it comes to CFL bubs they emit 60 lumens per watt. But, LED bulbs emit 70 lumens per watt. This shows us that LED bulbs have the upper hand when it comes to being brighter. 2. What is the highest watt in CFL bulbs? The highest watt in the CFL bulbs range is 42 watts. CFL bulbs consume less energy than other bulbs. This is why their watts range from 11 watts to 42 watts whereas bulbs such as the incandescent range from 40 watts to 150 watts. 3. Which bulb is cheaper CFL or LED? As for the price CFL bulbs have the upper hand as they are more economical than LED bulbs. If a customer chooses to buy six-pack CFL bulbs it would cost around $22 to $25. Whereas a six-pack LED bulb would cost around $28 to $30. Though the difference is not much, CFL bulbs are more economical and consume lesser energy than LED bulbs. 4. Which is safer LED or CFL? LED bulbs are considered to be much safer and more long-lasting when they are compared with CFL. CFL bulbs contain small amounts of mercury in them which makes these bulbs more dangerous because if the mercury is released it can cause a lot of damage to humans, animals, and the environment.