Eve Net Worth: Career, Earning, Age, Height, Assets, House, Cars

Eve Jihan Cooper is better recognized by the audience with her stage name "Eve". Eve is a renowned rapper and actress. She is known for her works like Let There Be Eve… Ruff Ryder's First Lady, Scorpion, Eve-Olution, and Lip Lock. Eve is also famous for her singles like Let Me Blow Ya Mind, What ya Want, Who's That Girl, etc. She has also made appearances in movies like Barbershop, Barbershop 2: Back in Business, Barbershop: The Next Cut, The Woodsman, Whip It, and many more. Her work in the music industry has also earned her a Grammy Award in 2002.

What Is Eve Worth

The American singer, Eve net worth is calculated as around $10 million as of 2022. She has earned most of her money through her singing/rap career. Her albums have recorded massive sales of more than 15 million across the globe. Eve has also amassed decent cash through acting in movies and television programs as well. Below are the details on how much does Eve make?

Name Eve Net Worth $10 Million Birth 10th November 1978, Philadelphia, USA Nationality American Age 43 Years Old Height 5Ft 7In Weight 60 Kg Partner Maximillion Cooper Profession Rapper, Singer, Actress, TV Host Career 1996-Present

How Much Does Eve Make?

The Grammy Award winner Eve makes around $1 million to $2 million every year. She earns money through her rapping and acting career. According to reports, it is estimated that Eve charges around $50k to $100k for a performance. So if you are looking forward to hiring her for a performance or a concert, then make sure you have at least a hundred thousand dollars in your pocket.

Eve makes money through record sales, tours, royalties, and sales of merchandise. She also used to make decent money through her venture, which was a clothing line. Eve inaugurated her clothing line called “Fetish” back in 2003. A few years later, Fetish went out of business in 2009. The singer also makes decent money through her social media handles as well. She has a massive fan following on her social media platforms, and she can charge thousands of dollars for a sponsored post.

As per reports, it is estimated that Eve takes home a massive paycheck of at least $100k to $200k every month. Eve’s weekly income is calculated as around $25k to 75k.

Eve Social Media Earnings

The American singer has a massive social media following. Eve has around 2.6 million followers on her Instagram page, attracting around 600 new followers every day. According to reports, it is estimated that Eve can earn up to 2k for posting a promotional story on her Instagram account. She can also get around $4k for each sponsored photo.

Eve can demand at least $8k for posting a sponsored video on her page. Similarly, Eve also enjoys a colossal following of more than 3.4 million followers on her Facebook page. According to reports, she can make thousands of dollars by endorsing brands or products on her page, or she can just earn decent money through monetization.

Eve Ventures

Eve has been featured in many advertisements (like Pepsi, Sprite, and Clarica) and magazine covers throughout her career. She has posed for renowned magazines like Essence, Rolling Stone, Teen People, and many more. Later in the year 2003, Eve introduced her clothing line called “Fetish”. However, Eve’s clothing line went out of business in 2009.

Eve Real Estate

Back in 2005, rapper Eve took over a grand 4,300 square feet mansion in Hollywood Hills, California. The house is said to have 5 bedrooms and bathrooms, and it also has a large swimming pool. Eve’s house also offers a spa, barbecue, fireplace, and whatnot.

The house also offers a large gourmet kitchen and comfortable furniture. Eve bought the house for $1.75 million and after nearly six years, she gave away the house for $1.32 million in 2011.

Eve Cars Collection

The American rapper prefers to ride in luxurious rides. Eve’s huge net worth has enabled her to purchase expensive cars. For instance, she is the keeper of a Rolls-Royce Phantom American, which costs around $460k and can go as high as $550k. Eve is also the owner of a Bentley Continental car, that comes for at least $250k. Another luxurious ride owned by Eve is a Maserati Quattroporte that is worth around $100k.

