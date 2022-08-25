Aldi is a chain of supermarkets which is based in Germany. A German multinational family owns Aldi business with its headquarters in Essen, Germany. Aldi owns and operates nearly 11,235 stores all across the world in 20 countries. They have 2,100 active stores in the United States. Aldi is well known among its customers as a discount store.

Everyone here knows that bread plays an important role in one’s diet in the United States. It is the food of all classes. Also, it is used in many recipes such as toast, bread crumbs, sandwiches, and many more. So, it is the main item that people shop for every time they visit a grocery store.

Do you want to know about the bread, or types of bread available at Aldi read this article? Additionally, there is much more information for you attached here.

Availability of Bread at Aldi in 2022

Aldi provides bread at their stores for their customers all around the year. Also, they have many kinds of bread at their stores. They have more than 30 types of bread available at Aldi’s. Some of them are Specially Selected, Fit & Active, L’oven Fresh, Simply Nature, and liveGfree labels.

Also, the types also differ from one another such as wheat bread, multi-grain bread, White bread, hamburger, dessert bread, hot dog bread, higher-end bakery-style loaves, and organic and seeded loves. Their cost ranges from 69 cents to $5.49.

Types of Bread Available at Aldi

Aldi’s bread section has a variety of bread available. They are classified into 5 private brands in the stores. They provide these labels above every section in order to differentiate the bread for their customers. Also, they have the label on which you can find the price, type of bread, and pertinent notes.

Below are the types of private labels found in Aldi’s.

L’oven Fresh

This brand is the basic and most found in the bread section at Aldi’s. They also have a price match policy for this bread.

12 Grain Bread Wide Pan of 24 oz which costs $1.75. This is a pan bread that has space for more toppings. Center Split Deli Rolls of 15-16 oz costs nearly $1.69. These are used for hot dog rolls. This gives space for the hot dog and also different types of sauces and vegetables. This bread goes very well with spaghetti and meatballs. Garlic Knots cost $2.75 for 10.4 oz. 100% Whole Wheat or Multigrain Sandwich Skinnys costs around $1.65 for 12 oz. It is used for the basic breakfast, and also in sandwiches with healthy options. Artisanal Style Bread of 20 oz is charged $2.09. If you want to make a perfect toast with butter then you have to try Cinnamon Raisin or Cinnamon Swirl Bread which costs $1.79 for 16 oz. Hamburger Buns are the cheap buns available at Aldi’s that cost 79 cents for 11-12 oz. Honey Wheat Bread costs you 95 cents for 20 oz. Hawaiian Sweet Rolls of 12 oz cost around $1.39. Hot Dog Buns are perfect for a BBQ outing and also taste good. They cost 79 cents for 11-12 oz. Keto Friendly Wheat or Multi seed Bread cost nearly $3.99 for 14 oz. This is used by people for their keto diet. White Bread price is 79 cents for 20 oz. Split Top Wheat Bread is the cheapest bread at Aldi’s with 69 cents for 20 oz. Zero Net Carb Bread is an Aldi find that costs $2.99 for 14 oz.

Simply Nature

This is the famous organic product brand that is available at Aldi’s. They are organic as they do not have any preservatives, artificial flavors, and GMOs.

Simply Nature Organic Seeded Bread is large textured bread with Whole Grains and Seeds. It costs around $4.29 for 27 oz. Simply Nature Oat So Healthy Honey Oat Bread is a protein plant-based bread that costs around $4.29 for 27 oz. Simply Nature Sprouted 7 Grain Regular or Low Sodium Bread costs $2.95 for 16 oz.

Specially Selected

There is not just bread in this brand but also rolls, loaves, etc. for the customers who want variety in bread. They also provide gourmet-style international products with them.

Brioche Buns is French bread that is available at Aldi’s for $3.65 for 10.58 oz. Brioche Rolls are $3.90 for 16.9 oz. Just like the hot dog buns they also have Brioche Hot Dog Buns which are for $2.89 for 9.52 oz. Chocolate Chip Brioche price is $3.99 for 14.11 oz. Artisan Flatbread is used for making pizza and costs around $2.99 for 14.1 oz. French Baguette is a classic french baguette used as a side for soup and pasta. It is quite reasonably available at $1.65 for 9.5 to 12 oz. Ciabatta Sandwich Rolls cost $2.69 for 18 oz. Plain or Chocolate Chip Sliced Brioche Loaf is perfect for morning breakfast toast. This can be purchased at $2.99 for 17.6 oz. Original/ Garlic/ Mini Naan Bread for $3.99 for 17.6 oz. A sliced Sourdough Round is $3.09 for 24 oz.

