If you are an avid watcher of the reality Netflix series “Selling Sunset, ” you might have heard of Emma Hernan. Her participation in the 4th season of the show made people curious about her. If you don’t watch Selling Sunset and don’t know who Emma Hernan is? then let me tell you that she is a realtor. Emma also works as a model and she is also a social media influencer. Apart from this, Emma is recognized as an entrepreneur as well.

So are you looking to know What is Emma Hernan net worth? then you have come to the right place as we have the answers you seek. In this post you will read, What is Emma Hernan worth? How old is Emma Hernan? and How much does Emma Hernan make? make sure to read the post till the end.

What Is Emma Hernan Worth?

The Selling Sunset cast member, Emma Hernan net worth is speculated to be at least $4 million as of 2022. Emma reportedly made most of her money through her business investments and modeling career. In addition to this, she also earns decent money through her social media handles as well. Now that, Emma Hernan became the cast member of Selling Sunset her income has increased even more. Have a look at how much does Emma Hernan make?

Name Emma Hernan Net Worth $4 Million Birth 14th July, 1991 Place of Birth Boston, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Age 30 Years Old Height 5Ft 10In Weight 54 Kg Profession Social Media Influencer, Entrepreneur, Realtor, TV Personality Career 2006-Present

How Much Does Emma Hernan Make?

If you are wondering how much the Selling Sunset cast member i.e, Emma Hernan makes, then let me tell you that she earns around $500k every year. Her income is generated through her modeling career. She also makes money by working as a real estate agent as well. Emma is also a social media influencer, and her social media handles bring decent money into her bank account as well.

Hernan’s income is further boosted by the revenue generated through her business ventures. According to reports, she has invested a great deal of money in stock markets and cryptocurrency. It is reported that Emma Hernan makes around $40k every month, while her weekly earnings are reported as around $10k. Below are the details on how Emma Hernan earned her money.

How Emma Hernan Made Her Money?

Emma Hernan stepped into the world of business when she was just 15 years old. She initially began by supporting her parent in their business. Soon she started taking different jobs to make money. She has taken up many odd jobs including babysitting, and ice cream seller, and later on, she started working as a model as well.

Since her teenage years, Emma Hernan learned about the stock market and real estate business. In no time, Emma was making decent money by working as a model as well as a realtor. In 2018, Emma Hernan joined a real estate brokerage company called “The Oppenheim Group” and earned huge money. Emma then started investing her wealth into ventures as well. The 2020 pandemic proved lucky to Emma, as she used this opportunity to launch her own company called “Leigh & Co”.

Her company is concerned with selling vegan-based frozen food. Thanks to her knowledge of real estate, Emma was able to acquire many properties. Not only this but the profits reaped from her multiple income sources is used to lend money to other companies in exchange for ownership equity or convertible debt. In simple words, Emma Hernan also works as an angel investor.

Then last year, Emma Hernan joined the cast of Netflix’s reality show Selling Sunset, and soon became a fan favorite. In addition to this, Emma Hernan also has a huge fan following on her social media handles as well, which in turn earns her loads of cash.

Emma Hernan Earnings

Back in 2018, her net worth was estimated reported around $1 million. Then in the following year, it raised $2.5 million. Due to Emma Hernan’s investments and her post in The Oppenheim Group, her wealth increased rapidly. By the time, the time the Covid pandemic hit, she already achieved a net worth of $3 million. In 2021, her net worth was reported to be around $3.5 million. We are halfway through 2022, and it is estimated that Emma Hernan net worth has already reached $4 million.

Emma Hernan’s Earnings From Instagram

As stated before, Emma Hernan is also a social media influencer. She has more than 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account, and her Instagram page attracts an average of 2,660+ followers every day. Given that she has a massive influence on people, it is no wonder that she can earn around $1k for posting a promotional story on her Instagram page. It is estimated that she can charge around $2k for each promotional image. Emma Hernan can demand up to $4k for posting a sponsored video on her Instagram account.

Early Life

Emma Hernan landed on this world on the 14th of July 1991 in Massachusetts, USA, to a business family. There is no information on her parents, not even their names. However, we do know the fact that Emma Hernan’s father runs a seafood company. As Emma comes from a business family, she developed an interest in investing her money in stocks. By the time she attained the age of 15 years, she was already investing her money in stocks and was also helping her father take care of business. During this time, she also started taking up odd jobs like babysitting, working at ice cream shops, etc. Soon she started making money by working as a model as well.

Career

Emma Hernan’s career commenced when she was just in her teens. As stated she started working to support herself. Her interest in utilizing money is what got her into investing in stocks. Soon, she started working on her vegan-based company. During that time, she also landed a job as a realtor at The Oppenheim Group in the year 2018.

However, Emma could not focus on her job as a realtor, as she was busy starting her own company. Around this time, the Covid pandemic allowed Emma Hernan to start her own vegan company called “Leigh & Co”, which sells frozen food. During this time, Emma began influencing people through her social media handles as well. Then, later on, she returned to The Oppenheim Group and started working as a full-time realtor. Her connections to her father’s business helped Emma out in starting her vegan company and attracting clients.

Emma used this to her advantage and used connections from both her father’s business and her company’s to lock real estate deals as well. Not only this, but Emma also used her knowledge in real estate to acquire many luxurious properties. According to reports, it is said that Emma Hernan owns many real estate properties. Hernan has recently acquired a brand new property in Hollywood City. However, the details of the property remain unknown.

She then caught the eyes of the audience after making an appearance in season 4 of a Netflix reality show called “Selling Sunset”. This show is focused to document the day-to-day activities of The Oppenheim Group’s realtors and how they manage their work and personal lives. The 4th season was released in November 2021, and she is also part of the 5th season of the show which started airing last month.

Personal Life

Emma Hernan is said to be a woman with many hobbies. She is seen hiking, cooking, and traveling to different places. She is also often seen partying and doing yoga as well. If you have noticed she always has a dog by her side, this is because she loves her pet dog and finds its presence calming and therapeutic. Emma Hernan’s family resides in Boston, and the Selling Sunset star visits her hometown occasionally. According to reports, she is not in a relationship yet. In case she ever finds one, we will know for sure as Emma Hernan makes sure that her followers get a piece of her personal life as well.

Conclusion

Emma Hernan played smart since she was just a teen. She began working on starting her company by taking up odd jobs. Emma used some part of her money to invest in stocks. Soon, she got into the real estate business and soon landed the post of a realtor at The Oppenheim Group. She used the pandemic to her advantage and started her own company called Leigh & Co. Then she got an opportunity to appear in Selling Sunset and soon became a fan favorite. From working as a babysitter to becoming a famous TV personality, Emma Hernan makes it look like anyone can do it.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Emma Hernan worth? A. According to reports, Emma Hernan net worth is estimated to be at least $4 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Emma Hernan? A. Emma Hernan is 30 years old. 3. What is Emma Hernan’s height? A. Emma Hernan is 5ft and 10 in tall. 4. What is Emma Hernan’s weight? A. Emma Hernan’s weight is 54 kg.