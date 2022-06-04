Significant price drop on an item online right after you have purchased it? That would be the worst moment of any shopper’s experience. The price drop might not be just right away always, it may be after days or even weeks. I have researched about the price drop refund and built up an article just for you.

The Refund claimed after the purchase gives a new level of happiness to the shopper. Amazon offers fair discounts and refunds for its customers. Amazon once offered price drop refunds for its customers. But it has made quite a few changes to its refund policy in 2016. Amazon has put forward its terms and conditions in the simplest way that any customer could easily understand. It offered an option of sending the product back to them and repurchasing it at the new price.

Through this article, I am going to discuss the no price drop refund program, other brands that offer price drops, and price guarantees at Amazon. So, keep reading it to the end.

What Is Amazon’s Price Drop Refund Policy In 2022?

Amazon claims to strive hard to find products at the best price in the market and make them easily available to its customers. It is a popular retailer that offers low prices compared to many other retailers in the market. It always updates the prices of the products to better ones. Nevertheless, Amazon has withdrawn the offer of post-purchase adjustments. But the customer can choose to return the product and claim a refund. Customers can even cancel the order if the order is not shipped yet.

What Is Amazon’s Price Drop Refund?

Amazon allows its Prime members to get a refund within 10 days after the price drop of a product that is purchased. It is reflected in the customer’s account automatically once Amazon notices a drop in the item’s price. However, this only applies to the items shipped and sold by Amazon. Initially, the Price drop refund policy at Amazon offered its customers a post-purchase refund for the first 30 days after purchase. Due to the popularity and instability in the prices of the products, Amazon soon changed this policy.

The time limit of 30 days is reduced to 7 days after the purchase. Even this came out as a huge advantage for the customers. Amazon soon shelved these offers, and now it isn’t offering any price drop refunds or price matching.

When Did Amazon Adopt the No Price Drop Refund Program?

In 2016 May, Amazon ended the price drop refund program on all the products it is selling except for the televisions. It withdrew the policy due to the increase of many apps, which helped indicate to the customers whenever there was a price drop on major e-commerce sites like Amazon. Initially, Amazon just updated its policy by changing the time limit of price drop refund from 30 days to 7 days. But this also did not work well with Amazon. At present, Amazon is allowing price matches with its own items and other retailers. It has an exception for televisions and Smartphones for price match.

Other Retailers Who Offer Price Match

Target agrees to match the price if the customer finds the product purchased with them at a better price. Customers can request a price adjustment within 14 days of the purchase at Target. Lowe’s price matches any similar product offered at a lower price, Customers need to bring valid documentation of the product with a lesser price. Kohl’s price matches any product’s reduced price at its store physically. However, it doesn’t offer price matches on its online store. Newegg and Nordstrom price match their products within 14 days of the purchase with a selected list of other retailers. Other retailers like Home Depot, Walmart, Best Buy, Dell, and Macy’s offer price matches with others but have to be verified through valid documents or confirmation from the particular retailer or seller.

What Are Some of the Ways That You Can Locate Price Drops on Amazon?

As soon as Amazon offered the price drop refund policy, many customers started searching for websites to track the prices from time to time. Several apps and websites were created to keep an eye on the retail stores for price matches. This helps the customers by notifying them when there is a price drop at any retailer. Additionally, they helped customers to monitor multiple products or just a certain item. Besides all the advantages, these websites/apps are free for users and need basic information to sign in.

What Are Some Website You Can Visit to Find Some Price Drops?

I have researched and listed a few websites below which are used to track the price matches of several retailers.

CamelCamelCamel is one of the most popular websites used to monitor retailers. It tracks and notifies its customers of any price drop. It also provides an extension that works in the background to watch the price drop. Not only that, but it is totally free. Customers can turn on the email alerts to receive notifications whenever there is a price drop. Earny not only notifies you of the price drop, but can also get you cash backs on already purchased items. It helps you get a refund on the difference in the price drop. However, it takes 25% of the refund as a charge. Watcher required less involvement as it automatically places an order of the product when the price is dropped. But there is a small drawback, the customer does have any idea that a product who be delivered to their doorstep until it arrives. Keepa is also similar to CamelCamelCamel and has an extension to work in the background. It is free to use and available on all websites like Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera.

What Kind of Price Guarantees Does Amazon Offer for Pre-orders?

Amazon doesn’t offer price matching or price guarantees on all its orders. Because of the low and fair prices, Amazon is providing. But sometimes the price may vary right before the shipping is processed. Given that, Amazon offers a price drop guarantee on Pre-orders. Therefore, Amazon guarantees a refund for the difference in price drop even after the pre-order is shipped.

However, Amazon offers a guarantee on price drop only for the products that are sold directly by them. The products sold by third-party sellers are not eligible for a price guarantee. This Amazon offer can be utilized in its Digital music, books on kindle, and games. But isn’t applicable for some Amazon-owned websites like Woot.

The refunds for a price drop for a product will be automatically credited to the customers within 48 hours after the latest price.

Black Friday pre-orders are also applicable under Amazon’s price guarantee policy.

What Kind of Price Drops or Price Guarantees Does Amazon Offer in Canada?

amazon.ca is the official website for Amazon in Canada. Even in Canada, the price guarantee is applicable only on pre-ordered items. Every product which is eligible for the price guarantee has a tag on them during the checkout. The price difference is reflected in the customer’s account within 24 hours if the order isn’t shipped. Once the shipping is started, then the refund would take 48 hours to be refunded.

Conclusion

Amazon is keen on researching the market from time to time and offers the best prices for its customers. There are even websites to track down the slightest price drop in the products price of major retailers. That is why the company has canceled its price drop refund policy. Amazon however has this policy for Television and smartphones. It also doesn’t offer price guarantees on all its orders, except for the pre-ordered items. The pre-ordered items are price drop refunded within 24 to 48 hours based on the shipping status.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What products of Amazon are still under price drop refund policy? The Amazon price drop refund policy is just applicable to Television and smartphones. What are some websites you can visit to find some price drops? Websites like CamelCamelCamel, Earny, Watcher, keepa, etc. are used to monitor price drops. Some of them even have extensions. When does the price guarantee refund reflect in our account after shipping? It would take 48 hours for the refund to be credited back to your account once the shipping is done. Does the pre-orders of Black Friday applicable for a price guarantee? Yes, the pre-orders of Black Friday are applicable for a price guarantee.