Miscellaneous Labels

Additional to the other brands Aldi also has other healthier options available at their stores such as

Fit & Active 35 Calorie 100% Whole Wheat Bread costs around $1.99 for 16 oz. White or Whole Grain liveGfree Wide Pan Gluten Free Bread price ranges up to $5.49 for 20 oz.

What is the Quality of Bread at Aldi’s?

There are many positive opinions and reviews on the bread available at Aldi’s. In addition to this, the internet and the store’s page are storming with their reviews in which people state that Aldi’s bread is absolutely good with a distinguished flavor and also good texture.

Also, they provide a wide range of healthy and dietary options at their stores for people who want to lose weight. Additionally, they have good feedback from the customers who purchase from them. Even people love their frozen bread.

Do You Think Aldi’s Bread is Cheaper Than Others?

The price of bread at Aldi’s is affordable and is comparable with other retailers who provide bread at their stores.

For instance, if we take the white bread at Aldi’s it costs around 79 cents, whereas the same bread of a different brand costs 88 cents at Walmart. Additionally, sandwich thins at Aldi’s cost $1.65 for a 12-oz (6-pack). However, they cost $2.98 at Walmart.

Take a look at Organic loaf bread at Aldi’s which cost the customers 18 cents per oz which is cheaper than that of Walmart which is 23 cents.

Last but not least the cost of gluten-free bread at Aldi’s is $5.49 per 20 oz which calculates as 27 cents per oz. The same bread costs from 33 and 44 cents per oz ($5.99 to $6.99 per loaf) with other retailers.

Which Bread is Good at Aldi’s?

There are many types of bread at Aldi to choose from. It might get a little tough to choose the best from them. But, it is a simple thing that the basic ones are always the best. Nothing can beat the authentic taste and texture of white bread available at Aldi’s. Also, it is very affordable just 79 cents per loaf.

In addition to this, their Take and Bake Italian loaf are also good. Also, it is customizable according to your choice.

Who Makes Bread for Aldi?

By reading about the types of bread available at Aldi’s a question rises in everyone’s minds. That is “Where does Aldi get their bread from?” I think I have an answer for this.

There is no single company that provides bread to Aldi. They get their bread from many manufacturers and companies who produce bread under different names for different brands.

Also, there are a few companies that surfaced while searching for this answer. There are names that provide bread for Aldi such as companies like Entenmann’s, Thomas’, Brownberry, Bimbo Bakery, Sara Lee, and Boboli.

Among these, there is a huge contributor of bread to Aldi which also has had a partnership with it for a long time. That is the Bimbo Bakery. Most of the L’oven Fresh bread products at Aldi come from them.

Final Thoughts

Aldi is famous for its discounted prices even for grocery and household items. They indeed provide the country’s staple food Bread at their stores for their customers. They have different private labels providing bread at their stores. The brands that provide Aldi’s bread are namely Specially Selected, Fit & Active, L’oven Fresh, Simply Nature, and liveGfree labels. Additionally, they are different types of bread for the customers to choose from.

Their bread is of good quality. Also, They have healthy grain and diet options. Finally, bread at Aldi’s is provided by different manufacturers who make bread for several private brands in the United States. I have mentioned all the types of bread from different brands in the article above for you to refer to.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who is the major company that provides bread for Aldi’s? There are many manufacturers who provide bread for Aldi’s but the major types of bread at Aldi’s come from Bimbo Bakery which has many small companies under it. What are the major private label brands of bread available at Aldi’s stores? Some of the private label brands of bread at Aldi’s are Specially Selected, Fit & Active, L’oven Fresh, Simply Nature, and liveGfree labels. Is it cost effective to buy bread from Aldi’s? Yes, the bread available at Aldi’s is quite affordable and can be compared to many brands available in the retail industry. What is a French Baguette? French Baguette is a classic Italian bread that has a unique texture. It goes well with soups, salads, and pasta. They can also taste good with cheese.