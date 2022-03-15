Eric Andre is a comedian and a show host, but you might probably have seen him more in memes rather than on TV. Apart from being a comedian, he is also an actor and writer. He rose to fame, with his show called “The Eric Andre Show”, which was written and presented by him. The show was launched in 2012, and it is still running. Also, he also starred in the prank comedy film called “Bad Trip”, which was released in 2021.

Eric’s statements to Amber Rose “Why would you say something so controversial yet so brave” and Eric shooting Hannibal Buress (of course it was an act) became so famous that people from all over the world couldn’t stop themselves from making memes on it. In this post, you will read what is Eric Andre net worth? how old is Eric Andre? and how much does Eric Andre make every year?

What is Eric Andre Worth?

The 38-year-old host of The Eric Andre Show i.e. Eric Andre net worth is estimated between $4 to $5 million. The comedian/host has earned his wealth through his standup comedy acts and by hosting Adult Swim’s comedy program (which is named after Eric Andre). Most people don’t know this, but the Eric Andre show’s host is also interested in music. The twist here is that Eric uses the name “Blarf” when he performs music.

Name Eric Samuel Andre Known as Eric Andre Net Worth $4 to $5 million Birth 4th April 1989 in Florida, U.S. Nationality American Age 38 years old Height 6 Ft Weight 80 Kg (approximately) Profession Writer, Show Host, Stand-Up Comedian Career 2003-Present

How Much Does Eric Andre Make?

Eric Andre makes his money by writing scripts for his show and hosting it, doing stand-up comedy, and also appearing in television shows and movies as a “guest”. As per reports, it is estimated that Eric Andre makes around $450 to $500k every year, while his monthly earnings are estimated to be around $40k.

The Eric Andre Show

The show was in the plans way before 2012, and it is loosely based on an animated parody show called “Space Ghost Coast to Coast”. Andre began shooting for the pilot episode back in 2009, and it was formerly called “Duh Air On Dre Shoe”. (Fun Fact: The first season of the show was filmed in just 10 days). Later in 2012, The Eric Andre Show was first premiered on Adult Swim in December.

Then in 2013, the show returned with a second season which has 10 episodes. In the following year, the third season was aired which also has 10 episodes. Season 4 and season 5 were aired with 10 episodes and a special episode, in the years 2016 and 2020 respectively. The show was graced with the guest appearance of celebrities like Dolph Lundgren, Vivica A. Fox, Lauren Conrad, WWE wrestler John Cena, and some others.

Eric Andre in Movies and TV Shows

In 2009, Eric Andre appeared in a cameo role in the romantic/comedy movie called “The Invention of Lying” and in 2 episodes of a television sitcom called “Curb Your Enthusiasm”. Then in the following year, he appeared in The Awkward Comedy Show and as well in a short film titled Thin Skin. Also in 2010, he made a guest appearance in the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory as “Joey”.

Later he was featured in Zeke and Luther as “Zorn”, Hot in Cleveland as “Jeff”, Fact Checkers Unit as “Mirage”, and Level Up as “Max Ross” in 2011. Also, he was also featured in movies like The Internship (2013), Flock of Dudes (2015), Popstar (2016), and Rough Night (2017). He also lent his voice in hit movies like The Lion King as “Azizi”, The Mitchells vs. the Machines as “Mark Bowman”, and Sing 2 as “Darius”. Other than this, he has also appeared in Bad Trip and Jackass Forever, where he served as writer/producer and writer/guest respectively.

Television Shows

Eric Andre’s appeared in another television show for 22 episodes as “Mark Reynolds” in Don’t trust the B—-in Apartment 23 from 2012 to 2013. He got fame and recognition with this show, and during this time he also launched his show “The Eric Andre Show”. Later he was featured in 8 episodes of 2 Broke Girls as “Deacon ‘Deke’ Bromberg” from 2013 to 2014.

He was also featured in many other TVs shows like Lucas bros. Moving Co., Comedy Bang! Bang! (2014), Robot Chicken (2015), Ridiculousness (2015), Man Seeking Woman for 30 episodes (2015-2017).

