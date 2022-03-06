Elizabeth Montgomery was a renowned television/ film actress and singer from America who offered a lot to the entertainment industry through her 5 decades of career. She was the ‘witch’ named Samantha Stephen that you know from the popular television series “Bewitched” which aired during the ’60s and the early ’70s. Even though the veteran actress is best remembered and celebrated for this character, she has won the hearts of many through numerous other film and television shows. Her fans often want to know what was Elizabeth Montgomery’s net worth at the time of her death. Well, with her extensive career that was spread across for 50 years, Elizabeth Montgomery net worth was an estimated value of $20 million.

Elizabeth’s family was heavily involved in the entertainment industry. Her father, Robert Montgomery was a reputed director, producer, and actor himself while her mother, Elizabeth Daniel Bryan was a Broadway actress. Naturally, acting was in Montgomery’s blood. Although she was launched by her father, the blonde beauty rose to stardom by her sheer hard work and perseverance. All the movies and shows that she has completed in her lifetime and her huge fan base speak volumes of what this legendary star was.

This iconic star is no longer with us. She but, her fans and aspiring actresses look up to her as an inspirational figure. Therefore, we decided to cover some facts revolving around her life like her Early Life, her career, what was Elizabeth Montgomery’s net worth, her personal life, and Elizabeth Montgomery death cause. Give a read to this article to know more.

Elizabeth Montgomery Net Worth, Early Life, Height, Weight, Career, Awards and Personal Life

Elizabeth Montgomery was one of the finest actresses of Hollywood. During her time, the actress gave some of the best pieces of work that gained huge popularity and left behind a trail. Some of her works include “The Legend of Lizzie Borden”, “A Case of Rape”, “Showdown”- an episode from Batman, and more. So what was Elizabeth Montgomery’s net worth, and where did she earn all the money from?

Elizabeth Montgomery Net Worth and Salary

It is said that this Hollywood star was one of the wealthiest actresses of her time. She had earned the money mainly from her acting and television career. At the time of her death in May 1995, Elizabeth Montgomery Net Worth was equivalent to $20 million, according to several reliable sources. This mainly rose from the success of her most popular television series “Bewitched”.

In addition to that, the actress owned some valuable assets as well that made a significant raise to her total wealth. Elizabeth was the owner of Bentley cars, and a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills, California. She also owned a summer home in Patterson, New York which sat on 795 acres of land which was later made public property after her death.

While there is an estimation of what was Elizabeth Montgomery’s net worth, there is little known about what salary she used to make from her TV shows and films. But, given that she had left $20 million of fortune including her assets and earnings, it is safe to assume that she made at least $1 million annually.

How did she spend her money

Elizabeth was suffering from a terminal illness and most of her income, however, was spent on treating her ailment.

The actress was known for doing a lot of charity work where she spent her wealth. After her death, her property in New York was sold to New York State which was then converted to Wonder Lake State Park and made open for public access. In addition to that, being politically inclined, she funded campaigns and even supported patients affected with AIDs. She also fought for the reinforcement of gay rights.

Now that you are aware of Elizabeth Montgomery Net Worth, and where and how she spent her money, here’s a quick rundown of her Biographic information and a dig into what her early life was like.

Biography and Early Life

Given name: Elizabeth Victoria Montgomery Popularly known by: Elizabeth Montgomery Date of Birth: 15 April 1933 Age at the time of death: 62 years Place of Birth: Los Angeles, CA Marital Status: Married Spouse: Robert Foxworth (m. 1993–1995)

William Asher (m. 1963 - 1974)

Gig Young (m. 1956 - 1963)

Fredric Gallatin Cammanna (m. 1954 - 1955) Children: Rebecca Asher, Robert Asher and Bill Asher Profession: Actress (stage, TV and film) Net Worth: $20 million

Elizabeth was born Elizabeth Victoria Montgomery on the 15th of April 1933 in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of the famous actor and producer, Robert Montgomery, and Broadway actress Elizabeth Daniel Bryan. Montgomery’s mother is from Kentucky while her father is a New Yorker. The actress is of Scottish and Irish descent and perhaps her appearance with golden hair spoke of it.

The legendary actress was the second of the three siblings. She had a sister, Martha Bryan Montgomery who was named after her aunt. But, unfortunately, she couldn’t survive more than her infancy. She also had a younger brother named Robert Montgomery Jr., who passed away in the year 2000.

Elizabeth’s relationship with her father was a little complicated because of the difference of opinion they had. As a child, the actress was passionate about both music and acting. However, some sources say that her father was against her becoming an actress then. This might have changed later probably because she made her acting debut in her father’s show “Robert Montgomery Presents”. Her parents got separated when she was in her teens. This had also affected her relationship with her father.

The actress went to Westlake School for Girls in Holmby Hills in California for her high school and then later graduated from The Spence School, in New York. After that, she enrolled herself with the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, in Manhattan, New York where she worked on improving her acting skills.

Elizabeth Montgomery Height, Weight and Age

The “Bewitch” actress had a mesmerizing on-screen appearance that got her enormous number of fans. She had a height of 5.5 feet or 1.72 m and was roughly around 58 kg.

Born on April 15, 1933, the actress will step on her 89th birth anniversary in 2022.

