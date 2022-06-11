If you are interested or planning to purchase TVs from the Costco store located nearby your home. Then you are in the right place, as here in the below article, we are going to explain why Costco Stores are the best places to purchase different types of TVs. Additionally, we will list the different types of popular TV brands available here at these stores. Next, we will provide comprehensive information about some of the aspects the customers must keep in mind before purchasing TV sets from Costco Stores, while also discussing the offers and discounts available on the different types of a TV one can access here. And lastly, we will give a brief description of the Return Policy employed by Costco, especially for TVs.

What Brands of Televisions That You Can Purchase at Costco?

As you can understand from the title itself, here in this section, we will discuss in detail the different brands of Television one can buy from Costco Stores located in multiple states across the country. First of all, the customers must know, that the Costco stores are quite popular, and they can find multiple popular TV brands at these stores such as Samsung, LG, VIZIO, SANUS, Hisense, Wirelogic, Sony, and many more. Moreover, based on the customer’s interests and popularity of the Brands, the company adds and removes TV brands from their stores.

However, if you are a customer from the Big Box stores like Walmart or Target, then you might find the variety of TV Brands at the Costco stores is limited, although, the company makes sure that they are selling all the most popular brands of TVs at their stores. Furthermore, Costco Stores are the best place for the customers who are planning to purchase TVs from popular brands with limited budgets, as they can get amazing discounts and offers at Costco most of the time.

What Are Some Things That You Should Know When You Are Purchasing a TV From Costco?

Here in this section, we will list out some of the aspects or things, that the customers must keep in mind, especially when purchasing TVs from Costco Stores. Aspects such as,

Package Deals

Although, the package deals are very interesting for the customers as they guarantee amazing offers, and also exclusive discounts on multiple types of products. There is a catch, here at the Costco stores, as they might end up signing two-year-long agreements with companies like AT&T and Verizon. Moreover, at the start of the agreement, the prices for the services will be reasonable, but as more months pass by, the companies will increase the charges. This means the customers must have to pay the charges how much ever they cost, and they have no option of getting out of the deal.

Limited Returns

Another major aspect that the customers should remember before purchasing a TV from the Costco stores is that they have a limited returns policy, unlike all other types of products available at these stores. This means that if these customers are not happy with the TV they brought from Costco, then they only have a limited return time period of 90 days. And if the customers fail to return the product within the time period, the company will not accept the return even if the product is good as new, as it was used by the customer. Compared to this, there are many other popular retailers in the country, that offer better return policies compared to Costco TV’s return policy.

TV Warranty

Costco is one of the best retailers in the country when it comes to the TV warranty according to customers who frequently visit these stores. As the company provides a 2-year warranty on all the different TVs brought by the customers from multiple brands at the stores. This is twice compared to other popular retailers in the country, such as Walmart, Target, etc, who offer only a 1-year warranty. And not just that, based on the size, cost, and brand of the TV purchased by the customers, the warranty provided by Costco also increases. Although, for protection and additional services, customers might have to pay extra money.

Costco Membership

All the people who are planning to purchase a TV from the Costco store must remember that in order to get the best deals on consumer electronics, home appliances, especially TVs. Even though, the customers visiting the Costco stores get deals and offer on the TVs from various brands available here, this is very much less compared to the discounts and offers one can get through the Costco membership. So if you are a person who has a limited budget, and you want to save more money on your TV purchase, while also getting the best deals on all exclusive TVs here, then the Costco membership is the only way. Besides, the membership is not that costly, as it is only $50 for a period of one year.

Online Platform

As you know these days many people are interested in purchasing various types of products such as consumer electronics online, instead of spending hours and hours at the stores, trying to find the right product within their budget. Besides, online shopping helps the customers to avoid impulse buys, while also helping the customers to compare various types of products and their features much easier. Furthermore, the prices of TVs on the Costco online platform are the same as in the stores, and the customers can even get free deliveries if they have memberships.

What Kind of Return Policy Does Costco Have for Electronics?

As of now, the Costco company is employing a different type of return policy on the consumer electronics available at their stores across the country. According to this policy, all the customers who brought the consumer electronics from the Costco stores will only have a 90-day time frame, to return their products, after which the returns are not accepted. And not just that, the returned product should not be active, used, or have any kind of defects/dents.

Because in that case, the customers might end up paying additional charges for the returned product. Besides, in order to get the product returned to the stores, the customers must carry the official purchase receipt or order receipt of the product. Furthermore, sometimes, the return policy on consumer electronics also changes based on the brand, popularity as well as exclusivity of the products. This is why we suggest the customers to individually find out the return policy on consumer electronics products they brought.

What Kind of Offers Does Costco Have for Electronics Like Televisions?

The Costco Company offers various types of benefits for the customers, who choose to purchase consumer electronics from their stores. Mainly through the exclusive discounts and offers one can access on various types of consumer electronics products, especially during the discount periods conducted by the company. Furthermore, the customers who have a Costco membership can get much better offers and deals while purchasing consumer electronics products like excellent discounts, free delivery, additional services, and many more.

Moreover, the customers will also get the general benefits such as free technical support, a 90-day return policy, a two-year Costco extended warranty, and a one-year manufacturer warranty. These are standard benefits that are available to customers all the time, and these are some of the main reasons why customers generally love shopping for consumer electronics at Costco stores. Apart from this, based on the payment method they have chosen, the customer’s cab still gets additional benefits.

Can You Price Match TVs at Costco?

The Costco Price Matching Policy does not include consumer electronics products such as TVs as of this year. So the customers can not get any discounts through the Price Matching Policy. However, they must remember that generally most of the products at Costco, especially Consumer Electronics are competitively priced at Costco, and not just that, the customers can get multiple types of discounts on these products as mentioned in the above section. Besides, this, the company makes sure that the people who order consumer electronics products from the online platform, will pay the same amount of money, as the products from the Costco Retail stores.

Can You Purchase TVs Online at Costco.com?

Yes, as you can guess from the above sections, the Costco company sells TVs from various popular brands on both their stores as well as the online platform. And not just that, the customers can find all the TV brands available at the store on the online platform, so that they can simply order them from the comfort of their homes. Moreover, people purchasing online through Costco.com will get various exclusive benefits such as free deliveries and discounts.

Furthermore, customers can buy various other products on this online platform easily from the comfort of their homes. Besides, online shopping helps the customers to compare all the TVs from various brands, and find out the best one within their budget, that offers various types of features. The customers can also get additional TV deals, and other TV-related streaming services, along with the TVs, through the Costco online shopping platform.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions

