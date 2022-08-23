This article is about Eric William Dane who is most famous among the audience for his stint as “Dr. Mark Sloan” in the critically acclaimed medical drama TV series, Grey’s Anatomy. His character was first featured on the show as a guest in season 2, episode 8. Later on, Eric Dane started appearing as a regular character from season 3, episode 3. Eric Dane character’s last appearance as a regular on the show was in season 9, episode 2. His character made a special appearance in season 17, episode 10. Apart from this show, Eric Dane also earned fame as “Jason Dean” in Charmed. Eric is also famous for his run as “Tom Chandler” in the post-apocalyptic series, The Last Ship. He is currently working as “Cal Jacobs” in the teen drama series “Euphoria”, which is next to Game of Thrones in terms of viewership on HBO.

Keep on reading to know more about Eric Dane such as Eric Dane net worth, how old is Eric Dane? Eric Dane earnings, Eric Dane controversies, and how much does Eric Dane make?

What Is Eric Dane Worth

The renowned TV actor, Eric Dane net worth (as of this writing) is calculated to be at least $7 million as of 2022. Eric Dane mostly earned money from his acting works, especially in television shows. He recently received a nomination for a Gold Derby TV Award for his work in the drama series, Euphoria. He also earned a nomination for the same for his work in Grey’s Anatomy in 2007. Eric Dane got nominated for an HCA (Hollywood Critic Award) earlier this year for “Euphoria”. He also got nominated for other prestigious honors like Golden Nymph Award, People’s Choice Award, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The TV actor has been presented with a LAFA (Los Angeles Film Award) last year for his role in, The Ravine. He has also been presented with a Satellite Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for portraying the role of “Mark Sloan” in the years 2006 and 2007 respectively. Read on to know how much does Eric Dane make?

Name Eric Dane Net Worth $7 million Birth 11 November 1972, San Francisco, California Nationality American Height 6ft 1in Age 49 years Weight 89 kg Partner Rebecca Gayheart (2004-2018) Profession Actor Career 1991-Present

How Much Does Eric Dane Make?

According to reports, the Grey’s Anatomy actor, Eric Dane reportedly makes between $1 million to $1.16 million every year. A large share of his wealth is derived from his acting roles in movies and television shows. He is also paid handsomely for featuring in advertisements and brand collaborations. As per our estimation, Eric Dane’s earnings every month amounted to at least $96k. Eric Dane’s weekly income is reported to be over $22k. Have a look at Eric Dane’s career earnings below.

Eric Dane Career Earnings

As you know, Eric Dane is most notable for his appearance in Grey’s Anatomy as Mark Solgan. You also know that his first appearance on the show was as a guest and later as a series regular. According to our reports, the earnings of Eric Dane while being part of Grey’s Anatomy were $250k per season. Eric Dane has appeared as Mark Solgan for 7 seasons and his overall takings from Grey’s Anatomy are gauged to be a whopping $1.75 million. Another notable show for which Eric Dane became popular is “The Last Ship”. In this show, Eric Dane played the protagonist, Tom Chandler.

This show is based on a novel and ran for 5 seasons i.e, from June 2014 to November 2018. According to reports, Eric Dane’s takings from this show were $100k per episode. The Last Ship season 1, 4, and 5 has 10 episodes, while season 2 & 3 has 13 episodes. So if we add the figures, Eric Dane’s takings from seasons 1, 4, and 5 were $1 million each. As for season 2 and season 3, it was $1.3 million each. The overall takings of Eric Dane from “The Last Ship” is a massive $5.6 million.

Eric Dane Earnings From Movies

Aside from television shows, Eric Dane has also appeared in a few movies as well. He was seen in movies like The Basket, Sol Goode, Feast, X-Men: The Last Stand, Marley & Me, Grey Lady, and a few others. While Eric Dane’s earnings from most of his movies haven’t been disclosed, he has earned plenty of cash from the movies, X-Men: The Last Stand, Open Water 2: Adrift, and Marley & Me. Check the below section to know how much Eric Dane made from the above movies.

X-Men: The Last Stand

Perhaps, the most disappointing installment of the “X-Men Trilogy”. The plot of this movie revolves around Phoenix/ Jean Grey, who is resurrected from the dead and is on a rampage killing everyone in sight. In this movie, Eric Dane played the role of “James Madrox a.k.a. Multipleman”, a mutant who has the power of creating as many clones as he pleases. X-Men: The Last Stand was made with a huge budget of $210 million, and it collected over $460.6 million across the world. According to reports, Eric Dane received a salary of $150k for playing the role of James Madrox/Multipleman.

