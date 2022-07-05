Emily Blunt Net Worth: Career, Age, Height, Biography, Family, House, Cars

When you talk about Emily Blunt, What is the first movie of her that comes to your mind? I know the answer, it’s “The Quiet Place”. The movie was based on a family, who are trying their best to survive in a dystopian world, which is ruled by some weird blind creatures. The movie became a huge hit and earned nominations for numerous prestigious awards. However, this article is not about “The Quiet Place”, but it’s about the British actress, Emily Blunt. Apart from Quiet Place, Emily is also known for her roles in movies like The Devil Wears Parada, Gideon’s Daughter, The Young Victoria, and Salmon Fishing in the Yemen. She is also known for her movies The Adjustment Bureau, Looper, Edge of Tomorrow, Sicario, and many more.

Are you looking for the answers to questions like What is Emily Blunt Net Worth? How old is Emily Blunt? Emily Blunt movie earnings, and How Much does Emily Blunt make? If your answer is “Yes”, then look cease your search as this article has the answers to the above questions. All you need to do is to peruse this article till the end.

What Is Emily Blunt Worth?

The charming British actress, Emily Blunt net worth is an astonishing figure of $80 million as of this writing. Acting is the major source of Emily Blunt’s income. She stepped into acting with the theater play “The Royal Family” and since then she has appeared in several TV shows and movies. She is known for her roles in Boudica, Henry VIII, not the Woods, Mary Poppins, The Girl on the Train, etc. Emily Blunt is the honorable recipient of prestigious awards like Critic Choice, Golden Globe, Gotham, Satellite, Saturn, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. You should take a look at how much does Emily Blunt make?

Name Emily Blunt Net Worth $80 million Birth 23 February 1983, London, England Age 39 years Height 5ft 7in Weight 52 kg Nationality British/American Partner John Krasinski (M-2010) Profession Actress Career 2001-Present

How Much Does Emily Blunt Make?

The talented Emily Blunt manages to bring more than $2.6 million every year from her acting career. Apart from this, she also gets heavily paid to endorse products and collaborate on various projects. According to our analysis, Emily Blunt easily pulls more than $250k each month from her acting works. The actress reportedly earns around $50k a week. Below are the details on Emily Blunt’s earnings from movies.

Emily Blunt Movie Earnings

From being a theater actress to becoming one of the most desirable actresses in Hollywood, Emily Blunt has sure come a long way. It is for sure that, Emily Blunt charges around 8 figures’ paychecks for featuring in movies. The money charged by the actors is based on their popularity, demand, stardom, type of movie, etc. So if we take this into consideration, Emily Blunt will have no problem getting between $5 million to $10 million for a movie. Let’s take a look at some movies by Emily Blunt, which not only were successful but also brought a solid stipend into her bank account.

The Quiet Place I & II

What’s a better way to start this section other than “The Quiet Place” series. The cast of this movie took our breath away with their acting performances. In this movie, we see Evelyn and Lee Abbot, (played by none other than real-life husband and wife, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski) trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic era from strange creatures called “Death Angles”.

The first part of the movie i.e, “The Quiet Place” was released in April 2018 with a budget of just $17 million. However, to everyone’s surprise, the movie managed to collect more than $341 million at the box office. The second installment of the movie i.e, “The Quiet Place Part II” came into work post the financial success of the first movie. This movie follows the story where the first installment ended. The film was made with an estimated budget of $60 million, and it grossed more than $297 million across the globe.

Though its collection is not as much as its predecessor, it still managed to reach close to the $300 million dollar mark despite the Covid Pandemic. According to reports, Emily Blunt was handsomely paid a sum between $12 million to $13 million for her role in the movie.

The Devil Wears Prada

This is the movie, which took struggling Emily Blunt’s career to new heights. This comedy movie was released way back in June 2006. The Devil Wears Prada was made with a budget of $35 million and surprisingly, the movie managed to collect more than $326.7 million across the globe. In this movie, Emily Blunt plays the character of “Emily Charlton” for which she was paid a hefty sum of $1 million. Not only this but she was also honored with a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA Award nomination in the “Best Supporting Actress” category.

Jungle Cruise

Another big movie by Emily Blunt is “Jungle Cruise”, where she plays the female lead “Lily Houghton” opposite Dwayne Johnson’s character “Frank”. In this movie, Emily’s character “Lily” approaches Johnson’s character “Frank” to embark on a trip to search for a unique tree that has the potential to heal people. To explain it in a nutshell, it’s a fantasy adventure movie (just like most other Disney movies). This film was filed with a massive budget of $200 million, but alas! it collected only $220 million at the box office. However, Emily Blunt received a massive stipend between $8 million to $10 million, while Dwayne took home more than $22 million.