Career

Elizabeth Montgomery stepped into the entertainment world for the first time by appearing in the television show “Robert Montgomery Presents” produced and directed by her father (Robert Montgomery). This role got her recognition and gave her further roles in various Broadway plays. Montgomery made her first Broadway debut in “Late Love” in the year 1953. This got her fame, and she even received the “Theatre World Award” for her debut performance.

Eventually, the actress started getting short roles for various television sitcoms and Live shows. Some prominent ones that she acted in during the early phase of her career were “The Twilight Zone”, “Studio One”, “Boris Karloff’s Thriller”, “the Eleventh Hour”, “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” and more. Elizabeth’s performance in these shows was praise-worthy and received a lot of attention from various other film and television producers. The first film that she got a chance to perform on a side role was “The Court-Martial of Billy Mitchell” and the very next year she went on to perform in “The Loud Red Patrick”, a theatre act.

Montgomery then played a role as “Rusty Heller”, a prostitute, in the film “Untouchables” which got her nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards. Later she made her presence in lighter movies like “Who’s Sleeping in My Bed” and “Johnny Cool”.

Breakthrough

The biggest break in her career was when the legendary actress took the role of Samantha Stephens, the good witch for the comedy sitcom “Bewitched” aired by ABC. She acted in this show alongside actor Dick York, and later with the actor Dick Sargent. The show aired for a total of 8 seasons straight and for eight years, from 1964 to 1972. It created a sensation among the audiences and Mongomery rose to fame after his success. It later released the ninth season as well the very next year. The actress was nominated for numerous awards for her epic performance in this show. Clearly, this was one of the major sources adding to what was Elizabeth Montgomery’s net worth during the peak time of her career.

Elizabeth’s remarkable performance opened up more opportunities for her and this time she took up some serious roles. She was a part of films like “The Legend of Lizzie Borden” where she played the role of an accused murderer, and “A Case of Rape” where she got the role of a rape victim. Her performance was lauded by the audience. She was also nominated for Emmy for both films.

Meanwhile, after the hit of “Bewitch”, she also appeared in Japanese television Ads for confectionery products by the popular company Lotte Corporation, from 1980 to 1983. This was another source of earning other than the films and series that piled up to Elizabeth Montgomery net worth. The actress has been a part of several other movies and television series through the next several years of her career that not only fetched her fame but also cash that elevated her bank balance to millions.

Awards and recognition

The “Bewitch” actress has several awards and nominations added to her credit and she had earned them through her hard work. These are spread across her stage, television, and film career. Among the many that she has been honored with some prominent ones are the “Theatre award” for her debut performance on the broadway stage of “Love Letter”.

For the most prominent role in her career for “Bewitch”, the actress was able to bring 5 Emmy nominations for “Outstanding performance in the lead role by an actress”. In addition to this, she was also able to manage four Golden Globe nominations. Although she did not win any of the awards, what she won was a massive number of fans who admired her style or work. In addition to that, it also liberally added to the cumulative Elizabeth Montgomery Net Worth giving it a substantial rise.

In 1995, the actress was honored with the “Lucy Awards” for the creativity in her work. Other than those that we have listed, Mongomery fetched several other Emmy nominations for different television and film roles.

Personal Life

The Los Angeles-born actress had quite a roller-coaster ride on the personal front. She tied the knot with Frederick Gallatin Cammann, a socialite from New York in 1954. Unfortunately, their marriage was a brief one and the couple decided to separate in 1955. Montgomery got married for the second time in 1956. Her husband was an Emmy Award winner, Gig Young, with whom her marriage lasted for about 7 years from 1956 to 1963 after which they parted their ways.

The actress then decided to get into wedlock with William Usher, who was a producer and director. Elizabeth and Asher had three children together- one daughter named Rebecca and two sons named Robert and Bill Asher. The couple broke up when Elizabeth got into an extramarital relationship with the director and producer of “Bewitched”, Richard Michaels. However, this was also pretty short-lived as Robert’s wife came to know about their secret affair. Montgomery then finally became the wife of Robert Foxworth, and they lived together till her death.

Elizabeth Montgomery death cause

Montgomery was suffering from colorectal cancer to which she succumbed. The actress passed away in 1995 when she was 62.

Summing Up

Elizabeth Montgomery was born to a family who was into show business for years, and she gracefully carried the legacy forward. She was a versatile actress and singer who was able to win an overwhelming number of admirers through her work. This Hollywood icon had a career that lasted 5 decades-long, probably one of the longest in the industry. During this time she played various types of roles on different platforms – theatre, television as well as film.

Montgomery, whose work will be forever celebrated by the film fraternity and the fans, had an estimated net worth of $20 million at the time of her death. The actress was not only a bold performer but was also deeply involved in various charitable as well as political work. An ardent believer of liberal politics, she stood up for gay rights, supported and fought for the rights of women while offering help to AIDs sufferers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What was Elizabeth Montgomery’s net worth? At the time of her passing, Elizabeth Montgomery net worth was estimated to be $20 million. However, as per sources online, most of her accumulated money was spent on treating her ailment. She also spent a lot on charity work and political campaigns. What is Elizabeth Montgomery height, weight? Montgomery had an average height of 5.5 feet or 1.72 m, and she was roughly around 58 kg. Does Montgomery have children? Yes, Montgomery has three children from her third marriage with William Asher – Rebecca, Bill, and Robert Asher. What was Elizabeth Montgomery death cause? The California-born actress lost her life to colorectal cancer in 1995.