In addition to this, he also appeared in Animals (2016) Traveling the Stars (2016), American Dad! (2016), Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special, Mostly 4 Millennials, Disenchantment, Legalize Everything (2020), and Archer (2021). Recently he has appeared in 2 episodes of The Righteous Gemstones as “Lyle Lisson”.

Web Series and Music

Apart from appearing in movies and television shows, Eric has also been part of some web series as well. He has appeared in Laugh track Mash-Ups, Getting Doug with High, The ArScheerio Paul Show, and Hot Ones. Eric has also released music tracks under the name “Blarf”. He launched an EP called Blarf on the Christmas of 2014. Later in 2019, he released Cease & Desist. Apart from this, he has also made a guest appearance in Eric’s Advice, Intro, and PSA, Love ME in My Heart.

Early Life

Eric Andre went to an art school called “Dreyfoos School” in Florida. He completed his graduation in 2001. Later Eric went to a college in Boston to pursue his further studies. He came out with a degree in Music from Berklee College. During his time in Berklee College, Eric Andre learned to play double bass. Andre was born to a Jewish mother and a Haitian father. He is the son of Pierre Andre and Natalie Andre, and he also has an elder sibling, a sister called Amy. As per reports, Eric’s father was a psychiatrist, and his mother fights for the rights of the transgender community. Eric Andre was born on the 4th of April 1983 in Florida. While Eric was pursuing his studies at Berklee College, he also commenced his career in comedy.

Career

Eric Andre began his career by doing stand-up comedy. Later he got an opportunity to perform stand-up comedy at “Live at Gotham” and “Comedy TV” in 2007 and 2009 respectively. Then in 2009, Andre got the chance to feature in a movie called “The Invention of Lying”, where he appeared in a small role. After a few years, Eric launched a comedy talk show with Adult Swim called “The Eric Andre Show” in 2012. Then he went on to appear in many famous television shows and movies like The Big Bang Theory, Man Seeking Woman, Voiced “Azizi” in The Lion King, Bad Trip, and many more.

Personal Life

Eric Andre is said to have been in a romantic relationship with “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” fame Tatyana Ali. As per reports, the couple started dating back in 2012, and later parted ways after 2 years. After breaking up with Tatyana Ali, Eric started dating Rosario Dawson in 2016. however, the couple went their separate ways just a year later.

Then in 2021, Eric revealed that he was in a relationship with a woman he met at a farmers market. The interesting thing about this relationship is that the girl had no idea that Eric worked in the entertainment business, until the couple started dating. Eric also expressed his disappointment through a tweet, when he was detained by the police officials for no valid reason.

According to the talk show host, the officials stopped him and checked his belongings, when he was about to board his flight. He further added that the officials wanted to see, whether he was trying to smuggle drugs. He further added, that the officials checked his belongings because of his color.

Conclusion

Eric Andre has made quite a name for himself with his show “The Eric Andre Show”. He is also well recognized for his role as Mark Reynolds in the popular sitcom Don’t Trust the B—-in Apartment 23. However, there are some instances, where many have complained that Eric crossed his limits (mostly were disappointed by his show). Still, it did not affect the show’s performance, and it went on to run for 5 seasons. Eric’s funny antics and reactions made him a favorite among the fans. Not only this, but he also gave numerous meme material to the people with his show. Recently he has made an appearance on the Righteous Gemstones and Jackass Forever. There are also rumors on the web that Eric Andre is in the works for the 6th season of “The Eric Andre Show”.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Eric Andre worth? A. According to the reports Eric Andre net worth is around $4 to $5 million. 2. How old is Eric Andre? A. Eric Andre is 38 years old. 3. What is Eric’s full name? A. Eric Samuel Andre is the full name of Eric. 4. Who are Eric Andre’s parents? A. Eric Andre is the child of Pierre Andre and Natalie Andre. His father was a psychiatrist, while his mother lends her support to the LGBTQ community and their rights.