Edge of Tomorrow

This movie too features some weird aliens looking creatures like “The Quiet Place”. In this film, Emily Blunt stars in the lead with Tom Cruise, who are on a mission to save their city from alien invasion. The film was made with a huge $178 million budget, and it grossed more than $370 million across the world. According to reports, Tom Cruise was paid a massive sum of $25 million for his role, but there is no information on how much Emily Blunt received for her role. However, it is safe to assume that she might have received a few million if not thousands of dollars.

Emily Blunt Real Estate

The British actress has some impressive real estate properties in her possession. Back in 2009, Emily Blunt took over a huge residence located in Los Angeles, California. As per reports, the house included 6 bedrooms, and the actress paid around $1.8 million for it. Later on, Emily and her husband bought a townhouse in Brooklyn, New York for a whopping $6 million.

After purchasing the house, Emily spent an extra $300k on the house for renovations. Later on in 2018, the actress decided to part with the Brooklyn property and thus sold it for $6.5 million. In 2016, Emily listed her 4,800 square feet mansion for sale. Sources reveal that the house is located in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles and Emily Blunt sold it for more than $6.5 million.

The buyer was none other than one of the famous TV personalities, Kendall Jenner. In 2019, John and Emily purchased another piece of property in Brooklyn for a whopping $11 million. The pair also used to own a house in Ojai, California, which they purchased in 2012 by paying $2.1 million. Around 2016, Emily wanted to get rid of the property and thus listed the place for sale for $4.25 million. Unfortunately, Emily couldn’t get the desired sum and eventually lowered the price. Finally, in early 2017, Blunt gave the property away for a sum of $2.4 million.

Emily Blunt Early Life

Emily Blunt is the 2nd child of the British couple, Oliver Blunt and Joanna Blunt. Joanna gave birth to Emily Blunt on the 23rd of February 1983 in Wandsworth, London, England. Joanna used to work as an actress during her time, who later became a teacher. Apart from Emily, Joanna also gave birth to Felicity, Sebastian, and Susannah.

Emily Blunt was sent to Ibstock Place School, but during her school days, Emily used to stutter. However, she overcame the adversity with help of her teacher. After graduating from school, Emily Blunt went on to join Hurtwood House College, where she took acting lessons. While studying at Hurtwood House College, Blunt caught the eye of a talent manager and thus got her entry into the entertainment industry.

Before making big in Hollywood, Emily Blunt used to act in theater plays like The Royal Family, Vincent in Brixton, Romeo and Juliet, etc. Then later in 2003, Blunt got her first acting role on TV in the drama series “Boudica”.

Emily Blunt Personal Life

Back in 2005, Emily Blunt met the Canadian singer, Michael Buble during an awards ceremony. Soon, they started a romantic relationship that lasted till 20008. After this, Emily Blunt kindled a romance with the famous actor John Krasinski. Later in August 2009, John and Emily got engaged to marry, and later in the following year, the pair tied the knot in July.

A few years later, the pair gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Hazel Krasinski, who was born in February 2014. Two years later, John and Emily got blessed with another child, a daughter named Violet Krasinski. In 2015, Emily Blunt acquired citizenship in the United States of America. She currently holds citizenship in both British and America.

Final Thoughts on Emily Blunt

The British actress, Emily Blunt has won her place on the list of top Hollywood actresses in Hollywood. She has acted in many hit movies like Mary Poppins, Sicario, The Devil Wears Prada, Looper, Edge of Tomorrow, etc. She was last seen on the big screen in the movie “Jungle Cruise”, where she played the role of Lily Houghton. The actress is set to portray the personality of Katherine Oppenheimer (wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer) in the upcoming movie “Oppenheimer”. This movie is directed by Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy is playing the role of J.Robert Oppenheimer. “Oppenheimer” is said to have a huge budget of $100 million, and it is scheduled for release in July 2023.

Frequently Asked Quesitons About Emily Blunt

1. What is Emily Blunt worth? A. The Quiet Place fame, Emily Blunt net worth is computed to be around $80 million as of July 2022. 2. How old is Emily Blunt? A. British actress, Emily Blunt is now 39 years old. 3. Who is Emily Blunt’s husband? A. Emily Blunt has been married to the American actor John Krasinski since 2010. The duo is the parents of two beautiful daughters namely Hazel and Violet Krasinski. Hazel was born in February 2014, while Violet was welcomed in 2016. 4. What is Emily Blunt’s height? A. The wife of John Krasinski, Emily Blunt’s height is 5 feet and 7 inches.