Open Water 2: Adrift

This movie has an interesting plot. It tells the story of 6 friends who are on a cruise trip to get away for the weekend. Jokingly, all the crew of the yacht jumps into the water for a swim, forgetting to lower the ladder. With no ladder to climb back to the boat and the surface of the ship being too smooth, the 6 friends are trapped in the ocean. The film was released in August 2006 with a budget of $1.2 million. Eric Dane played the character of Dan. Reportedly, the movie collected over $6.8 million at the box office, and Eric Dane received a sum of $150k for his role.

Marley & Me

This movie stars Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston in the lead. The former plays the role of John Grogan and the latter plays the character of Jenny Grogan. John and Jenny are a married couple who relocate to South Florida after their marriage. The pair’s life changes after a dog named Marley comes into their lives. Eric Dane in this film played Owen Wilson’s character’s friend i.e, Sebastian Tunney. The film was released in December 2008, collecting over $247.8 million at the box office. The budget of the movie was around $60 million and Eric Dane was reportedly paid $500k for his work.

How Does Eric Dane Spend His Money?

According to our reports, Eric Dane has spent a considerable sum of his riches on real estate properties. The American actor reportedly bought a home in Los Angeles, California in the year 2000. The abode sits on a land of 2,2654 square feet, and it has 3 bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Eric Dane’s house comes with many exquisite features like an indoor swimming pool, garden, and the house surrounded by beautiful trees. This amazing property was purchased by Eric Dane for a sum of $1.4 million. Aside from this, he is also the owner of a house in Beverley Hills, California. According to records, the cost of the mansion is a whopping $2.4 million, and reportedly it was purchased around 2010-2011.

Eric Dane Controversies

It seems like no matter who the Hollywood celebrity is, no one can escape from controversy. The same has occurred with Eric Dane as well. He has been involved in some controversies during his career. Eric Dane was reportedly hooked on drugs and other substances. His addiction led him to depression and mental and physical ailing. Fortunately, Eric Dane sought help and signed in to a rehab facility in 2011.

Another controversy made by Eric Dane was back in the year 2009. The heart of the matter is that Eric Dane, Rebecca Gayheart (Eric Dane’s former wife), and Kari Ann Peniche were filmed doing drugs and on top of this the trio wasn’t wearing any clothes. The video was released to the public by Gawker Media. The video sparked controversy and Eric, Rebecca, and Kari faced heavy criticism for their actions. Eventually, Eric Dane sued Gawker Media asking for $1 million as compensation. However, the matter was settled out of court.

Eric Dane Early Life

The TV actor was born to William Melvin and Leah Dane on the 11th of November 1972, in San Francisco, California, United States. Unfortunately, at the age of 7 years, Eric Dane lost his father, who passed away due to a gun injury. In the year 1987, Eric Dane was enrolled in Sequoia High School. Eric Dane studied there till 1990 and later joined San Mateo High School. Dane passed from San Mateo High School in the year 1991 and went on to take up acting as a professional career.

Eric Dane Personal Life

Dane tied the knot with Rebecca Gayheart, who is also in the acting field. Dane and Rebecca walked down the aisle on October 29, 2004. In March 2010, the pair got blessed with a daughter named Bille Beatrice Dane. Then in the following year, Dane and Rebecca gave birth to another daughter named Georgia Dane. In the year 2018, Eric and Rebecca ended their marriage and the reason behind their divorce is stated to be “irreconcilable differences”.

Conclusion

Though there are many who still don’t know Eric Dane by his name, they still recognize him by his face. Dane created a name for himself for his role in Grey’s Anatomy. Other than this, he is also famous for his works in The Last Ship and Euphoria. The actor was last seen in the TV show “Wireless” as Officer T.C. Kirschner. He is now set to appear on the big screen in the movie “Into the Beautiful” as Adam Rodgers.

Frequently Asked Questions About Eric Dane

1. What is Eric Dane worth? A. The renowned TV actor, Eric Dane net worth is reported to be $7 million as of August 2022. 2. How old is The Last Ship actor, Eric Dane? A. As of this writing Eric Dane is 49 years old. 3. How many children does Eric Dane have? A. The American actor is the father of 2 daughters namely Billie and Georgia Dane, whom he fathered with Rebecca Gayheart. 4. How tall is Eric Dane? A. Eric Dane’s height is reported to be 6 feet and 1 inch.