Eve Charity

Eve has graced the popular game show called “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” by the end of 2001. She won a sum of $32k, which went to charity.

Eve Controversies

The singer has also been involved in controversies as well. It all goes back to the early 2000s when she got into a feud with the rapper Foxy Brown. It all started when Foxy Brown started seeing Eve’s ex-master DMX. Things started getting heated when Eve dissed Brown and Lil’Kim in her song Let Me Blow Ya Mind. This did not stop here, she went on to target them again in her other song Double R What, which was released in 2002.

Brown retaliated by dissing Eve in her song Get Off Me, and also insulted Eve’s song “Gangsta Lovin”. This feud has been going on for years, and at one point, Foxy showed up at Eve’s show, which led the audience to cheer for Foxy rather than Eve in 2017. Eventually, Eve has stated that she is way happier with her life when compared to Foxy Brown.

Eve Early Life

Eve Jihan Cooper is the daughter of supervisors Jerry Jeffers and Julie Wilcher. His father used to oversee a chemical plant, while her mother used to oversee a publishing company. Jerry and Julie became parents to Eve Jihan Cooper on the 10th of November 1978, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Eve was raised by her parents in West Philadelphia. When she attained the age of 13 years, her parents relocated to Germantown. Eve was enrolled in Martin Luther King High School, and after completing high school, Eve took up a job as a stripper.

At that time, her age was just 18 years. Soon Eve realized her passion for singing after meeting Mase, who asked her to change her profession. Then, Eve started performing at choirs, and later formed a group called EDGP (short for Dope Girl Posse). Eve began rapping and later in 1998, she was hired by a record label owned by Dr. Dre called “Aftermath Entertainment”, thus her rapping career began.

Eve Movies and Television Career

Eve made her first appearance on the big screen as “J.J” in the hit movie XXX in 2002. Then in the same year, she went on to play the role in a movie called Barbershop as “Terri Jones”. Later on, she returned to reprise the role of “Terri Jones” in the second and third installments of Barbershop titled “Barbershop 2: Back in Business” and “Barbershop: The Next Cut”. During this she has also appeared in movies like Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, The Woodsman, The Cookout, Good Hair, Whip It, Bounty Killer, and a few others.

Apart from this, Eve has also graced many television programs as lead as well as guest. She played the lead in a television sitcom called “Eve”, from 2003 to 2006 where she played the character of Shelly Williams. She has appeared in other TV programs like Third Watch, One on One, Numbers, Glee, Single Ladies, Feel Good, Queens, and many more.

Eve has also appeared on reality shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Red Nose Day, The Real, Hip Hop Honors, Celebrity Family Feud, and many more. Not only this, but she has also presented some reality shows as well. She has hosted programs like MTV Africa Music Awards, The Real, The Talk, Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change, etc.

Personal Life

Back in 2010, Eve started seeing an entrepreneur named Maximillion Cooper, and the couple later exchanged engagement rings in December 2013. The couple walked down the aisle the following year in March. After Eve’s marriage, she became the stepmother to Maximillion’s four children from his previous marriage.

Maximillion Cooper was previously married to Julie Brandstrup and the couple became parents to 4 children namely Lotus Cooper, Jagger Cooper, Cash Cooper, and Mini Cooper. Later in 2021, Eve gave the good news of her pregnancy to the public. Then on the 1st of February this year, Eve and Maximillion became parents to a son named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.

Conclusion

Eve began her career by taking up a job as a stripper. However, she realized her dream after getting advice from rapper Mase. Due to his advice, she began her rapping career and went on to release many hit songs. Her success in the music industry led her to appear in movies and television as well. Eve has also taken home many prestigious awards and also got nominated for several others as well.

She is married to the love of her life Maximillion Cooper and became a mother to his 4 children from his previous marriage. A few months back, Maximillion and Eve became parents to a son named Wilde Cooper. Currently, the rapper resides in their home in Los Angeles along with her husband and 5 children.

